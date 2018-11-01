2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

Let’s get this poem party started!

For today’s prompt, write a glorious poem. Often, I like to pull up definitions to understand possibilities of a word prompt. In this case, it’s maybe just as useful to look at its synonyms, which include wonderful, marvelous, illustrious, celebrated, famous, superb, spectacular, lovely, delightful, and I think you get the idea. So let’s get this poem party started with a glorious first effort.

Here’s my attempt at a Glorious Poem:

“& so it begins with music”

& so it begins with music
flowing out an open window
as he’s passing by & thinking
of someone who smiled at him
which already jump started
his heart beats & light feet
nodding his head & suddenly
he jumps off the curb & back
onto the curb before spinning
in a circle & throwing wide
his arms before taking a bow

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

This is his eleventh year of hosting and participating in the November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge. He can’t wait to see what everyone creates this month–not only on a day-by-day basis, but when the chapbooks start arriving in December and January. Fun, fun, fun.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

20 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

  1. Anthony94

    She Told her Glory Be’s

    in the third pew from the back
    whispered a Hallelujah now
    and then when the preacher waxed
    loud enough for her to hear

    she still loved getting up
    dressing from that right side
    of her closet she saved
    for going out called the taxi

    to pick her up at 8:15 after
    lifting the old cat into the rocker
    set it to a soothing roll so that
    Gretchen closed her golden eyes

    would still be asleep when the lady
    taxied home, climbed the step, shut the door
    on the double wide and changed
    back into what she called her every day.

  2. Melanie

    Bebelplatz, Berlin

    it was glorious, someone said
    books consumed as fires spread
    words that lied, deceived, misled
    nought but ashes, now unread

    I see the flames, I watch the fire
    orange, crimson, climbing higher
    the death of words that might inspire
    a blind and brutal funeral pyre

  3. Eileen Sateriale

    Good News

    Meeting with the doctor
    who reviewed the test results,
    said that there was no sign
    of cancer returning at this time.
    It was a relief,
    a big relief.
    Still the treatment must continue
    for about another year.
    It will be a long, miserable year
    but we can do it.
    And we will.

    Then we watched the Boston Red Sox
    victory parade after winning the Series.
    As the team basked in their glory,
    a beloved broadcaster, Jerry Remy,
    who had been battling lung cancer
    for the last ten years said that he is
    planning to return for another season.

    The Red Sox were an inspiration to us.
    Not as much for their stellar performance
    on the playing field, but for the man off the field
    who is fighting a battle that we are fighting.
    He is an inspiration to us.
    What a miracle.
    Cancer can be fought.
    Life can be good.

  4. De Jackson

    morning glories

    this pen
    these keys
    the long slow please
    -pull of coffee and precious pre-chaos
    dark.

    this spark
    and all its ancient fire
    and ice
    and storm
    and strum.

    the thrum
    of heart
    beat black
    and blue
    and clacked to white.

    the slight
    breeze of mourning
    sky cracked open
    wide
    and wanting.

    the haunting
    of phrase, the
    shatter of sigh
    and
    silence.

    ::

  6. De Jackson

    Magic, Beans

    The farmer’s bartering blood
    again, swapping beauty for
               brawn, trusting
        dusk over dawn.

    Soon he’ll be waiting
      for the   b a l a n c e
    of rain, holding breath
    for something tall
    and strange, while
          weeping
      reaping
               reveling
    in the glory (of)
    -us.

    ::

  7. Kateland

    God’s Given Word 11-1-18

    Glory – what makes this such a fitting term
    From heaven’s eternal spaces sung
    And lifted on each faithful’s tongue
    Mystery etched in an oft-repeated word

    Glory, lifted high and brought to us
    Sailing on one holy wind
    To set itself on hopeless man
    And set a light across all lands

    Somewhere in time , an angel cries
    In a voice triumphant, joyous rise
    Emissary of God entrust
    His spotless lamb to his handsome dove

    A woman cries for joy and weeps
    For the God eternal , expect within
    A God she holds but cannot keep –
    Whom saves the world in all its sin

