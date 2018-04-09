2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Battle (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Battle Tested,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Battle of the Bands,” and “Battle of the Bulge.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a “Battle (blank)” Poem:
“battle over the leftovers”
most conflicts in the northern hemisphere
revolve around natural resources
like rubies, diamonds, and soybean patents
that is, we fight over the nouns of life
& the ideas & emotions–the hearts,
the minds–as if we could swallow them whole
in the evening, we sit as if posing
for a portrait of the well-fed couple
then we battle over the leftovers
like there’s something to win: winner, winner
chicken dinner along with mac & cheese
please give me more gravy; give me more, please…
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does like to eat leftovers…maybe a little too much.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Battle to Unwind
One side of the mind says relax
But the other serves up worries
On a precariously shaking plate
Certain to shatter at any second.
The fear of not doing enough
Fills an aching stomach,
The terrible sinking feeling
Of wasting precious time
Brings us to our knees regardless
Of the brain’s compulsion to stand.
This battle is a bitter pill to swallow
For a stifled, breathless throat
Choked by imaginary requirements
Imposed by a needlessly critical self.