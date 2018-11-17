2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For today’s prompt, write a broken poem. There are so many things that can be broken: dishwashers, chairs, and chairs. People break records, bad (and good) habits, and spirits (sometimes their own). Heck, writing a poem is an act of breaking the silence. So, yes, break the silence today with your broken poems.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Broken Poem:

“Chemistry”

Molecules are beautiful because they
form bonds, and it takes energy to break
those bonds: It takes heat, and the easiest
molecules to break are called fuel. We burn
and break with a match; our full energy
releases–our bonds broken–before we
reform into something dazzling and new.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Despite a love for numbers and patterns, he always struggled in chemistry class. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

13 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

  1. MET

    A series of unfortunate events

    One minor mistake,
    A little slip-up,
    A lapse in judgement,
    An error in discernment,
    A fault not by me,
    But in those I trusted
    Who for various reasons
    Failed in their duty
    And left one child
    With a neurological insult
    With catastrophic
    Devastation
    A broken brain
    Resting in a
    Persistent vegetative state.
    One minor mistake
    Made by many
    People who
    Made wrong choices
    Due to being tired,
    Wanting to do other things,
    Misjudging my expectations,
    Or
    Dismissing my concerns.
    A burden I carried
    Until I stood by his bed
    And wept
    As he was dying
    Giving and receiving
    Forgiveness.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 17, 2018

  2. timphilippart

    Progression

    Silence was broken,
    along with the ice.
    Day light broke when
    they saw light from yonder window.
    Words spoken, like
    eggs broken were hard to repair,
    especially folded into
    dismembered promises.
    Now shards of shattered hearts,
    bleed fresh with every step.

  4. JanetRuth

    But The Passing Through

    Then we of grin-groan-grit nuance
    Of love’s laughter and tears
    Of hope’s Immortal pursuance
    While moments meld to years
    ‘Neath sky wide heath of dawn to dusk
    Where seed of deed bears fruit
    And scatters in its wake the husk
    Of touch and taste’s pursuit
    Where not one can undo the done
    Or wipe spent seasons clean
    Or force Belief or rain or sun
    Or turn the fallow green
    Then we of wonder, whim and wit
    And ways common to man
    Should entrust dust-formed grin-groan-grit
    To Hope’s Incarnate Plan

    …and not forget what seems so wrong
    Or of small consequence
    Or too impossible or long
    Or without recompense
    Is but part of The Passing Through
    Before the Curtain Call
    That will unveil Love’s Author who
    Bore witness to it all
    Who needs not to interrogate
    (too late then to appeal)
    As He makes known His own, the wait
    That that first glimpse will heal
    And banish from the mortal mind
    Each agonizing ‘why’
    Where hurt and hope is left behind
    In the sweet by and by

  6. RJ Clarken

    All That Glitters May Not Be Nice

    “Broken glass. It’s just like glitter, isn’t it?” ~ Pete Doherty

    This poem’s meant to give advice.
    It looks like glitter: broken glass,
    but underneath its sparkly mass
    are pointy pieces, to entice
    a soul to make a sacrifice.
    If you should see the flash, bypass.
    All that glitters may not be nice.

    The broken shards of glass or ice
    can cut you, bleed you, hurt, harass.
    And even if you sport cuirass
    you still might have to pay the price.
    All that glitters may not be nice.

    ###

    1. PressOn

      This reminds me of an old song, the title of which I’ve forgotten, but the gist of it was that the Irish jig was born of a bar fight that led to much broken glass on the floor. I am entranced by the creative rhyming here. Wonderful.

COMMENT

