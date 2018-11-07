2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

For today’s prompt, write a poem with an occupation as the title. For instance, the titles might include: “Governor,” “Teacher,” “Architect,” and “Engineer.” Or go with some of these creative job titles I found: “Director of First Impressions,” “Crayon Evangelist,” and “Chief Amazement Officer.” Or create your own.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Occupation Title Poem:

“editor”

to cut or not to cut
is not a question
so much as how much
to cut or keep cutting

the red pen slashes
from the left to the right
with a little loop
to signify the end

because there’s beauty
in this deft concision
a spellbound precision
cut straight from the write

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He does enjoy a good edit. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

2 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    A WRITER OF DESTINY

    The day the wind
    and clouds conspired
    sending falling leaves
    onto a covered path
    of the unknown
    without the slightest compass
    or subtle arrow
    pointing the way
    not even a frosty hint
    of what had been discovered
    when fate had previously
    worked to dig itself free
    revealing its true intention
    beckoning any and all
    who seek such things
    to simply follow
    to reach out
    to trust
    with every hope
    of finding
    that one’s true destiny
    is already
    inside them
    always calling out
    to be found
    any time
    anyone
    wants to
    look

  2. scottasaigon

    Profession in diamante

    Counsellor
    professional, confidential
    empathising, listening, caring
    present, accountable, despondent, troubled
    trusting, sharing, hoping
    stuck, wounded
    client

    This should be a diamond, but the comments box doesn’t have a ‘centre’ option…

