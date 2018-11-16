2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

We’re now past the half-way mark. So let’s keep poeming to the finish line!

For today’s prompt, write a brave poem. There are many instances of bravery each and every day. For some, bravery is running into a burning building to save a child or jumping out of an airplane to skydive. For others, bravery is getting out of bed and going to the post office. Or writing a poem. Be brave today!

Here’s my attempt at a Brave Poem:

“brave haiku”

fledgling flycatcher
leaves the nest — morning glories
open their blossoms

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He can’t believe the month is already half over. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

21 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

  1. Sharon

    For Those Who Would Speak

    she faced her abuser—confronted him
    with her truth—a dagger against
    his saber of lies
    she persisted beneath a cloak of calm
    that comes from knowing one’s right
    and justified
    but underneath there must have been
    a quake—a qualm
    a shudder of how her testimony
    might be viewed
    used and abused
    by naysayers and apologists
    (for their own agendas “matter more”)
    but she knew that all along—and yet
    she defied them (and him)
    with the world watching
    with composure—a quietude of certainty
    that buffered against his attacks
    and dubious (at best) defenses

    by Sharon Louise Howard

  3. writinglife16

    BRAVE (pi poem)

    It would take
    guts
    and strength to accept
    death
    would end this sad dance.
    Each breath was a step in that final warm-up
    leading to
    an easy, slow tango into a
    final cool down and rest.

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    HOPE FALSELY

    No one wants to say goodbye.
    We cry and forget any stiff upper lip.
    Searching for a sliver of expectation
    that a sad situation can be averted.
    It has been asserted that eventuality
    is on course, but some choose to divorce
    themselves from that inherent reality.
    Hope may spring eternal, but living forever
    is not an offered option. You are cursed
    if you expect the best and hope
    the worst is a vicious lie, when the best is just
    an extended suffering. The only buffering
    between birth and death is life itself.
    Our times will all come, some sooner
    than the rest. The best thing to do
    is face it bravely and with love.
    You can’t live on hope falsely.
    It’s best to live by coping
    with the inevitability without fear.

  5. MET

    Bravery reborn

    It was fear and denial
    That almost took my life…

    Ten steps, and
    I would stop
    To lean against the wall,
    My heart constantly
    Pounding in my ears
    A loud drum
    Trying to wake
    Me out of the fog
    Of denial,
    Trying to wake the warrior
    To face the fear.
    I tried not to listen…

    Until
    One night I did not hear
    My heart beating, but
    I was still here
    For I felt my recliner
    Beneath me…
    Like holograms
    They appeared…
    A sparkling veil
    Between me
    And those gone souls,
    Those I loved and missed.
    The temptation
    Was agonizing…
    I wrestled…
    A fight for my destiny.
    And
    The loud snore
    I heard from Ma…
    She needed me…
    She needed me to be brave
    Decided me.

    This warrior had
    Picked up her battle ax,
    And slammed it
    Hard against fear,
    Sparks flying.
    I lifted it high again
    Severed denial
    From my mind.
    Bravery sparked
    Fearlessness…
    Boldness girded me…
    I would not die
    Not this day…
    Another one for sure
    But not this day.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 16, 2018

  6. tunesmiff

    ROAD RAGE NOT TAKEN
    G. Smith
    ===×===
    Two roads combined just above Lakewood,
    And sorry I must travel both,
    And face delay as long traffic stood,
    I looked down all lanes far as I could,
    To where it bent as the rush hour slowth;

    Then took the exit, to pass this mess,
    And having perhaps the better claim,
    Because it was open and allowed me to pass;
    Though as for that the merging, I must confess,
    Had backup really about the same,

    And both each morning equally lay
    With taillights glowing equally red,
    Oh, I pushed on for another day!
    Yet knowing how delay leads to delay,
    I doubted, and inwardly felt the dread.

    I always tell this with a sigh,
    And somewhere several hours late:
    Two roads converged at Lakewood, and I—
    I slogged through those who sought to fly,
    And nerve wracked, white-knuckled, I had to wait.
    ====×=×===
    (With apologies to Robert Frost)

  7. Uma

    Cost Of Courage

    Be brave, you say
    But cou-
    -rage is easier to exhale
    I inhale the fury
    in my veins

    &

    audacious in my anger
    I unleash a spirited
    indictment of the cowardice
    sealing my lips

    &

    still I fail to confront
    the fear coating
    every syllable with silence

    &

    you take refuge
    in my timorous inability
    to confront the truth

  8. MET

    Not ready to face the day

    Somedays
    Just getting up
    Takes being brave
    And
    Lots of coffee…
    Blonde and sweet
    Like I don’t
    Like my men.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 16, 2018

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    AWAKENING

    In the morning mists I hear a whisper,
    a gentle call that lures me from my sleep.
    Soft and soothing sounds; a prayer,
    the dawn of day – a piece of life to keep.
    Freshness of the air is getting crisper
    as I awaken, breathing life in deeply.
    Morning mists do bring me to discovery,
    there’s a brave new world outside these covers.
    Face the world and take charge, be strong.
    It’s your life, live it large!

