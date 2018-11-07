2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

For today’s prompt, write a poem with an occupation as the title. For instance, the titles might include: “Governor,” “Teacher,” “Architect,” and “Engineer.” Or go with some of these creative job titles I found: “Director of First Impressions,” “Crayon Evangelist,” and “Chief Amazement Officer.” Or create your own.
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
Here’s my attempt at an Occupation Title Poem:
“editor”
to cut or not to cut
is not a question
so much as how much
to cut or keep cutting
the red pen slashes
from the left to the right
with a little loop
to signify the end
because there’s beauty
in this deft concision
a spellbound precision
cut straight from the write
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He does enjoy a good edit. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
A WRITER OF DESTINY
The day the wind
and clouds conspired
sending falling leaves
onto a covered path
of the unknown
without the slightest compass
or subtle arrow
pointing the way
not even a frosty hint
of what had been discovered
when fate had previously
worked to dig itself free
revealing its true intention
beckoning any and all
who seek such things
to simply follow
to reach out
to trust
with every hope
of finding
that one’s true destiny
is already
inside them
always calling out
to be found
any time
anyone
wants to
look
Profession in diamante
Counsellor
professional, confidential
empathising, listening, caring
present, accountable, despondent, troubled
trusting, sharing, hoping
stuck, wounded
client
This should be a diamond, but the comments box doesn’t have a ‘centre’ option…