2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, pick a child’s toy, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. It’s time to break out those dolls, action figures, building blocks, and board games and play with our words.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Toy Poem:

“Ode to a Broken Slinky”

How often I find thee

with a kink in your spring–

now unable to slink

down stairs or do your thing,

and try hard as I might

at my kids’ beckoning,

there’s no way to put right

your tangled reckoning!

So softly, sweet Slinky,

o, quietly depart,

and forget the sobbing

of this child’s broken heart!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has so much experience with broken Slinkys, but the kids never learn. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

