2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 16

We’re now past the half-way mark. So let’s keep poeming to the finish line!

For today’s prompt, write a brave poem. There are many instances of bravery each and every day. For some, bravery is running into a burning building to save a child or jumping out of an airplane to skydive. For others, bravery is getting out of bed and going to the post office. Or writing a poem. Be brave today!

*****

Time is running out!



The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Brave Poem:

“brave haiku”

fledgling flycatcher

leaves the nest — morning glories

open their blossoms

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He can’t believe the month is already half over. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

