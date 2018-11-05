2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

Wow! Five days in already. Let’s keep poeming!

For today’s prompt, write a private poem. For many poets, writing poems they keep private may be easy enough to accomplish. I know I’ve written thousands of poems for my eyes only. But I’m thinking of a poem that shares a private moment, or that is intended to be kept private between the poet and the reader. But it could also be about a private company, the rank of private in the military, or some other interpretation.

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Private Poem:

“& for you this mix tape”

& for you this mix tape

filled with songs of longing

to listen to in the private

darkness of your bedroom

or in the car as you zoom

from one place to the next

& i hope when you hear

those songs you think of me

thinking of you with each

bittersweet selection

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He loves making and receiving mix tapes. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

