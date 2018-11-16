2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

We’re now past the half-way mark. So let’s keep poeming to the finish line!
For today’s prompt, write a brave poem. There are many instances of bravery each and every day. For some, bravery is running into a burning building to save a child or jumping out of an airplane to skydive. For others, bravery is getting out of bed and going to the post office. Or writing a poem. Be brave today!
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Brave Poem:
“brave haiku”
fledgling flycatcher
leaves the nest — morning glories
open their blossoms
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He can’t believe the month is already half over. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
For Those Who Would Speak
she faced her abuser—confronted him
with her truth—a dagger against
his saber of lies
she persisted beneath a cloak of calm
that comes from knowing one’s right
and justified
but underneath there must have been
a quake—a qualm
a shudder of how her testimony
might be viewed
used and abused
by naysayers and apologists
(for their own agendas “matter more”)
but she knew that all along—and yet
she defied them (and him)
with the world watching
with composure—a quietude of certainty
that buffered against his attacks
and dubious (at best) defenses
by Sharon Louise Howard
“on the school playground”
by Sari Grandstaff
on the school playground
the brave child uses her words
wavering sunshine
BRAVE (pi poem)
It would take
guts
and strength to accept
death
would end this sad dance.
Each breath was a step in that final warm-up
leading to
an easy, slow tango into a
final cool down and rest.
HOPE FALSELY
No one wants to say goodbye.
We cry and forget any stiff upper lip.
Searching for a sliver of expectation
that a sad situation can be averted.
It has been asserted that eventuality
is on course, but some choose to divorce
themselves from that inherent reality.
Hope may spring eternal, but living forever
is not an offered option. You are cursed
if you expect the best and hope
the worst is a vicious lie, when the best is just
an extended suffering. The only buffering
between birth and death is life itself.
Our times will all come, some sooner
than the rest. The best thing to do
is face it bravely and with love.
You can’t live on hope falsely.
It’s best to live by coping
with the inevitability without fear.
Bravery reborn
It was fear and denial
That almost took my life…
Ten steps, and
I would stop
To lean against the wall,
My heart constantly
Pounding in my ears
A loud drum
Trying to wake
Me out of the fog
Of denial,
Trying to wake the warrior
To face the fear.
I tried not to listen…
Until
One night I did not hear
My heart beating, but
I was still here
For I felt my recliner
Beneath me…
Like holograms
They appeared…
A sparkling veil
Between me
And those gone souls,
Those I loved and missed.
The temptation
Was agonizing…
I wrestled…
A fight for my destiny.
And
The loud snore
I heard from Ma…
She needed me…
She needed me to be brave
Decided me.
This warrior had
Picked up her battle ax,
And slammed it
Hard against fear,
Sparks flying.
I lifted it high again
Severed denial
From my mind.
Bravery sparked
Fearlessness…
Boldness girded me…
I would not die
Not this day…
Another one for sure
But not this day.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 16, 2018
ROAD RAGE NOT TAKEN
G. Smith
===×===
Two roads combined just above Lakewood,
And sorry I must travel both,
And face delay as long traffic stood,
I looked down all lanes far as I could,
To where it bent as the rush hour slowth;
Then took the exit, to pass this mess,
And having perhaps the better claim,
Because it was open and allowed me to pass;
Though as for that the merging, I must confess,
Had backup really about the same,
And both each morning equally lay
With taillights glowing equally red,
Oh, I pushed on for another day!
Yet knowing how delay leads to delay,
I doubted, and inwardly felt the dread.
I always tell this with a sigh,
And somewhere several hours late:
Two roads converged at Lakewood, and I—
I slogged through those who sought to fly,
And nerve wracked, white-knuckled, I had to wait.
====×=×===
(With apologies to Robert Frost)
Cost Of Courage
Be brave, you say
But cou-
-rage is easier to exhale
I inhale the fury
in my veins
&
audacious in my anger
I unleash a spirited
indictment of the cowardice
sealing my lips
&
still I fail to confront
the fear coating
every syllable with silence
&
you take refuge
in my timorous inability
to confront the truth
truth is one of the most difficult things to face… and I like how you express this fact…
Not ready to face the day
Somedays
Just getting up
Takes being brave
And
Lots of coffee…
Blonde and sweet
Like I don’t
Like my men.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 16, 2018
AWAKENING
In the morning mists I hear a whisper,
a gentle call that lures me from my sleep.
