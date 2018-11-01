2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Let’s get this poem party started!
For today’s prompt, write a glorious poem. Often, I like to pull up definitions to understand possibilities of a word prompt. In this case, it’s maybe just as useful to look at its synonyms, which include wonderful, marvelous, illustrious, celebrated, famous, superb, spectacular, lovely, delightful, and I think you get the idea. So let’s get this poem party started with a glorious first effort.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Glorious Poem:
“& so it begins with music”
& so it begins with music
flowing out an open window
as he’s passing by & thinking
of someone who smiled at him
which already jump started
his heart beats & light feet
nodding his head & suddenly
he jumps off the curb & back
onto the curb before spinning
in a circle & throwing wide
his arms before taking a bow
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
This is his eleventh year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
She Told her Glory Be’s
in the third pew from the back
whispered a Hallelujah now
and then when the preacher waxed
loud enough for her to hear
she still loved getting up
dressing from that right side
of her closet she saved
for going out called the taxi
to pick her up at 8:15 after
lifting the old cat into the rocker
set it to a soothing roll so that
Gretchen closed her golden eyes
would still be asleep when the lady
taxied home, climbed the step, shut the door
on the double wide and changed
back into what she called her every day.
Bebelplatz, Berlin
it was glorious, someone said
books consumed as fires spread
words that lied, deceived, misled
nought but ashes, now unread
I see the flames, I watch the fire
orange, crimson, climbing higher
the death of words that might inspire
a blind and brutal funeral pyre
Good News
Meeting with the doctor
who reviewed the test results,
said that there was no sign
of cancer returning at this time.
It was a relief,
a big relief.
Still the treatment must continue
for about another year.
It will be a long, miserable year
but we can do it.
And we will.
Then we watched the Boston Red Sox
victory parade after winning the Series.
As the team basked in their glory,
a beloved broadcaster, Jerry Remy,
who had been battling lung cancer
for the last ten years said that he is
planning to return for another season.
The Red Sox were an inspiration to us.
Not as much for their stellar performance
on the playing field, but for the man off the field
who is fighting a battle that we are fighting.
He is an inspiration to us.
What a miracle.
Cancer can be fought.
Life can be good.
morning glories
this pen
these keys
the long slow please
-pull of coffee and precious pre-chaos
dark.
this spark
and all its ancient fire
and ice
and storm
and strum.
the thrum
of heart
beat black
and blue
and clacked to white.
the slight
breeze of mourning
sky cracked open
wide
and wanting.
the haunting
of phrase, the
shatter of sigh
and
silence.
::
Chilling!
NOVEMBER DAWN
Frost-crunch underfoot
brittle-dead leaves, bare branches
midnight dark – but look!
sun as star-burst through the oaks
they lean and bend to glory.
Magic, Beans
The farmer’s bartering blood
again, swapping beauty for
brawn, trusting
dusk over dawn.
Soon he’ll be waiting
for the b a l a n c e
of rain, holding breath
for something tall
and strange, while
weeping
reaping
reveling
in the glory (of)
-us.
::
God’s Given Word 11-1-18
Glory – what makes this such a fitting term
From heaven’s eternal spaces sung
And lifted on each faithful’s tongue
Mystery etched in an oft-repeated word
Glory, lifted high and brought to us
Sailing on one holy wind
To set itself on hopeless man
And set a light across all lands
Somewhere in time , an angel cries
In a voice triumphant, joyous rise
Emissary of God entrust
His spotless lamb to his handsome dove
A woman cries for joy and weeps
For the God eternal , expect within
A God she holds but cannot keep –
Whom saves the world in all its sin
So wonderful a gift, presents
God-form within a human man
To walk himself o’er desert and seas
A light blazed forth, beckoning
A God-form simple, came to be
In a manger lowly, with full symphony
Angels surround in a common stable
Singing hymns, Glory, Glory, He comes to thee
Glory to God who descends from high
To shelters low, his own son devised
In a maiden simple, pure as snow
A mission of peace, to mankind go
No more will aged man be slaved
But in his time, his soul be freed
With a Marvellous Son, ascend up high
Who died, so man’s eternal soul might rise
No more may common things, forgotten
Be left as they are, for whom has sought
A God that reaches in lonely places
And upturns lost, forgotten faces
Glory, Glory angels sing
The people’s song soars on ancient wings
It rises, welcomes our present Lord
Who gives himself to the the lowly hoard
A welcoming, a shout of praise
A love like only God can raise
Glory, Glory, the eternal word
Comes before us, all souls be saved.
