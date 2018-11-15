2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15

For today’s prompt, take the word “Anti-(blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new word or phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Anti-Hero,” “Anti-Aging Cream,” and “Anti-Gravity Shoes.”

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Anti-Blank Poem:

“Anti-Poem”

Call a bird a house

& become a metaphor:

We’re all Dubliners

in the pretty nests we build:

Descend to anger

if that’s what makes you happy:

These lines we must break

will crumble & fly away.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He doesn’t have anything new to share this morning. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

