2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 12

For today’s prompt, write a disaster poem. Disasters can be epic and involve earthquakes, fires, and violence. But disasters can also be epic and involve spilling red wine on a white carpet or saying the wrong thing at the wrong moment. Whatever your disaster, have fun poeming today.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Disaster Poem:

“Stains”

Not everything is a disaster:

For every broken window

or heart, there is a group

of people dancing in a subway

car or throwing a surprise

birthday party. Children find

a puddle and splash in it.

Maybe they’re mud-covered,

but stains mark the moments

when things went sideways,

but people kept on keeping on.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He tries to avoid making mountains out of mole hills. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

