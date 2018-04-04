2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

We’re now 4 days into this challenge, which means we’re developing a routine. Let’s keep the momentum going.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Case (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Case of Water,” “Case in Point,” “Case Study,” and “Case of the Missing Person.”
I hope everyone has a case of easy poeming today!
Here’s my attempt at a “Case (blank)” Poem:
“case of not sleeping again”
because you’re on my mind again
from the end to the start of day
& i just want to be your man
because you’re on my mind again
& i can’t get to sleep again
when there’s so much i want to say
because you’re on my mind again
from the start to the end of day
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is known to rock a poetic form from time to time; for instance, rolling with the triolet today.
Case the Joint
Before you steal a heart,
understand it first.
This is the mistake
so many of us make
when we fall in love,
blind as petty thieves
who break into a home
without the slightest clue.
You’ll be in the dark
and walk into a wall,
and blunder into chairs.
You’ll step upon the stillness
of a silent cat,
and alarm the dog
who begins to bark,
waking everyone.
If you don’t case the joint,
you won’t know where you are.
You’ll be a pioneer
without cartography.
You won’t know where to look.
You won’t have eyes to see
where everything that’s precious
waits for one like you.
wlw
brilliant! LOVE the end.
Case of misremembering
We sat down at the table
you and I
and proceeded to
reminisce
It all started to go
d
o
w
n
hill
when I ordered
two tea with
lemon
and your face
looked like one
as you swiftly corrected
“Coffee, two creams
three sugars”
Where was the
person I remembered?
Was it just a drink,
or was the whole
file of memory
spilling across my
synapses like
an upturned glass
of your new favorite
choice of mbibement
As the drinks arrived
and I surrupticiously
drank you in as
I sipped, the stranger
spying back at me
Cheshired a
small smile
in silence.
Case of Window Tapping
Tap, Tap, Tap!
Insistent, the sound
rings through the cottage.
TAP, Tap, Tap!
The urgency of the call
sends me searching.
TAP, TAP, tap!
Who could it be?
I look – no one!
TAP, TAP, TAP!
Jumping, I finally see –
Ms. Chick-a-dee calling me to task!
The birdfeeder is empty,
again!
Cases
In my
thirty years
as a
social
worker,
I’ve had
hundreds of
cases and
without
exception,
every single
one of them
boiled
down to
a painful,
neglectful,
abusive,
damaging
childhood.
Every
single
one
of
them.
Bad
childhoods
swallow
people
whole
and
spits
them
out into
the world
without a
clue
how to
love
themselves.
I can
help
them heal
but what
I can’t do
is to stop
children from
getting
hurt in
the first
place.
I’ve
never
figured
out how
to do
that.
Not yet,
at least,
but I’ll
never
stop
trying.
Very nice and direct. Clear and moving. Thumbs up!
Truth! All we can do is love the wee ones that come into our lives. Many children have been helped by strangers who cared. (I am one.) Bless you for all you do!
*never not case a joint in brooklyn*
once, long ago in a lunch joint
on court street
my half-brother took me to lunch.
i was giddy, still in high school,
guided deftly through that jungle-gym
of cramped tables and suits
he pulled out a chair by the back wall
and waved me to sit.
i sat. expectantly.
at the district attorney’s office,
he said, you learn fast.
to keep your back to the wall.
*never not case a joint in brooklyn*
once, long ago at a not-quite-greasy spoon
on court street
my half-brother took me to lunch.
i was giddy, still in high school,
guided deftly through that jungle-gym
of cramped tables and suits
to the farthest corner of the room,
pulled out a chair and waved me to sit.
i sat. expectantly.
at the district attorney’s office,
he said, picking up his menu and peering
out, eyes-only, over the rim,
we learned fast.
we always keep
our backs to the wall.
*never not case a joint in brooklyn*
once, long ago at a not-quite-greasy spoon
on court street
my half-brother took me to lunch.
i was giddy, still just in high school,
guided by his one cufflink
through that cramped jungle-gym of tables and suits
to the farthest corner of the room
where he pulled out a chair and waved me to sit.
and i sat. expectantly.
at the district attorney’s office,
he said, picking up his menu and peering
out, eyes-only, over the rim,
we learned fast:
always keep
your back to the wall.
Loved watching this build! Sound advice, too! Well done!
His apartment is empty of life
with no TV to fill in the empty spaces
or radio to keep on top of things
Walls of boxes
Papers he will never read
Pencils that have run out of math
The last novel he saw was left on a park bench,
the unopened mysteries of the bigger world.
Walking the street would be less lonely
if he had a case of beer in his hand.
Oh, wow! This is so visual and powerful. I love “pencils that have run out of math.” Awesome!
I agree very visual. I also like ‘pencils that have run out of math.’ Also the last two lines. Great poem!
Thanks. I think this might be the star of something bigger.