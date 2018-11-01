2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Let’s get this poem party started!

For today’s prompt, write a glorious poem. Often, I like to pull up definitions to understand possibilities of a word prompt. In this case, it’s maybe just as useful to look at its synonyms, which include wonderful, marvelous, illustrious, celebrated, famous, superb, spectacular, lovely, delightful, and I think you get the idea. So let’s get this poem party started with a glorious first effort.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Glorious Poem:

“& so it begins with music”

& so it begins with music

flowing out an open window

as he’s passing by & thinking

of someone who smiled at him

which already jump started

his heart beats & light feet

nodding his head & suddenly

he jumps off the curb & back

onto the curb before spinning

in a circle & throwing wide

his arms before taking a bow

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his eleventh year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

