2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a protest poem. These poems don’t have to be political (though that’s fine–just poem nicely). My 9-year-old protests taking showers every. single. time. A student may protest a grade, or a teacher may protest grading papers that don’t follow the instructions. That said, one fun way to attack this prompt may be to take a saying from a popular protest placard and make it the title of your poem (and then, write the poem).
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Protest Poem:
“Books Not Bullets”
maybe a gun
would seem more fun
but when books end
just read again
& worlds expand
in distant lands
without the fear
of danger near
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He once took part in a peaceful protest at his high school about the closing of a public atrium. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Grouse and Grumble
A small group gathers to air their complaints –
birds of a feather most obviously!
Looking the gift horse in the mouth
seems to be their current forte,
as winter rushes in, smothering the garden
and covering limbs.
A small group gathers to air their complaints –
birds of a feather most obviously!
Demanding the feeder be filled to the brim
appears to be their most current need,
as over the mountain, yawning light
the sun cooly appears.