2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Burn (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Burn the Midnight Oil,” “Burn, Baby, Burn,” and “Burn Everything.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Burn Blank Poem:

“burn after reading”

there are wolves hiding in the woods
& they’re hungry for their feeding
wearing their blue jeans & their hoods
there are wolves hiding in the woods
coveting services & goods
that they will burn after reading
educated wolves in the woods
no longer hunger for feeding

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has been using the triolet to get him through some of the prompts this month. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

 

5 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

  1. Glory

    Burn Bright

    Look how the flames burn bright,
    see how the sparks fly.
    Look at the devil in the glowing embers
    his clawed hand stretches, ever forward.
    Feel the light touch on your shoulder
    feel the slipping of your mind, lost,
    ever lost now in dreams with
    the devil in your soul.

  2. Walter J Wojtanik

    BURN BRIDGES

    Don’t burn your bridges behind you,
    You may need to start from scratch.
    Maybe someone needs to find you,
    Don’t burn your bridges behind you..
    Some people out there don’t mind you,
    You’ll find that they thought you a catch.
    Don’t burn your bridges behind you,
    You may need to start from scratch

  3. Pat Walsh

    Burn cord
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    silhouetted in twilight
    sparks shiver in the darkness

    while anger sits coiled
    tight as flesh on bone
    approaching ultimate
    tensile strength

    knotted like a growth
    cultivated in shadows
    of gray skies
    passing overhead

    and the smoke rises like a prayer
    that the cord will burn itself out

  4. scottasaigon

    Burn the wick

    Just as the flame can burn the hand
    That strays incautiously too close
    Blistered reminder of impulse

    So the hand can snuff the flame, command
    Extinguish the light and the heat
    Its purpose quashed and incomplete

    Gentle shielding will understand
    Nurture, direct the naked light
    Use its power for doing right

    Protect the flame,reprimand
    The feisty draught set to blow out
    The light offering to end doubt

    The thoughts and actions left unplanned
    In darkness fester and take on
    A life, a needless marathon

    Illuminated, become grand
    The candle flickers and breathes life
    Burning passions put paid to strife

  5. Janet Rice Carnahan

    BURNING THROUGH THE KNOTS

    Wound up and bound up
    Emotions all wrapped
    Way too tight
    to breathe
    Like ancient mummies
    Preserved for eternity
    Creating unnecessary discomfort
    A sense of being shackled
    Kept from life’s gentle moments
    Anything glorious
    Lost forever
    Experiencing life, prevented
    Joy not vented
    Or love
    Not lived
    Just endless loneliness
    Or can she dig deeper
    Igniting, freeing her endless
    inner flame
    imaging it full of fire
    engaging the desire
    to burn through the knots
    falsely holding her back
    burning through the old straps
    traps
    that just won’t let go
    like releasing a caged bird
    on wings of the new moon
    gone, not soon
    enough
    for the winds of change
    to call her
    from their lofty beginnings
    ‘Fly
    we’ll catch you
    free your spirit
    and trust the journey
    change your track
    don’t look back
    burn your way
    all the way
    to tomorrow
    let go of sorrow
    trust the motion of each wing
    let them sing
    and bring you
    silently back
    to yourself

COMMENT

