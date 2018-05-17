Find all 30 poetry prompts for the 2018 April Poem-A-Day Challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.
Happy poeming!
*****
*****
30 Poetry Prompts for the 2018 April PAD Challenge!
Day 1: Secret Poem
Day 2: Portrait Poem
Day 3: Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem
Day 4: “Case (blank)” Poem
Day 5: Intelligence Poem
Day 6: Food Title Poem
Day 7: Senses Poem
Day 8: Family Poem
Day 9: “Battle (blank)” Poem
Day 10: Deal and/or No Deal Poem
Day 11: Warning Poem
Day 12: Lament Poem
Day 13: Insect Title Poem
Day 14: Report Poem
Day 15: Metaphor Poem
Day 16: Favorite Poem
Day 17: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem
Day 18: Temptation Poem
Day 19: “(blank) Thread” Poem
Day 20: Earlier Line Poem
Day 21: Danger Poem
Day 22: Plant Title Poem
Day 23: Action Poem
Day 24: Roundelay and/or Anti-Form Poem
Day 25: Word Title Poem
Day 26: Relationship Poem
Day 27: Story Poem
Day 28: “(blank) Wave” Poem
Day 29: Response Poem
Day 30: Closing Time Poem
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He just completed his 11th April Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge and 21st poem-a-day challenge (he hosts one in November too). Join him for his 22nd such challenge on November 1, 2018.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Robert,
Did you want us to send in our 5 favorites this year for your contest as we usually do? Or is it different this year?
Thank you for all you do. So many great poets involved. A