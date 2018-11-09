2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Burn (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Burn the Midnight Oil,” “Burn, Baby, Burn,” and “Burn Everything.”
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
Here’s my attempt at a Burn Blank Poem:
“burn after reading”
there are wolves hiding in the woods
& they’re hungry for their feeding
wearing their blue jeans & their hoods
there are wolves hiding in the woods
coveting services & goods
that they will burn after reading
educated wolves in the woods
no longer hunger for feeding
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has been using the triolet to get him through some of the prompts this month. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Burn Bright
Look how the flames burn bright,
see how the sparks fly.
Look at the devil in the glowing embers
his clawed hand stretches, ever forward.
Feel the light touch on your shoulder
feel the slipping of your mind, lost,
ever lost now in dreams with
the devil in your soul.
BURN BRIDGES
Don’t burn your bridges behind you,
You may need to start from scratch.
Maybe someone needs to find you,
Don’t burn your bridges behind you..
Some people out there don’t mind you,
You’ll find that they thought you a catch.
Don’t burn your bridges behind you,
You may need to start from scratch
Burn cord
by Patrick J. Walsh
silhouetted in twilight
sparks shiver in the darkness
while anger sits coiled
tight as flesh on bone
approaching ultimate
tensile strength
knotted like a growth
cultivated in shadows
of gray skies
passing overhead
and the smoke rises like a prayer
that the cord will burn itself out
Burn the wick
Just as the flame can burn the hand
That strays incautiously too close
Blistered reminder of impulse
So the hand can snuff the flame, command
Extinguish the light and the heat
Its purpose quashed and incomplete
Gentle shielding will understand
Nurture, direct the naked light
Use its power for doing right
Protect the flame,reprimand
The feisty draught set to blow out
The light offering to end doubt
The thoughts and actions left unplanned
In darkness fester and take on
A life, a needless marathon
Illuminated, become grand
The candle flickers and breathes life
Burning passions put paid to strife
BURNING THROUGH THE KNOTS
Wound up and bound up
Emotions all wrapped
Way too tight
to breathe
Like ancient mummies
Preserved for eternity
Creating unnecessary discomfort
A sense of being shackled
Kept from life’s gentle moments
Anything glorious
Lost forever
Experiencing life, prevented
Joy not vented
Or love
Not lived
Just endless loneliness
Or can she dig deeper
Igniting, freeing her endless
inner flame
imaging it full of fire
engaging the desire
to burn through the knots
falsely holding her back
burning through the old straps
traps
that just won’t let go
like releasing a caged bird
on wings of the new moon
gone, not soon
enough
for the winds of change
to call her
from their lofty beginnings
‘Fly
we’ll catch you
free your spirit
and trust the journey
change your track
don’t look back
burn your way
all the way
to tomorrow
let go of sorrow
trust the motion of each wing
let them sing
and bring you
silently back
to yourself