2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, write a poem that uses at least 3 of the following 6 words: con, flush, oxymoron, pass, rub, toxic. Of course, ambitious poets will try to use all 6 words. And of course, there may be one or two poets who see 6 words as a signal to try something foolish like a sestina. And to that, I can only say, “Go for it!”

*****

This Is It!



The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six-Word Poem:

“unfinished sestina”

it may sound like an oxymoron,

but i’m caught off guard by your toxic

beauty. for instance, your hair passes

for volcanic red & you are flush

with facial blush. but here is the rub:

i’m not sure we will ever connect,

so why bother to even contrive

a way when i’m an ox and moron…

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He’s probably written more than 100 sestinas, and he’s not sure if he likes any of them, but that won’t stop him from trying again. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

