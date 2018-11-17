2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For today’s prompt, write a broken poem. There are so many things that can be broken: dishwashers, chairs, and chairs. People break records, bad (and good) habits, and spirits (sometimes their own). Heck, writing a poem is an act of breaking the silence. So, yes, break the silence today with your broken poems.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Broken Poem:

“Chemistry”

Molecules are beautiful because they

form bonds, and it takes energy to break

those bonds: It takes heat, and the easiest

molecules to break are called fuel. We burn

and break with a match; our full energy

releases–our bonds broken–before we

reform into something dazzling and new.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Despite a love for numbers and patterns, he always struggled in chemistry class. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