  10. Walter J Wojtanik

    BRAVERISM TAKES A FALL

    As a boy, fearless.
    I’d hear this voice in my head
    that said “nothing can hurt you”!

    Embracing my solitude,
    in the deepest, dankest, darkest
    corner under the porch, I felt safest.

    Hiding atop of the refrigerator,
    finding refuge in the highest branch
    of the tallest tree – that was me.

    Somewhere along the way
    I heard relatives say of how
    my grandfather fell from a ladder.

    From coma to death in days.
    I was a bit swayed but I still stayed
    brave, yet vigilant, resilient and sure.

    Another grandfather in his eighties
    ever the supervisor, also fell from a riser
    pitched against the house.

    Watching his descent
    without a means to save him
    gave me anxiety I hold to this day.

    On a ladder, my knees buckle
    and I start to sway, not a way
    a builder wracked with guilt

    should be. I wish I weren’t afraid of heights.
    I might have reached my peak much sooner!
    I’m no swooner (when on solid ground.)

  11. julie e.

    Bravado

    How did she dare
    Was she so bold
    had something changed
    by getting that old
    Somehow his words
    carrying a threat
    didn’t stomp down
    she stood up instead
    fin’lly pushed past
    her fear of the storm
    challenged the fright
    that was her norm
    zipped up her coat
    cinched down her hat
    stepped out the door
    and realized
    the sun was shining

  12. taylor graham

    BRAVE WITH SONG

    In front of the library she sang to me
    songs carried down generations from land
    to land through fire and drought.

    She sang to me in such a high thin voice
    the songs of Protection.
    I listened and left for the errands of my life.

    She sang but I took too long,
    listening to news of wildfires on TV,
    our sky turning lethal with smoke.

    Surely she sang until someone
    took her in, out of pity, she was so old
    and tough-frail, still singing.

    She’s gone. In the hollow of my ear
    I hear her singing as she climbs Treasure
    Mountain crosses the Moat

    of the Cosmos, still singing. I hear
    her pass into the mouth of her grandmother.
    Through the door that is my eye

    I see her singing as she passes
    down a dirt road without end, singing
    as she becomes dust of the road she walks.

  13. JanetRuth

    On Braving The Elements

    Babies gaze in sheer amazement
    Mittened-muffled children shout
    Reviving in older ‘Brave-sters’
    What winter is all about

    Happiness is snow-stars falling
    Push and dig and pull and plow
    Braving happiness, my darling
    Always happens here and now

    Wake once more thine wide-eyed wonder
    Seasons slip through skin with ease
    Wear thine hoary crown with tender
    Reverence for memories

    Carry no tomorrow-sorrow
    But acquaint thy weathered joy
    (Through the bravery we borrow)
    With thy inner girl or boy

    For this blur of howling hunger
    Weans us from earth’s seasoned prow
    Not with hopes of growing younger
    But with humble here and now

    © Janet Martin

  17. RJ Clarken

    A Dream to Dream/A Dare to Dare

    “I believe that the most important single thing, beyond discipline and creativity is daring to dare.” ~ Maya Angelou

    In your wildest dreams somewhere,
    are fortitude and courage. You
    must dig deep if you’re to pursue
    all those things you would declare
    are merely castles in the air.
    And you’ll do that; you’ll push through,
    a dream to dream, a dare to dare.

    It might well catch you unaware,
    depending on your point of view.
    Know that you’ll then rendezvous
    with the best you you always knew:
    your dream to dream, your dare to dare.

    ###

  18. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Braving the Storm

    As the winds blow cyclones of flake
    in drifts of dreams and mystery,
    she clings to the last glimmer,
    the last refuge, to be found
    as winter lashes out,
    raging against autumn’s want for more –
    more color, more warmth, more…
    As the frigid fury drains,
    softened by Sol’s pink blush,
    she gathers her courage
    to wing her way to the feeder,
    nourishing her resolve to survive
    winter’s icy rein.

