2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

For today’s prompt, write a senses poem. That is, write a poem that uses one or more of your senses. Smell, taste, touch, sound, sight, or even a sixth sense. Focus in on one of them or try to incorporate them all.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Senses Poem:

“end times”

just because a song is long

doesn’t mean it’s good

it’s the three-minute ditties

that get stuck in my head

it was a saturday night

when i saw her standing there

with her blue eyes and bluer hair

that smelled of smoke and alcohol

and true her kisses tasted the same

but she felt like heaven

as we danced fast through the night

until we heard prince’s “purple rain”

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves listening to 80s music.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

