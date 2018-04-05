2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

For today’s prompt, write an intelligence poem. Of course, intelligence is subjective. What is common sense for one person makes no sense to another. But intelligence is more than IQ and test scores. There’s artificial intelligence, intelligent animals, and military intel. And I’ve found that many poets have a special intelligence of their own.

Here’s my attempt at an Intelligence Poem:

“love iq”

i don’t understand love
my friend john is a jerk
& never seems to be alone

i watch women call him names
before punching him in the arm
& they always end up kissing

i once kissed a woman named maria
who told me how her ex
used to put her down & call her names

so i said she was my star princess
& she said i was sweet
& a wonderful friend

then she started seeing john
who always cheated on her
though she always forgave him

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s probably about average as far as intelligence is concerned.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

  2. Piddleville

    Ukiyo-e

    Before I was wise, I was smart.
    I did well at school.
    I got a lot of A’s
    and comments, “He’s quite bright.”
    Then I met the world
    floating and I wanted
    to be one with it;
    to own all of it.
    The two of us shook hands,
    eying one another.
    We were both polite,
    and young, and very pretty.

    Both of us were smart,
    but neither of us wise,
    and so it was, together,
    we botched up everything.
    We damn near blew it up,
    the world that is; it almost
    exploded in a boom
    of appetite and anger,
    and will without regard
    for anyone at all,
    just the desperate need
    to be seen as smart
    and pleasured by the trifles
    of the floating world.

    I ain’t smart no more
    but I’m wise enough to know
    how smart you need to be
    when you don’t know a thing.
    I’m wise enough to know
    how wise I need to be
    when everything is passing,
    and out beyond my reach;
    when everything’s the nothings
    of the floating world.

    wlw

    1. Piddleville

      Oops. The title should just be Ukiyo, which describes the urban lifestyle, especially the pleasure-seeking aspects, of the Edo-period Japan (1600–1867). (from Wikipedia) “Ukiyo-e” is a genre of Japanese art which flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries.

  3. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    What I Know

    There’s no me in IQ,
    or so I was told by those
    unable to see past
    their own shortcomings.
    Children believe everything –
    eager to please and be loved.
    Even though reality
    kept handing me proof,
    self-doubt ate away all evidence,
    until,
    one day,
    as children sat at my feet
    and within my womb.
    Then, suddenly,
    a flash so lightning quick,
    so blinding,
    megaphone loud
    echoed in my mind
    reverberated down my core
    until it hit that hidden spot
    where ambiquity hunkered.
    The shades were drawn.
    Truth was hard to ignore,
    standing bold-faced in front of me.
    How could I have not seen,
    all these years,
    the veracity of “me?”
    There is no me in IQ,
    because “I” comes first!

  4. tunesmiff

    A QUESTION OF INTELLIGENCE
    G. Smith
    —=—
    Here’s a thought,
    Though you may not care:
    If common sense is common,
    How come it’s so rare?
    —=—
    (With apologies to Ogden Nash)

  5. headintheclouds87

    Rules of the Real World

    Isn’t he clever, they always said,
    Spouting all those big words,
    Nose buried in books beyond his years,
    And attentive and absorbing ears.
    But was he clever where it counted,
    To the murky laws and rules of reality
    That would emerge upon entering maturity?
    Timidly he crawls out of the academic blanket
    Where answers are no longer straight
    But crooked, fractured, vexingly unclear;
    And faces and moods prove harder to read
    Than the comforting tones he so coveted.
    His prowess for education did not prepare him
    For the creed of common sense
    Nor the complexities of human emotion
    Where the mouth gives one meaning
    But the mind confines quite another.
    The facts, dates and trivia he has memorised
    Make little difference nor impact
    In the ruthless and unstructured world
    That tests merely through its lack of clarity.

    http://scribblingsofstu.wordpress.com

  6. Pat Walsh

    the intelligence of dogs
    by Patrick J.Walsh

    once, when I was sick and
    laying deathly quiet in bed

    frustrated and a little sad
    about things not getting done

    the big Saint lumbered
    into the room at his usual
    gallop, huffing and puffing
    as always, the big sloppy
    tongue lolling out the side
    of his half-open jaw, the
    big brown eyes shining
    bright with anticipation

    expecting as always the
    nuzzle on the nose and
    the big bear hug; but seeing
    the prone form and hearing
    the strange weak tones
    of the greeting he stopped,
    the great broad face tilted
    to one side as he pondered

    he stretched out quiet
    at the side of the bed

    content to wait for the
    blessings of better days

  7. PowerUnit

    Big Brother

    They have to know
    It’s what they do
    An agency of obsession
    For private information
    About me and you
    Who can you trust?
    Devices of the corners
    Always watching
    Listening for keys
    Hints of trouble
    In our private spaces
    Yearnings for revolution
    Rounded and squared
    Jailed flighty birds
    The constant squawking
    Of endless machinery
    An agency of confession
    It’s how they do it
    They have to know

COMMENT