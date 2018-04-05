2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

For today’s prompt, write an intelligence poem. Of course, intelligence is subjective. What is common sense for one person makes no sense to another. But intelligence is more than IQ and test scores. There’s artificial intelligence, intelligent animals, and military intel. And I’ve found that many poets have a special intelligence of their own.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem:

“love iq”

i don’t understand love

my friend john is a jerk

& never seems to be alone

i watch women call him names

before punching him in the arm

& they always end up kissing

i once kissed a woman named maria

who told me how her ex

used to put her down & call her names

so i said she was my star princess

& she said i was sweet

& a wonderful friend

then she started seeing john

who always cheated on her

though she always forgave him

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s probably about average as far as intelligence is concerned.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

