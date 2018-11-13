2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 13

It’s time for our second go-round on the Two-for-Tuesday prompts! For those of you new to “Two-for-Tuesday” prompts, you can pick one of the prompts, try to write both, and/or try to combine them into one poem. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a quiet poem. Or…

Write a loud poem.

*****

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Quiet and/or Loud Poem:

“Excelsior!”

“Excelsior!” The Man would roar

and write a story about Thor,

the Spider-Man, Fantastic Four,

or all the X-Men at my door.

To create just one must assume

greatness, but then, there’s Dr. Doom,

Magneto, and the Green Goblin.

What about J. Jonah Jameson?

Cry out his name: Stan “The Man” Lee–

echoing out eternally!

And know this writer did his best

before he found eternal rest.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He was always more of a DC kid growing up, but his first comics were all Marvel, and he’s always had a soft spot specifically for Stan Lee. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

