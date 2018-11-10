2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 10

For today’s prompt, write a teenage poem. Many of you have experienced being a teenager. Some people reading this may actually be teenagers. And maybe one or three of you are looking forward to being a teenager yourself. Lots of potential angles to take in this one.
*****
The 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards has extended its deadline to November 19, 2018.
And the winning poem receives $1,000 in cash!
Find the complete guidelines and available prizes here, but the competition is open to all poets for poems of 32 lines or fewer. Rhyming poems, non-rhyming poems, haiku, limericks, and so on.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Teenage Poem:
“fifteen”
sometimes i think i’ll never grow
older than fifteen & i sigh
as i do with answers unknown
because i’m sure i’ll never grow
bolder as i grow older though
i don’t know if i want to try
sometimes i think i’ll never grow
older than fifteen & i sigh
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. As a teenager, he was the lead singer for a band named The Oval Teens, which basically played Brainiac covers. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Growing Up
When I was seventeen, you
had just been born.
Not to me, I hadn’t met you
yet.
When you were five and
I was twenty-two, I
met you.
I loved you and
your old soul
eyes.
I married you as
much as I married your
dad
and we’ve joked ever
since
that you and I,
we’ve grown up
together.
TEENS IN BETWEEN
One minute, such clarity
Behaviors acceptable
Manners set and applauded
And in a flash
Hopes dashed, all’s been trashed
They have it all figured out
No doubt, they are the answers
Still, they love
SIXTEEN – A LICENSE TO FREEDOM
I could drive
Date my boyfriend too
Feel the air
Be in love
A new sense of open trust
Renewed happy self