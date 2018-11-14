2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

For today’s prompt, write a hungry poem. Of course, you can write about your favorite foods and delicacies. But don’t forget those metaphorical hungers. For love, power, and anything else you can poem up.
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Hungry Poem:
“when the cold wind blows”
when the cold wind blows other folks inside
i hunger to get out & wander ’round
i like to get lost when others are found
as cold rain drives other people to hide
i crave the solitude & freezing rain
that shocks my skin & bones back to living
after a summer’s taking & giving
in this smorgasbord of sensory pain
i praise this great feast of nature’s decline
& eat alone for alone i must dine
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He loves cold, wet days. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
HUNGRY FOR JOY TO RETURN
Gone are the days of the dancing
Hummingbirds have flown
No more delight in their flight
Empty bird nests liter the deck
Old leaves are blown around
Like dust left too long
In the attic
Childhood items like dolls
trucks, broken crayons, unused easels
Lie in sight
As old reminders
Recalling days of laughter
The yearning to learn
Giggling for no reason
Silly sister stuff echoing
In the hallways, still
Memories of chasing children
Down to the lake and back
Puppies and kittens
Rolling around
Making us all laugh
Watching
As they got older
Trolling the yard
After each snow storm
Tails high in the air
Finding joy now
Seems to be a lost art
Where does she start?
What can she use
To rebuild a new life
Filled with happiness again
Perhaps the answer lies
In simpler joys
Starting over
Breathing in and out
Every day
In complete gratitude
For all the joy she has known
Just feeling the mountain air
Being happy she got the chance
To dance
At all
And still smiling
Always smiling
Every time she hears
the music of life
begin
ALL SHE COULD SERVE
Years of meticulous training
A true and lasting gourmet cook
Everything fresh
Tremendously tasty
Served in style
Befitting a queen
With her royal family
Manners perfected
Clothes pressed
Everyone well dressed
China with grapes you could feel
Crystal goblets with delicate patterns
Polished silver
Carried down through
Generations
Respect into every detail
Each holiday
Every event
Expected and delivered
Yet to speak our truth
Really feel heard
Well listened to
Deeply understood
Clearly seen
Beyond the crafted style
Or even slightly appreciated
For our own uniqueness
Or expressing anything with heart
Enjoying an honest conversation
We always hungered for more
We weren’t always fulfilled
With just being proper
Well-groomed
Holding a well-meaning carriage
We wanted to be truly acknowledged
Allowed our own voice
Given our own choice
She fed us well
But somehow
We were never quite full
Leaving her perfect table
The love we were hungry for
Wasn’t as easy to come by
As was the presentation
That left us
Always wishing
There had been more