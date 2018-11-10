2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

For today’s prompt, write a teenage poem. Many of you have experienced being a teenager. Some people reading this may actually be teenagers. And maybe one or three of you are looking forward to being a teenager yourself. Lots of potential angles to take in this one.

Do You Have a $1,000 Poem?

The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.

And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!

Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.

Here’s my attempt at a Teenage Poem:

“fifteen”

sometimes i think i’ll never grow

older than fifteen & i sigh

as i do with answers unknown

because i’m sure i’ll never grow

bolder as i grow older though

i don’t know if i want to try

sometimes i think i’ll never grow

older than fifteen & i sigh

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. As a teenager, he was the lead singer for a band named The Oval Teens, which basically played Brainiac covers. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

