2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

For today’s prompt, write an apologetic poem. Maybe the poem itself is a first person apology. Or it could be about someone apologizing to someone else. Or maybe you decide to flip the script and write a “no apologies” poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Apologetic Poem:

“my dreams are filled with the faces”

my dreams are filled with the faces
of people i knew but don’t know
anymore they’re empty spaces
my dreams are filled with their faces
their imprint never erases
but i never once let it show
my dreams are filled with the faces
of people i knew but don’t know

*****

25 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

  1. ReathaThomasOakley

    I recall, as if it were yesterday,
    the apology I was forced to make
    to that nasty girl down the block,
    her name was Marilyn, I think,
    her mama was so big and mean
    when she grabbed me by my arm
    made me look through Marilyn’s hair,
    but she furthered my education,
    ‘cause I learned that day what
    cooties really were.

  2. Walter J Wojtanik

    APOLOGIES NEVER SEEM TO BE ENOUGH

    It was a note of sort,
    a post card maybe that said
    all that was in her heart.

    She had left home years ago,
    a chance to break away and cut her teeth,
    out from beneath her family’s reign.

    The manipulation had left a stain,
    that caused her much consternation.
    Her situation was precarious,

    and her angst was a serious breech
    of the sanity she hoped to find on her own.
    But memories were stifling, the weight bearing walls

    in her room for one. And now, scrawled across
    a dogeared swatch of paper, all that was in her heart.
    It said, “I’m sorry!” and nothing more

  4. headintheclouds87

    Apologies for my Anxiety

    Sorry for snapping
    And figuratively biting
    Your slightly baffled head off
    (I really must watch that).
    The sharp words weren’t meant
    For your guiltless ears to hear,
    I was simply blowing off steam
    To release the restless beast
    Of futile dread and anxiety
    Raging on inside me.

    Blame it on the crappy days
    That cause me to take it out on
    Those closest and dearest to me,
    As well as saying sorry
    I want to say thank you
    For patiently putting up with it
    (Even when you probably wish
    To very slowly murder me).
    And allowing love to come first
    To tolerate me at my worst.

  5. Nancy Posey

    I posted my poem earlier, and now there are no poems posted on the site. I’m beginning to suspect my computer is playing tricks on me. I’ll wait before trying again, since at least two days’ poems have double posted. Is anyone else having trouble–or is it I?

      1. ReathaThomasOakley

        Nancy, I don’t think it’s your computer. This happens regularly with the weekly prose prompts, but things eventually show up. A glitch in WD system perhaps?

  6. Nancy Posey

    Apologies

    Don’t stand their mumbling
    your humble monk apologies,
    I know it’s not very good, but…
    I should have… If only…

    Give your best every time
    or at least let every attempt
    stand on its own. Otherwise,
    how can I accept with grace?

  7. Mariya Koleva

    ~~~
    For every breach of promise,
    I apologise to you.
    I see every step away from your dreams
    As a breach.

    Not only promises set in stone,
    Signed with your name in bloody letters
    In a book somewhere
    Are important,

    But dreams as well, your secret hopes
    To be what I never rose to become

    Going astray from them is bigger a breach,
    I believe,
    As it cuts to the quiver, as it betrays our deepest secret

    I apologise for letting you down
    And letting you turn into an everyday family thing
    Instead of the herald, or the star, or the Captain Amazing
    Which you are
    In your heart.
    ~~

  9. PressOn

    AFTER THE ARGUMENT

    I apologize
    for saying such harsh words to you;
    I apologize
    for causing tears to rim your eyes
    and bringing sorrow through and through.
    Now I don’t know what else to do.
    I apologize.

  10. taylor graham

    SORRY, LOKI

    She wakes me in the dark. By her clock it’s 5; how explain spring ahead, fall back to a dog? It’s her training day. She checks my clothes and fades. I’m off to poetry walk/workshop at Wakamatsu; poet-familiars finding trails through woods, around the lake; or the grave of Okei San on the hill looking west to her homeland; views of cattle in pasture, sheep, pigs, chickens; community giving-garden. A working farm. No dogs allowed – sorry, Loki – except the guardian who mingles unnoticed among sheep. We poets walk with the land, listening. Then we’ll gather at the old farmhouse, find a quiet spot to write. Tanka or haibun for the Japanese past; free verse or rhyming quatrains – this place of many languages; of crop plenty and failure; gold-mining that ravaged the land, and land’s healing. Then I’ll drive home and make things up to Loki.

    great keyaki tree
    recalls its seeds of homeland –
    we find our words here

  11. scottasaigon

    I’m so sorry it had to be this way
    My intention was not to cause you pain
    Perhaps we’ll feign again another day
    I’m so sorry it had to be this way
    But leaving is easier, as they say
    Than being left, lost and wounded again
    I’m so sorry it had to be this way
    My intention was not to cause you pain

