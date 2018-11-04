2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

For today’s prompt, write an apologetic poem. Maybe the poem itself is a first person apology. Or it could be about someone apologizing to someone else. Or maybe you decide to flip the script and write a “no apologies” poem.

Here’s my attempt at an Apologetic Poem:

“my dreams are filled with the faces”

my dreams are filled with the faces

of people i knew but don’t know

anymore they’re empty spaces

my dreams are filled with their faces

their imprint never erases

but i never once let it show

my dreams are filled with the faces

of people i knew but don’t know

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