Soft and soothing sounds; a prayer,
the dawn of day – a piece of life to keep.
Freshness of the air is getting crisper
as I awaken, breathing life in deeply.
Morning mists do bring me to discovery,
there’s a brave new world outside these covers.
Face the world and take charge, be strong.
It’s your life, live it large!
BRAVERISM TAKES A FALL
As a boy, fearless.
I’d hear this voice in my head
that said “nothing can hurt you”!
Embracing my solitude,
in the deepest, dankest, darkest
corner under the porch, I felt safest.
Hiding atop of the refrigerator,
finding refuge in the highest branch
of the tallest tree – that was me.
Somewhere along the way
I heard relatives say of how
my grandfather fell from a ladder.
From coma to death in days.
I was a bit swayed but I still stayed
brave, yet vigilant, resilient and sure.
Another grandfather in his eighties
ever the supervisor, also fell from a riser
pitched against the house.
Watching his descent
without a means to save him
gave me anxiety I hold to this day.
On a ladder, my knees buckle
and I start to sway, not a way
a builder wracked with guilt
should be. I wish I weren’t afraid of heights.
I might have reached my peak much sooner!
I’m no swooner (when on solid ground.)
Bravado
How did she dare
Was she so bold
had something changed
by getting that old
Somehow his words
carrying a threat
didn’t stomp down
she stood up instead
fin’lly pushed past
her fear of the storm
challenged the fright
that was her norm
zipped up her coat
cinched down her hat
stepped out the door
and realized
the sun was shining
BRAVE WITH SONG
In front of the library she sang to me
songs carried down generations from land
to land through fire and drought.
She sang to me in such a high thin voice
the songs of Protection.
I listened and left for the errands of my life.
She sang but I took too long,
listening to news of wildfires on TV,
our sky turning lethal with smoke.
Surely she sang until someone
took her in, out of pity, she was so old
and tough-frail, still singing.
She’s gone. In the hollow of my ear
I hear her singing as she climbs Treasure
Mountain crosses the Moat
of the Cosmos, still singing. I hear
her pass into the mouth of her grandmother.
Through the door that is my eye
I see her singing as she passes
down a dirt road without end, singing
as she becomes dust of the road she walks.
I love the imagery in this, and this especially:
“I hear
her pass into the mouth of her grandmother.
Through the door that is my eye”
So beautiful and haunting…
On Braving The Elements
Babies gaze in sheer amazement
Mittened-muffled children shout
Reviving in older ‘Brave-sters’
What winter is all about
Happiness is snow-stars falling
Push and dig and pull and plow
Braving happiness, my darling
Always happens here and now
Wake once more thine wide-eyed wonder
Seasons slip through skin with ease
Wear thine hoary crown with tender
Reverence for memories
Carry no tomorrow-sorrow
But acquaint thy weathered joy
(Through the bravery we borrow)
With thy inner girl or boy
For this blur of howling hunger
Weans us from earth’s seasoned prow
Not with hopes of growing younger
But with humble here and now
© Janet Martin
Beyond
Was it fear
or was she brave?
All she knew was
when the need was strongest
she laced up her shoes
and
ran
The speaker imagines
a full room
of naked bodies
with bowls of porridge
splattered
over their heads.
BRAVE
Fearless
Selflessness
Never gave it a thought
Did what I knew I ought
Stepped up, cried out ‘This is wrong!’
“The right thing, not the easy thing”
A Dream to Dream/A Dare to Dare
“I believe that the most important single thing, beyond discipline and creativity is daring to dare.” ~ Maya Angelou
In your wildest dreams somewhere,
are fortitude and courage. You
must dig deep if you’re to pursue
all those things you would declare
are merely castles in the air.
And you’ll do that; you’ll push through,
a dream to dream, a dare to dare.
It might well catch you unaware,
depending on your point of view.
Know that you’ll then rendezvous
with the best you you always knew:
your dream to dream, your dare to dare.
###
Braving the Storm
As the winds blow cyclones of flake
in drifts of dreams and mystery,
she clings to the last glimmer,
the last refuge, to be found
as winter lashes out,
raging against autumn’s want for more –
more color, more warmth, more…
As the frigid fury drains,
softened by Sol’s pink blush,
she gathers her courage
to wing her way to the feeder,
nourishing her resolve to survive
winter’s icy rein.
Beautiful–I feel the weather so vividly!