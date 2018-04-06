2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 6

For today’s prompt, pick a food, make it the title of your poem, and write your poem. It can be a food you love, food you hate, or food you’ve never even tried before. Your poem can be about the food–or not. Your choice.
Here’s my attempt at a Food Poem:
“olive juice”
olive juice is often mistaken
for olive oil, but it’s just the brine
liquid base found in jars of olives
it is used to boost immunity,
reduce blood sugar, increase muscle
control, and maintain water balance
mouthing “olive juice” to a lover
can be mistaken for “i love you”
when it’s actually just the brine
found in the hearts of “will you be mine”
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s been writing to a loose theme so far this month; can you guess what it is?
