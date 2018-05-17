Find all 30 poetry prompts for the 2018 April Poem-A-Day Challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.

Happy poeming!

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

30 Poetry Prompts for the 2018 April PAD Challenge!

Day 1: Secret Poem

Day 2: Portrait Poem

Day 3: Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem

Day 4: “Case (blank)” Poem

Day 5: Intelligence Poem

Day 6: Food Title Poem

Day 7: Senses Poem

Day 8: Family Poem

Day 9: “Battle (blank)” Poem

Day 10: Deal and/or No Deal Poem

Day 11: Warning Poem

Day 12: Lament Poem

Day 13: Insect Title Poem

Day 14: Report Poem

Day 15: Metaphor Poem

Day 16: Favorite Poem

Day 17: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem

Day 18: Temptation Poem

Day 19: “(blank) Thread” Poem

Day 20: Earlier Line Poem

Day 21: Danger Poem

Day 22: Plant Title Poem

Day 23: Action Poem

Day 24: Roundelay and/or Anti-Form Poem

Day 25: Word Title Poem

Day 26: Relationship Poem

Day 27: Story Poem

Day 28: “(blank) Wave” Poem

Day 29: Response Poem

Day 30: Closing Time Poem

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He just completed his 11th April Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge and 21st poem-a-day challenge (he hosts one in November too). Join him for his 22nd such challenge on November 1, 2018.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: