2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

For today’s prompt, write an apologetic poem. Maybe the poem itself is a first person apology. Or it could be about someone apologizing to someone else. Or maybe you decide to flip the script and write a “no apologies” poem.
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Apologetic Poem:
“my dreams are filled with the faces”
my dreams are filled with the faces
of people i knew but don’t know
anymore they’re empty spaces
my dreams are filled with their faces
their imprint never erases
but i never once let it show
my dreams are filled with the faces
of people i knew but don’t know
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
I recall, as if it were yesterday,
the apology I was forced to make
to that nasty girl down the block,
her name was Marilyn, I think,
her mama was so big and mean
when she grabbed me by my arm
made me look through Marilyn’s hair,
but she furthered my education,
‘cause I learned that day what
cooties really were.
Ah, yes. Sounds familiar.
APOLOGIES NEVER SEEM TO BE ENOUGH
It was a note of sort,
a post card maybe that said
all that was in her heart.
She had left home years ago,
a chance to break away and cut her teeth,
out from beneath her family’s reign.
The manipulation had left a stain,
that caused her much consternation.
Her situation was precarious,
and her angst was a serious breech
of the sanity she hoped to find on her own.
But memories were stifling, the weight bearing walls
in her room for one. And now, scrawled across
a dogeared swatch of paper, all that was in her heart.
It said, “I’m sorry!” and nothing more
Very moving.
Yes
It may feel
like an
apo-
-calypse when
I walk away, but
there can be no
apo-
-logies when you
took away the
apo-
-strophes holding
us together
Good one, I can relate.
I admire this. The word play actually accentuates the emotion, in my view.
Apologies for my Anxiety
Sorry for snapping
And figuratively biting
Your slightly baffled head off
(I really must watch that).
The sharp words weren’t meant
For your guiltless ears to hear,
I was simply blowing off steam
To release the restless beast
Of futile dread and anxiety
Raging on inside me.
Blame it on the crappy days
That cause me to take it out on
Those closest and dearest to me,
As well as saying sorry
I want to say thank you
For patiently putting up with it
(Even when you probably wish
To very slowly murder me).
And allowing love to come first
To tolerate me at my worst.
I understand this all too well.
I posted my poem earlier, and now there are no poems posted on the site. I’m beginning to suspect my computer is playing tricks on me. I’ll wait before trying again, since at least two days’ poems have double posted. Is anyone else having trouble–or is it I?
And now there it is!
Nancy, I don’t think it’s your computer. This happens regularly with the weekly prose prompts, but things eventually show up. A glitch in WD system perhaps?
Apologies
Don’t stand their mumbling
your humble monk apologies,
I know it’s not very good, but…
I should have… If only…
Give your best every time
or at least let every attempt
stand on its own. Otherwise,
how can I accept with grace?
Liked the humble monk image.
~~~
For every breach of promise,
I apologise to you.
I see every step away from your dreams
As a breach.
Not only promises set in stone,
Signed with your name in bloody letters
In a book somewhere
Are important,
But dreams as well, your secret hopes
To be what I never rose to become
Going astray from them is bigger a breach,
I believe,
As it cuts to the quiver, as it betrays our deepest secret
I apologise for letting you down
And letting you turn into an everyday family thing
Instead of the herald, or the star, or the Captain Amazing
Which you are
In your heart.
~~
That final stanza was very telling.
Robert, I am savoring your triolet. I love French forms in general, that one in particular, and yours is superb, in my opinion.
AFTER THE ARGUMENT
I apologize
for saying such harsh words to you;
I apologize
for causing tears to rim your eyes
and bringing sorrow through and through.
Now I don’t know what else to do.
I apologize.
Very relatable.
SORRY, LOKI
She wakes me in the dark. By her clock it’s 5; how explain spring ahead, fall back to a dog? It’s her training day. She checks my clothes and fades. I’m off to poetry walk/workshop at Wakamatsu; poet-familiars finding trails through woods, around the lake; or the grave of Okei San on the hill looking west to her homeland; views of cattle in pasture, sheep, pigs, chickens; community giving-garden. A working farm. No dogs allowed – sorry, Loki – except the guardian who mingles unnoticed among sheep. We poets walk with the land, listening. Then we’ll gather at the old farmhouse, find a quiet spot to write. Tanka or haibun for the Japanese past; free verse or rhyming quatrains – this place of many languages; of crop plenty and failure; gold-mining that ravaged the land, and land’s healing. Then I’ll drive home and make things up to Loki.
great keyaki tree
recalls its seeds of homeland –
we find our words here
I loved, we poets walk the land.
I’m so sorry it had to be this way
My intention was not to cause you pain
Perhaps we’ll feign again another day
I’m so sorry it had to be this way
But leaving is easier, as they say
Than being left, lost and wounded again
I’m so sorry it had to be this way
My intention was not to cause you pain
Bingo!
I agree.