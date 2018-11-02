2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Whew! Made it through the first day. Onward!
For today’s prompt, write a darkest hour poem. Some people may think of midnight or the witching hour. Still others may picture those moments right before the sun starts gradually lighting up the sky. But the darkest hour could also be a moment in time that is psychological, metaphorical, or some-other-kind-of-cal. And remember the poem doesn’t have to be directly about your idea of the darkest hour; it could be set in it or refer to it.
Here’s my attempt at a Darkest Hour Poem:
“the music done died”
the music done died
& the people done cried
the world kept spinning
but no one was winning
all felt covered in night
without any moonlight
just a wind that blew cold
through stories been told
the music done died
& the people done cried
without a thing to say
or new note to play
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
This is his eleventh year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.
And if you don’t know what he’s talking about, click here for the November PAD Chapbook Challenge guidelines.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
THE DARKEST HOUR
The darkest hour is just before dawn,
or that is what I’ve heard people say,
and I’ve found that saying to be true
when I lie awake waiting for day.
Appropriate too that saying was
after the darkest hour in my life,
the time when my poor heart was broken
when my cheating husband left his wife.
The dawn of my new life took its time
but finally, when the sun came out
long after I’d shed so many tears,
I wondered what I had cried about.
Barred Owl
You can’t watch out
for what you can’t see
its silent wingtips
it’s perfectly free
Whoa, we duck
four faces to the snow
the beat of attack
an enemy unknown