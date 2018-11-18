2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

By: |

For today’s prompt, pick a child’s toy, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. It’s time to break out those dolls, action figures, building blocks, and board games and play with our words.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Toy Poem:

“Ode to a Broken Slinky”

How often I find thee
with a kink in your spring–
now unable to slink
down stairs or do your thing,

and try hard as I might
at my kids’ beckoning,
there’s no way to put right
your tangled reckoning!

So softly, sweet Slinky,
o, quietly depart,
and forget the sobbing
of this child’s broken heart!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He has so much experience with broken Slinkys, but the kids never learn. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like:

One thought on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    SOCK MONKEY

    how something so soft
    endearing even
    carried my whole childhood
    I’ll never know
    all the times
    I’d run away
    just down the street
    and back
    that sweet knitted
    monkey face remained
    a constant companion
    on every escapade
    each escape
    endless journeys
    down the canyon
    up the trees
    around the block
    I had my cuddle buddy
    a clear, comfortable choice
    oh, so loved
    until one day
    playing with friends
    I got scared
    and left it in a tree
    when I bravely returned
    my favorite toy was gone
    a bit of trauma hit
    for weeks I searched
    finally giving up
    and growing up
    and yet
    in adulthood
    I found a new one
    in an old toystore
    now it sits on my bookshelf
    with it’s adorable monkey face
    and knitted cap
    giving me a most
    playful grin
    every day
    bringing me a renewed joy
    of a childhood
    that will never, ever
    be lost

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.