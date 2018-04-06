2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 6

For today’s prompt, pick a food, make it the title of your poem, and write your poem. It can be a food you love, food you hate, or food you’ve never even tried before. Your poem can be about the food–or not. Your choice.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Food Poem:

“olive juice”

olive juice is often mistaken

for olive oil, but it’s just the brine

liquid base found in jars of olives

it is used to boost immunity,

reduce blood sugar, increase muscle

control, and maintain water balance

mouthing “olive juice” to a lover

can be mistaken for “i love you”

when it’s actually just the brine

found in the hearts of “will you be mine”

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s been writing to a loose theme so far this month; can you guess what it is?

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

