2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Burn (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Burn the Midnight Oil,” “Burn, Baby, Burn,” and “Burn Everything.”

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Burn Blank Poem:

“burn after reading”

there are wolves hiding in the woods

& they’re hungry for their feeding

wearing their blue jeans & their hoods

there are wolves hiding in the woods

coveting services & goods

that they will burn after reading

educated wolves in the woods

no longer hunger for feeding

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has been using the triolet to get him through some of the prompts this month. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

