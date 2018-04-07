2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

For today’s prompt, write a senses poem. That is, write a poem that uses one or more of your senses. Smell, taste, touch, sound, sight, or even a sixth sense. Focus in on one of them or try to incorporate them all.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Senses Poem:
“end times”
just because a song is long
doesn’t mean it’s good
it’s the three-minute ditties
that get stuck in my head
it was a saturday night
when i saw her standing there
with her blue eyes and bluer hair
that smelled of smoke and alcohol
and true her kisses tasted the same
but she felt like heaven
as we danced fast through the night
until we heard prince’s “purple rain”
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
*****