For some reason, I’ve never really thought of collecting all the poetry prompts for these November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenges. That changes today!
Find all 30 prompts for all 30 days of the November challenge below. I will link each day back to the original post with a super concise prompt. Just click the link if you need more guidance or ideas on how to come at the prompt.
Happy poeming!
*****
*****
30 Poetry Prompts for the 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge!
Day 1: New Day Poem
Day 2: Disguise Poem
Day 3: Triangle Poem
Day 4: “Whosoever (blank)” Poem
Day 5: Self-Destruct Poem
Day 6: Praise Poem
Day 7: Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem
Day 8: Thing Poem
Day 9: “(blank) if (blank)” Poem
Day 10: Going Somewhere Poem
Day 11: Unlucky Poem
Day 12: Transformative Poem
Day 13: City Title Poem
Day 14: Sonnet and/or Anti-sonnet Poem
Day 15: “Stranger (blank)” Poem
Day 16: Poem to World
Day 17: What I Meant to Say Poem
Day 18: Good for Nothing Poem
Day 19: Abundant Poem
Day 20: What I Learned Poem
Day 21: Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem
Day 22: “(blank) Day” Poem
Day 23: Preface Poem
Day 24: How I’ll Be Remembered Poem
Day 25: Remix Poem
Day 26: Shine Poem
Day 27: “(blank) of (blank)” Poem
Day 28: Love and/or Anti-Love Poem
Day 29: Response Poem
Day 30: Back in the Day Poem
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He just completed his 10th November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge and 20th poem-a-day challenge. Join him for his 21st such challenge on April 1, 2018.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Thank you Robert! I think this is terrific as it will generate even multiples outside of the PAD! I find I’m very prompt driven. All you do in creating a writing community is much appreciated!!