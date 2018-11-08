2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

For today’s prompt, write a poem that hints at something. In my mind, I’m thinking of a poem that foreshadows a possible future poem in your potential chapbook. But you could also write a poem that hints at something that’s not fully explained–like a bad relationship or an amazing moment. Maybe the “real story” is shrouded in metaphors or obscure language. Or maybe the poem just kind of beats around the bush.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Here’s my attempt at a Hint Poem:

“& we would meet”

& we would meet in the morning

to run before the heat of day

the rising sun was our warning

& we would meet in the morning

with only our shorts adorning

our young bodies ready for play

& we would meet in the morning

to run before the heat of day

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He was a pretty quick and well-connected long distance runner as a teenager and would regularly run with groups of other local runners, especially in the morning. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

