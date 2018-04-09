2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Battle (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Battle Tested,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Battle of the Bands,” and “Battle of the Bulge.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a “Battle (blank)” Poem:

“battle over the leftovers”

most conflicts in the northern hemisphere

revolve around natural resources

like rubies, diamonds, and soybean patents

that is, we fight over the nouns of life

& the ideas & emotions–the hearts,

the minds–as if we could swallow them whole

in the evening, we sit as if posing

for a portrait of the well-fed couple

then we battle over the leftovers

like there’s something to win: winner, winner

chicken dinner along with mac & cheese

please give me more gravy; give me more, please…

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does like to eat leftovers…maybe a little too much.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

