2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

Experienced PAD challenge poets knew today was coming either today or a week from today. So here it is.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a love poem. Or…

Write an anti-love poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“love, at 40”

love, at 40, is no longer about me

as much as it is about our entire team–

the girl and the boy and all three of our teens–

making it to points A, Z, and all between.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He always offers a love/anti-love poem day in his monthly challenges. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

