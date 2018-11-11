2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 11

For today’s prompt, write a forgiveness poem. Earlier this month, I shared an apology poem prompt, but it’s one thing to apologize; it’s something else entirely to forgive someone, whether they’ve apologized or not. That’s the point of this prompt: forgiveness. Write about forgiving. Or write about not forgiving. If you’re stuck, maybe write your forgiveness poem as a response to your apology poem.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Forgiveness Poem:

“forgive & forget”

i want to forgive

& i want to forget

but i don’t think i’m ready

to do either yet

so maybe i’ll forget

that i want to forgive

& forget being mad

& just try to live

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. Despite his poem today, he does believe in forgiveness. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

