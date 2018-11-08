2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

For today’s prompt, write a poem that hints at something. In my mind, I’m thinking of a poem that foreshadows a possible future poem in your potential chapbook. But you could also write a poem that hints at something that’s not fully explained–like a bad relationship or an amazing moment. Maybe the “real story” is shrouded in metaphors or obscure language. Or maybe the poem just kind of beats around the bush.
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Hint Poem:
“& we would meet”
& we would meet in the morning
to run before the heat of day
the rising sun was our warning
& we would meet in the morning
with only our shorts adorning
our young bodies ready for play
& we would meet in the morning
to run before the heat of day
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He was a pretty quick and well-connected long distance runner as a teenager and would regularly run with groups of other local runners, especially in the morning. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Not Tomorrow Night
Though not close to daylight,
I slid on my amber tinted shades,
the ones that enhanced colors,
more than enough to turn my world Disney, but,
at three AM,
they just reinforce darkness,
as I splash in a million thoughlets,
that threaten a small drowning
every morning about this time.
Like I Have Purpose
Morning throws back covers
with one sweeping arm and
double kicks night into day.
I dangle still sleepy feet
over the bed’s edge,
half-inspired to kick and throw,
my way across the next 24 hours and,
walk like I have a destination.
right there with you. lol! esp. like that last line:)
Essence
A precious gift winged back graciously with a newfound comrade
Requested, admittedly, but despite that still nicely played
Tiny little thoughtful gestures, building bridges, setting scenes
Providing succour, nourishing, customising host cuisines
What begins as a love/hate relationship makes us braver
This is now a comfort, familiar and homely savour
More heartfelt, problematic and contentious than mere flavour
Let me open your secrets and won’t you come to my aid?
Darker and scarier than multitudinous Halloweens
It’s a matter of taste, I insist, my point to belabour
Intuition
Was there a
taste
a clue
a tiny trace
that
pointed
toward a time she’d
feel lighthearted
if so
she couldn’t
see
Was there a
mention
a whiff
or even a
suggestion
she might not
stay ensnared in
this jagged
metal
trap?
When
summoned
to flee
by
an overriding
instinct
she wrested
herself from
the jail of
her own making
and
ran
Was there a
taste
a clue
a tiny trace
that
pointed
toward a time she’d
feel lighthearted
if so
she hadn’t seen it
now
she
could.
Hint of Moon
She carried a hint of paradise
in the corner of her brain
Humid breeze and
sand between her toes
hearing but not hearing
his torrential outpouring
of words
as they threatened to
quench the flame of
her spirit
She carried a hint of moonlit night
just outside her view
Lifting her chin and arms
to spin slowly
to the sound of ocean waves
as his pain spewed
across her face
clouding her vision
of the tropical
evening
“You’re not here” she
whispered
DEEP IN THE DIRT
fresh seeds planted
hopes
growing by the day
brief sunshine
peeks in
water soaks in
below the surface
anticipating
the arrival
of new green
growth
pushing through
blossoming soon
after waiting
day after day
moments pass
suddenly
before dawn
the tiniest shoot
appears
unfolding like a small umbrella
is Spring teasing
perhaps just hinting of things to come?
or is it just a lighter
shade of dirt
still not prepared
to show itself
or reveal its ultimate plan
until it cannot hold back
anymore
no more guess work
from its very roots
the undeveloped seed
has shown
and sown
its true
and lasting
intention
growth is determined
fully committed
and finally
on the move
For me your poem is about so much more than a seedling–it fits my life in these past 5 years, “fully committed and finally on the move” toward becoming a whole plant!
37 ½ Years
Thought I detected
a hint of regret on your breath
after my mad dash
when
I ran away from home.
Thought I sensed
a hint of maybe-I-should-have
-been-kinder
in the chocolate you
left for me
chasing me down
where I cowered in
someone else’s house
Thought you might have
smelled the lonely
of my absence,
my shampoo and books
gone from our room,
but the only hint of regret
was on my breath
for staying so long
when you filled my space
with her things
and my heart
with the knowing
I was never worth
your changing.
Powerful ending, Julie! Loved, ‘Thought you might have smelled the lonely of my absence’! Great images, nicely done!
Thank you so much Janet! Sometimes it comes together! lol