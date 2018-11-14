2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a hungry poem. Of course, you can write about your favorite foods and delicacies. But don’t forget those metaphorical hungers. For love, power, and anything else you can poem up.

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Hungry Poem:

“when the cold wind blows”

when the cold wind blows other folks inside
i hunger to get out & wander ’round
i like to get lost when others are found
as cold rain drives other people to hide
i crave the solitude & freezing rain
that shocks my skin & bones back to living
after a summer’s taking & giving
in this smorgasbord of sensory pain
i praise this great feast of nature’s decline
& eat alone for alone i must dine

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He loves cold, wet days. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like:

2 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    HUNGRY FOR JOY TO RETURN

    Gone are the days of the dancing
    Hummingbirds have flown
    No more delight in their flight
    Empty bird nests liter the deck
    Old leaves are blown around
    Like dust left too long
    In the attic
    Childhood items like dolls
    trucks, broken crayons, unused easels
    Lie in sight
    As old reminders
    Recalling days of laughter
    The yearning to learn
    Giggling for no reason
    Silly sister stuff echoing
    In the hallways, still
    Memories of chasing children
    Down to the lake and back
    Puppies and kittens
    Rolling around
    Making us all laugh
    Watching
    As they got older
    Trolling the yard
    After each snow storm
    Tails high in the air
    Finding joy now
    Seems to be a lost art
    Where does she start?
    What can she use
    To rebuild a new life
    Filled with happiness again
    Perhaps the answer lies
    In simpler joys
    Starting over
    Breathing in and out
    Every day
    In complete gratitude
    For all the joy she has known
    Just feeling the mountain air
    Being happy she got the chance
    To dance
    At all
    And still smiling
    Always smiling
    Every time she hears
    the music of life
    begin

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    ALL SHE COULD SERVE

    Years of meticulous training
    A true and lasting gourmet cook
    Everything fresh
    Tremendously tasty
    Served in style
    Befitting a queen
    With her royal family
    Manners perfected
    Clothes pressed
    Everyone well dressed
    China with grapes you could feel
    Crystal goblets with delicate patterns
    Polished silver
    Carried down through
    Generations
    Respect into every detail
    Each holiday
    Every event
    Expected and delivered
    Yet to speak our truth
    Really feel heard
    Well listened to
    Deeply understood
    Clearly seen
    Beyond the crafted style
    Or even slightly appreciated
    For our own uniqueness
    Or expressing anything with heart
    Enjoying an honest conversation
    We always hungered for more
    We weren’t always fulfilled
    With just being proper
    Well-groomed
    Holding a well-meaning carriage
    We wanted to be truly acknowledged
    Allowed our own voice
    Given our own choice
    She fed us well
    But somehow
    We were never quite full
    Leaving her perfect table
    The love we were hungry for
    Wasn’t as easy to come by
    As was the presentation
    That left us
    Always wishing
    There had been more

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.