AWP Conference: Poetry Spotlight

The AWP Conference is the annual conference for the Association of Writers & Writing Programs. So it’s an event for writers, sure, but also an event for those who instruct writers (often, but not always, writers themselves). The conference changes cities each year, and this year will be in Washington, DC, February 8-11; next year, it will be in Tampa, FL, in March.

I’ve personally only been to one of these conferences, and it was an eye opening experience. I spoke on a panel when AWP breezed through the windy city of Chicago. And this was probably the first conference in which the speaking portion was less stressful than the wandering portion.

There are so many booths and tables for exhibitors that it felt like a comic convention or BookExpo America (a large book publishing event). But I ran into several people I’d “met” online; most of them noticing me first, because I was shell shocked. So it’s a great event for meeting people you know and for making new friends.

Plus, there are several panels, discussions, off-site poetry readings, the latest in writing and writing instruction, and so much more. Despite being overwhelmed the first time I attended, I do hope to make it down to Tampa next year (hopefully I’ll be signing a new book).

