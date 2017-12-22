Classified as prose by most, I like to think of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales as a prose poem. The way it switches from one moment to another and the poetic language and images; if it’s not a prose poem, it’s definitely poetic prose.

This post shares 7 facts about A Child’s Christmas in Wales, by Dylan Thomas.

7 Facts About A Child’s Christmas in Wales, by Dylan Thomas

Fact #1: Dylan Thomas recorded “Memories of Christmas” on BBC in 1945.

It was suggested to him by Lorraine Davies who was producer of the Welsh Children’s Hour.

Fact #2: Picture Post published an essay titled “Conversation About Christmas” in 1947.

The short story was set up as a conversation between a small boy and Thomas about Christmases of today against Christmases of Thomas’ youth.

Fact #3: In 1950, Thomas merged the two pieces for Harper’s Bazaar.

Published as “A Child’s Memories of a Christmas in Wales,” the story earned Thomas $300.

Fact #4: Caedmon Records signed Thomas to launch their record label in 1952.

He was paid an initial $500 fee for the first 1,000 records sold with a 10% royalty afterward.

Fact #5: Thomas suggested “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” as the LP’s B-side.

The A-side contained five poems. Since Thomas didn’t have a copy of the story on him, the 1950 issue of Harper’s Bazaar had to be found from which he read.

Fact #6: The United States National Recording Registry credits this recording with launching the audiobook industry in the U.S.

A Child’s Christmas in Wales has inspired a song, play, and television film adaptation.

Fact #7: The first book version of A Child’s Christmas in Wales was published in 1955.

Thomas died in 1953 at the age of 39 in New York. So it was a posthumous edition.