    So wonderful a gift, presents
    God-form within a human man
    To walk himself o’er desert and seas
    A light blazed forth, beckoning

    A God-form simple, came to be
    In a manger lowly, with full symphony
    Angels surround in a common stable
    Singing hymns, Glory, Glory, He comes to thee

    Glory to God who descends from high
    To shelters low, his own son devised
    In a maiden simple, pure as snow
    A mission of peace, to mankind go

    No more will aged man be slaved
    But in his time, his soul be freed
    With a Marvellous Son, ascend up high
    Who died, so man’s eternal soul might rise

    No more may common things, forgotten
    Be left as they are, for whom has sought
    A God that reaches in lonely places
    And upturns lost, forgotten faces

    Glory, Glory angels sing
    The people’s song soars on ancient wings
    It rises, welcomes our present Lord
    Who gives himself to the the lowly hoard

    A welcoming, a shout of praise
    A love like only God can raise
    Glory, Glory, the eternal word
    Comes before us, all souls be saved.

    Kateland Smith

    Poetic Asides November Poem A Day Challenge, Day 1

  8. scottasaigon

    Glorious, they said, aloud
    Head held high, saluting, proud
    More lies broadcast by his pen
    Reality disavowed

    His job done, his public vowed
    No silver lining, this cloud
    One more End-of-Days omen
    Glorious, they said

    Take a look back at fields ploughed
    With all that hindsight allowed
    Think too what will happen
    If we abstain once again
    And clothe ourselves in that shroud
    Glorious, they said

  10. Walter J Wojtanik

    SHIMMER

    Summer shimmers.
    Glorious rays of brilliant warmth.
    It seem light years away
    from here with the snow soon to fall.
    I’d settle for Autumn at this point.
    But I’d much rather anoint myself
    with sunscreen and escape
    this wet, damp dream; a cruel scheme.
    Rain shimmers.

  11. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Memorable Mate

    Amongst Baylor’s walls of academia
    their paths collided, mixing the two
    into the soup of lifelong friendship.
    One from the hills and hallows,
    the other of westward leanings,
    knitted together by familiarity
    born of clergy children.
    Their love of tone and tune
    creating a ever-growing
    understanding that bond the two –
    Forty-six years and counting.

    This challenge, I promised to write poems dedicated to those who supported my efforts in the 30 Poems in November! Challenge, a fundraiser for Center for New Americans. My theme this year is, “Liberty and Literacy for All.” Learn more at: https://cnam.org/civicrm/pcp/info?

    Happy Poeming everyone!!

  12. julie e.

    Running Away.

    There was no glory
    in my leaving
    just a mad dash
    out the front door
    old married woman
    running away from home

    There was no splendor
    in my staying
    in homes of others
    their nooks and crannies
    plucked like a flower
    left with dry and dangling roots

    I only knew a
    sense of wonder
    being safe now
    out of the hailstorm
    my petals leaning
    reaching outward to the sun

    I could unfold now
    and water my roots
    unpack my baggage
    soak up the peaceful
    warmth of freedom
    so sublimely
    glorious.

    1. k weber

      i appreciate how your poem evolves from the less than glorious aspects of life then bursts into that delicious freedom. so much beauty in those petals leaning; you are no longer prone to wilting, you’re ready to soak up what’s next!

  13. Jezzie

    MY GLORIOUS GARDEN

    I hoped my garden would look great this year
    ever since the spring bulbs started to appear.
    I grew bedding plants from seeds in my shed
    in colours of pink, yellow, purple and red.

    But when I planted my young tender plants
    out came slugs, snails, caterpillars and ants.
    Next day my pretty plants had all gone
    just leaving stalks with no leaves or flowers on.

    My apple tree had so much blossom on
    but dropped all its tiny fruits one by one.
    My tomato plants started fruiting up well
    but didn’t develop in the dry spell.

    Our glorious summer came to an end
    when gale force winds caused my young tree to bend.
    My new garden has suffered a huge cost 
    as lots of plants have been killed off by frost.

    My lawn looked like straw cos we had no rain
    and then looked patchy when it grew again.
    My lawn mower broke: it doesn’t hover.
    I wonder if it’s all worth the bother?

