For today’s prompt, write a poem that hints at something. In my mind, I’m thinking of a poem that foreshadows a possible future poem in your potential chapbook. But you could also write a poem that hints at something that’s not fully explained–like a bad relationship or an amazing moment. Maybe the “real story” is shrouded in metaphors or obscure language. Or maybe the poem just kind of beats around the bush.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Hint Poem:

“& we would meet”

& we would meet in the morning
to run before the heat of day
the rising sun was our warning
& we would meet in the morning
with only our shorts adorning
our young bodies ready for play
& we would meet in the morning
to run before the heat of day

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He was a pretty quick and well-connected long distance runner as a teenager and would regularly run with groups of other local runners, especially in the morning. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

11 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

  1. timphilippart

    Not Tomorrow Night

    Though not close to daylight,
    I slid on my amber tinted shades,
    the ones that enhanced colors,
    more than enough to turn my world Disney, but,
    at three AM,
    they just reinforce darkness,
    as I splash in a million thoughlets,
    that threaten a small drowning
    every morning about this time.

  2. timphilippart

    Like I Have Purpose

    Morning throws back covers
    with one sweeping arm and
    double kicks night into day.
    I dangle still sleepy feet
    over the bed’s edge,
    half-inspired to kick and throw,
    my way across the next 24 hours and,
    walk like I have a destination.

  3. scottasaigon

    Essence

    A precious gift winged back graciously with a newfound comrade
    Requested, admittedly, but despite that still nicely played
    Tiny little thoughtful gestures, building bridges, setting scenes
    Providing succour, nourishing, customising host cuisines
    What begins as a love/hate relationship makes us braver
    This is now a comfort, familiar and homely savour
    More heartfelt, problematic and contentious than mere flavour
    Let me open your secrets and won’t you come to my aid?
    Darker and scarier than multitudinous Halloweens
    It’s a matter of taste, I insist, my point to belabour

  4. julie e.

    Intuition

    Was there a
    taste
    a clue
    a tiny trace
    that
    pointed
    toward a time she’d
    feel lighthearted
    if so
    she couldn’t
    see

    Was there a
    mention
    a whiff
    or even a
    suggestion
    she might not
    stay ensnared in
    this jagged
    metal
    trap?

    When
    summoned
    to flee
    by
    an overriding
    instinct
    she wrested
    herself from
    the jail of
    her own making
    and
    ran

    Was there a
    taste
    a clue
    a tiny trace
    that
    pointed
    toward a time she’d
    feel lighthearted
    if so
    she hadn’t seen it

    now

    she

    could.

  5. julie e.

    Hint of Moon

    She carried a hint of paradise
    in the corner of her brain
    Humid breeze and
    sand between her toes
    hearing but not hearing
    his torrential outpouring
    of words
    as they threatened to
    quench the flame of
    her spirit
    She carried a hint of moonlit night
    just outside her view
    Lifting her chin and arms
    to spin slowly
    to the sound of ocean waves
    as his pain spewed
    across her face
    clouding her vision
    of the tropical
    evening
    “You’re not here” she
    whispered

  6. Janet Rice Carnahan

    DEEP IN THE DIRT

    fresh seeds planted
    hopes
    growing by the day
    brief sunshine
    peeks in
    water soaks in
    below the surface
    anticipating
    the arrival
    of new green
    growth
    pushing through
    blossoming soon
    after waiting
    day after day
    moments pass
    suddenly
    before dawn
    the tiniest shoot
    appears
    unfolding like a small umbrella
    is Spring teasing
    perhaps just hinting of things to come?
    or is it just a lighter
    shade of dirt
    still not prepared
    to show itself
    or reveal its ultimate plan
    until it cannot hold back
    anymore
    no more guess work
    from its very roots
    the undeveloped seed
    has shown
    and sown
    its true
    and lasting
    intention
    growth is determined
    fully committed
    and finally
    on the move

  7. julie e.

    37 ½ Years

    Thought I detected
    a hint of regret on your breath
    after my mad dash
    when
    I ran away from home.
    Thought I sensed
    a hint of maybe-I-should-have
    -been-kinder
    in the chocolate you
    left for me
    chasing me down
    where I cowered in
    someone else’s house
    Thought you might have
    smelled the lonely
    of my absence,
    my shampoo and books
    gone from our room,
    but the only hint of regret
    was on my breath
    for staying so long
    when you filled my space
    with her things
    and my heart
    with the knowing
    I was never worth
    your changing.

