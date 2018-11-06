2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

It’s taken nearly a week, but we’ve finally made it to our first Two-for-Tuesday prompt of the month! For those of you new to “Two-for-Tuesday” prompts, you can pick one of the prompts, try to write both, and/or try to combine them into one poem. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a lost poem. Or…

Write a found poem.

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Lost and/or Found Poem:

“& if you look”

& if you look

you may find me

among the lost

searching for what

we wish we knew

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He doesn’t always know what he’s looking for. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

