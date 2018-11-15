2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the word “Anti-(blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new word or phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Anti-Hero,” “Anti-Aging Cream,” and “Anti-Gravity Shoes.”

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Anti-Blank Poem:

“Anti-Poem”

Call a bird a house
& become a metaphor:
We’re all Dubliners
in the pretty nests we build:
Descend to anger
if that’s what makes you happy:
These lines we must break
will crumble & fly away.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He doesn’t have anything new to share this morning. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like:

4 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

  2. PressOn

    ANTIPHON

    At the church our old pastor was German
    and before he would start on his sermon
    we said prayers, of a sort,
    that his words would be short;
    he would note this, and leave us all squirmin’.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.