2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, pick a child’s toy, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. It’s time to break out those dolls, action figures, building blocks, and board games and play with our words.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Toy Poem:
“Ode to a Broken Slinky”
How often I find thee
with a kink in your spring–
now unable to slink
down stairs or do your thing,
and try hard as I might
at my kids’ beckoning,
there’s no way to put right
your tangled reckoning!
So softly, sweet Slinky,
o, quietly depart,
and forget the sobbing
of this child’s broken heart!
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has so much experience with broken Slinkys, but the kids never learn. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
SOCK MONKEY
how something so soft
endearing even
carried my whole childhood
I’ll never know
all the times
I’d run away
just down the street
and back
that sweet knitted
monkey face remained
a constant companion
on every escapade
each escape
endless journeys
down the canyon
up the trees
around the block
I had my cuddle buddy
a clear, comfortable choice
oh, so loved
until one day
playing with friends
I got scared
and left it in a tree
when I bravely returned
my favorite toy was gone
a bit of trauma hit
for weeks I searched
finally giving up
and growing up
and yet
in adulthood
I found a new one
in an old toystore
now it sits on my bookshelf
with it’s adorable monkey face
and knitted cap
giving me a most
playful grin
every day
bringing me a renewed joy
of a childhood
that will never, ever
be lost