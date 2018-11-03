2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Tired of (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Tired of the Same Old Thing,” “Tired of Daylight Savings Time,” “Tired of Halloween Candy.”

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Tired of Blank Poem:

“tired of being tired”

& here i am again

trying to quit caffeine

again & falling asleep

every time i sit down

on a couch or start

to read a book &

i know caffeine is

bad but maybe

just one more cup

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his eleventh year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

And if you don’t know what he’s talking about, click here for the November PAD Chapbook Challenge guidelines.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

