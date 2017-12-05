For some reason, I’ve never really thought of collecting all the poetry prompts for these November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenges. That changes today!

Find all 30 prompts for all 30 days of the November challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.

Happy poeming!

*****

*****

30 Poetry Prompts for the 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge!

Day 1: New Day Poem

Day 2: Disguise Poem

Day 3: Triangle Poem

Day 4: “Whosoever (blank)” Poem

Day 5: Self-Destruct Poem

Day 6: Praise Poem

Day 7: Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem

Day 8: Thing Poem

Day 9: “(blank) if (blank)” Poem

Day 10: Going Somewhere Poem

Day 11: Unlucky Poem

Day 12: Transformative Poem

Day 13: City Title Poem

Day 14: Sonnet and/or Anti-sonnet Poem

Day 15: “Stranger (blank)” Poem

Day 16: Poem to World

Day 17: What I Meant to Say Poem

Day 18: Good for Nothing Poem

Day 19: Abundant Poem

Day 20: What I Learned Poem

Day 21: Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem

Day 22: “(blank) Day” Poem

Day 23: Preface Poem

Day 24: How I’ll Be Remembered Poem

Day 25: Remix Poem

Day 26: Shine Poem

Day 27: “(blank) of (blank)” Poem

Day 28: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem

Day 29: Response Poem

Day 30: Back in the Day Poem

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He just completed his 10th November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge and 20th poem-a-day challenge. Join him for his 21st such challenge on April 1, 2018.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

