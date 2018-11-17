2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For today’s prompt, write a broken poem. There are so many things that can be broken: dishwashers, chairs, and chairs. People break records, bad (and good) habits, and spirits (sometimes their own). Heck, writing a poem is an act of breaking the silence. So, yes, break the silence today with your broken poems.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Broken Poem:
“Chemistry”
Molecules are beautiful because they
form bonds, and it takes energy to break
those bonds: It takes heat, and the easiest
molecules to break are called fuel. We burn
and break with a match; our full energy
releases–our bonds broken–before we
reform into something dazzling and new.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Despite a love for numbers and patterns, he always struggled in chemistry class. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
A series of unfortunate events
One minor mistake,
A little slip-up,
A lapse in judgement,
An error in discernment,
A fault not by me,
But in those I trusted
Who for various reasons
Failed in their duty
And left one child
With a neurological insult
With catastrophic
Devastation
A broken brain
Resting in a
Persistent vegetative state.
One minor mistake
Made by many
People who
Made wrong choices
Due to being tired,
Wanting to do other things,
Misjudging my expectations,
Or
Dismissing my concerns.
A burden I carried
Until I stood by his bed
And wept
As he was dying
Giving and receiving
Forgiveness.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 17, 2018
This touched me. The long form works well in this, I think.
Progression
Silence was broken,
along with the ice.
Day light broke when
they saw light from yonder window.
Words spoken, like
eggs broken were hard to repair,
especially folded into
dismembered promises.
Now shards of shattered hearts,
bleed fresh with every step.
Bingo!
He is Broken Arrow
named after tradition
and promises
thrown at their feet
bags of rancid wheat
the gun
and the pen
hacking at their bones
forsaken lips
sucking out the marrow
Gut-wrenchng, this.
But The Passing Through
Then we of grin-groan-grit nuance
Of love’s laughter and tears
Of hope’s Immortal pursuance
While moments meld to years
‘Neath sky wide heath of dawn to dusk
Where seed of deed bears fruit
And scatters in its wake the husk
Of touch and taste’s pursuit
Where not one can undo the done
Or wipe spent seasons clean
Or force Belief or rain or sun
Or turn the fallow green
Then we of wonder, whim and wit
And ways common to man
Should entrust dust-formed grin-groan-grit
To Hope’s Incarnate Plan
…and not forget what seems so wrong
Or of small consequence
Or too impossible or long
Or without recompense
Is but part of The Passing Through
Before the Curtain Call
That will unveil Love’s Author who
Bore witness to it all
Who needs not to interrogate
(too late then to appeal)
As He makes known His own, the wait
That that first glimpse will heal
And banish from the mortal mind
Each agonizing ‘why’
Where hurt and hope is left behind
In the sweet by and by
The sounds herein are so entrancing.
THE NECESSITY OF WHAT FOLLOWS
When love
turns counterfeit,
it cannot countenance
passion without its counterpoint:
disdain.
wow!!
All That Glitters May Not Be Nice
“Broken glass. It’s just like glitter, isn’t it?” ~ Pete Doherty
This poem’s meant to give advice.
It looks like glitter: broken glass,
but underneath its sparkly mass
are pointy pieces, to entice
a soul to make a sacrifice.
If you should see the flash, bypass.
All that glitters may not be nice.
The broken shards of glass or ice
can cut you, bleed you, hurt, harass.
And even if you sport cuirass
you still might have to pay the price.
All that glitters may not be nice.
###
This reminds me of an old song, the title of which I’ve forgotten, but the gist of it was that the Irish jig was born of a bar fight that led to much broken glass on the floor. I am entranced by the creative rhyming here. Wonderful.
this is SO good!