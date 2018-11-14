2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14

For today’s prompt, write a hungry poem. Of course, you can write about your favorite foods and delicacies. But don’t forget those metaphorical hungers. For love, power, and anything else you can poem up.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Here’s my attempt at a Hungry Poem:

“when the cold wind blows”

when the cold wind blows other folks inside

i hunger to get out & wander ’round

i like to get lost when others are found

as cold rain drives other people to hide

i crave the solitude & freezing rain

that shocks my skin & bones back to living

after a summer’s taking & giving

in this smorgasbord of sensory pain

i praise this great feast of nature’s decline

& eat alone for alone i must dine

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He loves cold, wet days. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

