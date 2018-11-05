2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

Wow! Five days in already. Let’s keep poeming!
For today’s prompt, write a private poem. For many poets, writing poems they keep private may be easy enough to accomplish. I know I’ve written thousands of poems for my eyes only. But I’m thinking of a poem that shares a private moment, or that is intended to be kept private between the poet and the reader. But it could also be about a private company, the rank of private in the military, or some other interpretation.
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Private Poem:
“& for you this mix tape”
& for you this mix tape
filled with songs of longing
to listen to in the private
darkness of your bedroom
or in the car as you zoom
from one place to the next
& i hope when you hear
those songs you think of me
thinking of you with each
bittersweet selection
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He loves making and receiving mix tapes. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
A double Etheree – Private
You
Smiling
Complicit
A shared moment
Of trust and of hope
Something passed between us
Something profound and surreal
Daring us to grasp on, hold tight
Never letting this moment leave us
Hungrily holding on with all our might
Knowing now, this is not just another night
A hint of a future, suddenly real
Not imagined, extant and bright
More than the sum of our parts
A shared vision of hearts
Time now to absorb
Eternity nears
And how you
Fulfil
Me
MEADOW BY THE LAKE
This is the place that reminds me
of your face and you, and it’s through
these thoughts that we are brought together.
The weather is all ways pleasant,
a present from He who made us;
gave us these moments to savor.
The scene is serene, pastoral and visual
with residual choral phrasing that plays
in our minds. It is not hard to find me,
I will be by the tree over the bench,
a private seat replete with shade for cover
where lovers can express the rest of the night
away. By the lake we ponder, wondering to
where these rendezvous lead. And you,
a beauty my eyes have beheld well on onto morning,
as the dawning commences and the alarm coaxes
every last grain of sleep from your sight,
I will meet you again tonight in our meadow by the lake.