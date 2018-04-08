2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

For today’s prompt, write a family poem. Good, bad, big, small, adopted, imaginary, nonexistent–everyone has to deal with family (even if that involves running from it or chasing it down). I have a feeling today’s prompt is going to stir up some really good poems.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:
“let’s start”
let’s start a family;
we can begin tonight
with a quick kiss or three
under electric lights…
let’s start a family;
we need only a spark
to warm both you and me
in the magnetic dark…
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves his family.
