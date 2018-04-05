2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

For today’s prompt, write an intelligence poem. Of course, intelligence is subjective. What is common sense for one person makes no sense to another. But intelligence is more than IQ and test scores. There’s artificial intelligence, intelligent animals, and military intel. And I’ve found that many poets have a special intelligence of their own.
Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem:
“love iq”
i don’t understand love
my friend john is a jerk
& never seems to be alone
i watch women call him names
before punching him in the arm
& they always end up kissing
i once kissed a woman named maria
who told me how her ex
used to put her down & call her names
so i said she was my star princess
& she said i was sweet
& a wonderful friend
then she started seeing john
who always cheated on her
though she always forgave him
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s probably about average as far as intelligence is concerned.
I like how the the first two lines and are almost mirrored. “They have to know/It’s what they do” … “It’s how they do it/They have to know,”
Ukiyo-e
Before I was wise, I was smart.
I did well at school.
I got a lot of A’s
and comments, “He’s quite bright.”
Then I met the world
floating and I wanted
to be one with it;
to own all of it.
The two of us shook hands,
eying one another.
We were both polite,
and young, and very pretty.
Both of us were smart,
but neither of us wise,
and so it was, together,
we botched up everything.
We damn near blew it up,
the world that is; it almost
exploded in a boom
of appetite and anger,
and will without regard
for anyone at all,
just the desperate need
to be seen as smart
and pleasured by the trifles
of the floating world.
I ain’t smart no more
but I’m wise enough to know
how smart you need to be
when you don’t know a thing.
I’m wise enough to know
how wise I need to be
when everything is passing,
and out beyond my reach;
when everything’s the nothings
of the floating world.
wlw
Oops. The title should just be Ukiyo, which describes the urban lifestyle, especially the pleasure-seeking aspects, of the Edo-period Japan (1600–1867). (from Wikipedia) “Ukiyo-e” is a genre of Japanese art which flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries.
What I Know
There’s no me in IQ,
or so I was told by those
unable to see past
their own shortcomings.
Children believe everything –
eager to please and be loved.
Even though reality
kept handing me proof,
self-doubt ate away all evidence,
until,
one day,
as children sat at my feet
and within my womb.
Then, suddenly,
a flash so lightning quick,
so blinding,
megaphone loud
echoed in my mind
reverberated down my core
until it hit that hidden spot
where ambiquity hunkered.
The shades were drawn.
Truth was hard to ignore,
standing bold-faced in front of me.
How could I have not seen,
all these years,
the veracity of “me?”
There is no me in IQ,
because “I” comes first!
A QUESTION OF INTELLIGENCE
G. Smith
Here’s a thought,
Though you may not care:
If common sense is common,
How come it’s so rare?
(With apologies to Ogden Nash)
Rules of the Real World
Isn’t he clever, they always said,
Spouting all those big words,
Nose buried in books beyond his years,
And attentive and absorbing ears.
But was he clever where it counted,
To the murky laws and rules of reality
That would emerge upon entering maturity?
Timidly he crawls out of the academic blanket
Where answers are no longer straight
But crooked, fractured, vexingly unclear;
And faces and moods prove harder to read
Than the comforting tones he so coveted.
His prowess for education did not prepare him
For the creed of common sense
Nor the complexities of human emotion
Where the mouth gives one meaning
But the mind confines quite another.
The facts, dates and trivia he has memorised
Make little difference nor impact
In the ruthless and unstructured world
That tests merely through its lack of clarity.
the intelligence of dogs
by Patrick J.Walsh
once, when I was sick and
laying deathly quiet in bed
frustrated and a little sad
about things not getting done
the big Saint lumbered
into the room at his usual
gallop, huffing and puffing
as always, the big sloppy
tongue lolling out the side
of his half-open jaw, the
big brown eyes shining
bright with anticipation
expecting as always the
nuzzle on the nose and
the big bear hug; but seeing
the prone form and hearing
the strange weak tones
of the greeting he stopped,
the great broad face tilted
to one side as he pondered
he stretched out quiet
at the side of the bed
content to wait for the
blessings of better days
“blessings of better days”
Nice finish~
(And we had a Golden a lot like your saintly Saint…)
Big Brother
They have to know
It’s what they do
An agency of obsession
For private information
About me and you
Who can you trust?
Devices of the corners
Always watching
Listening for keys
Hints of trouble
In our private spaces
Yearnings for revolution
Rounded and squared
Jailed flighty birds
The constant squawking
Of endless machinery
An agency of confession
It’s how they do it
They have to know