Kateland Smith
Poetic Asides November Poem A Day Challenge, Day 1
Glorious, they said, aloud
Head held high, saluting, proud
More lies broadcast by his pen
Reality disavowed
His job done, his public vowed
No silver lining, this cloud
One more End-of-Days omen
Glorious, they said
Take a look back at fields ploughed
With all that hindsight allowed
Think too what will happen
If we abstain once again
And clothe ourselves in that shroud
Glorious, they said
good morning
morning,
that green glory,
throws her face to the skies
and beckons with her song about
intros.
what a strong poem for the first day of this challenge. glorious indeed!
SHIMMER
Summer shimmers.
Glorious rays of brilliant warmth.
It seem light years away
from here with the snow soon to fall.
I’d settle for Autumn at this point.
But I’d much rather anoint myself
with sunscreen and escape
this wet, damp dream; a cruel scheme.
Rain shimmers.
Agreed. I wish we could have summer back.
Memorable Mate
Amongst Baylor’s walls of academia
their paths collided, mixing the two
into the soup of lifelong friendship.
One from the hills and hallows,
the other of westward leanings,
knitted together by familiarity
born of clergy children.
Their love of tone and tune
creating a ever-growing
understanding that bond the two –
Forty-six years and counting.
This challenge, I promised to write poems dedicated to those who supported my efforts in the 30 Poems in November! Challenge, a fundraiser for Center for New Americans. My theme this year is, “Liberty and Literacy for All.” Learn more at: https://cnam.org/civicrm/pcp/info?
Happy Poeming everyone!!
Very special poem.
Running Away.
There was no glory
in my leaving
just a mad dash
out the front door
old married woman
running away from home
There was no splendor
in my staying
in homes of others
their nooks and crannies
plucked like a flower
left with dry and dangling roots
I only knew a
sense of wonder
being safe now
out of the hailstorm
my petals leaning
reaching outward to the sun
I could unfold now
and water my roots
unpack my baggage
soak up the peaceful
warmth of freedom
so sublimely
glorious.
i appreciate how your poem evolves from the less than glorious aspects of life then bursts into that delicious freedom. so much beauty in those petals leaning; you are no longer prone to wilting, you’re ready to soak up what’s next!
“I could unfold now”
julie, this is wonderful.
LOVE:
“There was no glory/in my leaving”
“There was no splendor/in my staying”
MY GLORIOUS GARDEN
I hoped my garden would look great this year
ever since the spring bulbs started to appear.
I grew bedding plants from seeds in my shed
in colours of pink, yellow, purple and red.
But when I planted my young tender plants
out came slugs, snails, caterpillars and ants.
Next day my pretty plants had all gone
just leaving stalks with no leaves or flowers on.
My apple tree had so much blossom on
but dropped all its tiny fruits one by one.
My tomato plants started fruiting up well
but didn’t develop in the dry spell.
Our glorious summer came to an end
when gale force winds caused my young tree to bend.
My new garden has suffered a huge cost
as lots of plants have been killed off by frost.
My lawn looked like straw cos we had no rain
and then looked patchy when it grew again.
My lawn mower broke: it doesn’t hover.
I wonder if it’s all worth the bother?
I think the best tomatoes I ever grew were volunteers! I didn’t know not to put the old cherry tomatoes in the compost. lol