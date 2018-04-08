2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

For today’s prompt, write a family poem. Good, bad, big, small, adopted, imaginary, nonexistent–everyone has to deal with family (even if that involves running from it or chasing it down). I have a feeling today’s prompt is going to stir up some really good poems.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:

“let’s start”

let’s start a family;

we can begin tonight

with a quick kiss or three

under electric lights…

let’s start a family;

we need only a spark

to warm both you and me

in the magnetic dark…

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves his family.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

