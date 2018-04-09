2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Battle (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Battle Tested,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Battle of the Bands,” and “Battle of the Bulge.”

Here’s my attempt at a “Battle (blank)” Poem:

“battle over the leftovers”

most conflicts in the northern hemisphere
revolve around natural resources
like rubies, diamonds, and soybean patents

that is, we fight over the nouns of life
& the ideas & emotions–the hearts,
the minds–as if we could swallow them whole

in the evening, we sit as if posing
for a portrait of the well-fed couple
then we battle over the leftovers

like there’s something to win: winner, winner
chicken dinner along with mac & cheese
please give me more gravy; give me more, please…

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does like to eat leftovers…maybe a little too much.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

One thought on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

  1. headintheclouds87

    Battle to Unwind

    One side of the mind says relax
    But the other serves up worries
    On a precariously shaking plate
    Certain to shatter at any second.
    The fear of not doing enough
    Fills an aching stomach,
    The terrible sinking feeling
    Of wasting precious time
    Brings us to our knees regardless
    Of the brain’s compulsion to stand.
    This battle is a bitter pill to swallow
    For a stifled, breathless throat
    Choked by imaginary requirements
    Imposed by a needlessly critical self.

COMMENT