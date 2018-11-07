2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

For today’s prompt, write a poem with an occupation as the title. For instance, the titles might include: “Governor,” “Teacher,” “Architect,” and “Engineer.” Or go with some of these creative job titles I found: “Director of First Impressions,” “Crayon Evangelist,” and “Chief Amazement Officer.” Or create your own.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Here’s my attempt at an Occupation Title Poem:

“editor”

to cut or not to cut

is not a question

so much as how much

to cut or keep cutting

the red pen slashes

from the left to the right

with a little loop

to signify the end

because there’s beauty

in this deft concision

a spellbound precision

cut straight from the write

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He does enjoy a good edit. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

