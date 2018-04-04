2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

By: |

We’re now 4 days into this challenge, which means we’re developing a routine. Let’s keep the momentum going.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Case (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Case of Water,” “Case in Point,” “Case Study,” and “Case of the Missing Person.”

I hope everyone has a case of easy poeming today!

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a “Case (blank)” Poem:

“case of not sleeping again”

because you’re on my mind again
from the end to the start of day
& i just want to be your man
because you’re on my mind again
& i can’t get to sleep again
when there’s so much i want to say
because you’re on my mind again
from the start to the end of day

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is known to rock a poetic form from time to time; for instance, rolling with the triolet today.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

16 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

  1. Piddleville

    Case the Joint

    Before you steal a heart,
    understand it first.
    This is the mistake
    so many of us make
    when we fall in love,
    blind as petty thieves
    who break into a home
    without the slightest clue.

    You’ll be in the dark
    and walk into a wall,
    and blunder into chairs.
    You’ll step upon the stillness
    of a silent cat,
    and alarm the dog
    who begins to bark,
    waking everyone.

    If you don’t case the joint,
    you won’t know where you are.
    You’ll be a pioneer
    without cartography.
    You won’t know where to look.
    You won’t have eyes to see
    where everything that’s precious
    waits for one like you.

    wlw

  2. mschied

    Case of misremembering

    We sat down at the table
    you and I
    and proceeded to
    reminisce

    It all started to go
    d
    o
    w
    n
    hill
    when I ordered
    two tea with
    lemon
    and your face
    looked like one
    as you swiftly corrected
    “Coffee, two creams
    three sugars”

    Where was the
    person I remembered?
    Was it just a drink,
    or was the whole
    file of memory
    spilling across my
    synapses like
    an upturned glass
    of your new favorite
    choice of mbibement

    As the drinks arrived
    and I surrupticiously
    drank you in as
    I sipped, the stranger
    spying back at me
    Cheshired a
    small smile
    in silence.

  3. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Case of Window Tapping

    Tap, Tap, Tap!
    Insistent, the sound
    rings through the cottage.
    TAP, Tap, Tap!
    The urgency of the call
    sends me searching.
    TAP, TAP, tap!
    Who could it be?
    I look – no one!
    TAP, TAP, TAP!
    Jumping, I finally see –
    Ms. Chick-a-dee calling me to task!
    The birdfeeder is empty,
    again!

  4. Poetjo

    Cases

    In my
    thirty years
    as a
    social
    worker,
    I’ve had
    hundreds of
    cases and
    without
    exception,
    every single
    one of them
    boiled
    down to
    a painful,
    neglectful,
    abusive,
    damaging
    childhood.

    Every
    single
    one
    of
    them.

    Bad
    childhoods
    swallow
    people
    whole
    and
    spits
    them
    out into
    the world
    without a
    clue
    how to
    love
    themselves.

    I can
    help
    them heal
    but what
    I can’t do
    is to stop
    children from
    getting
    hurt in
    the first
    place.

    I’ve
    never
    figured
    out how
    to do
    that.

    Not yet,
    at least,
    but I’ll
    never
    stop
    trying.

  5. claudia marie clemente

    *never not case a joint in brooklyn*

    once, long ago in a lunch joint
    on court street
    my half-brother took me to lunch.

    i was giddy, still in high school,
    guided deftly through that jungle-gym
    of cramped tables and suits

    he pulled out a chair by the back wall
    and waved me to sit.
    i sat. expectantly.

    at the district attorney’s office,
    he said, you learn fast.
    to keep your back to the wall.

    1. claudia marie clemente

      And now, cleaning up a few words….
      ******************************************************************************************************************
      *never not case a joint in brooklyn*

      once, long ago at a not-quite-greasy spoon
      on court street
      my half-brother took me to lunch.

      i was giddy, still in high school,
      guided deftly through that jungle-gym
      of cramped tables and suits

      to the farthest corner of the room,
      pulled out a chair and waved me to sit.
      i sat. expectantly.

      at the district attorney’s office,
      he said, picking up his menu and peering
      out, eyes-only, over the rim,

      we learned fast.
      we always keep our backs
      to the wall.

      1. claudia marie clemente

        And now, moving a few words….
        ******************************************************************************************************************
        *never not case a joint in brooklyn*

        once, long ago at a not-quite-greasy spoon
        on court street
        my half-brother took me to lunch.

        i was giddy, still in high school,
        guided deftly through that jungle-gym
        of cramped tables and suits

        to the farthest corner of the room,
        pulled out a chair and waved me to sit.
        i sat. expectantly.

        at the district attorney’s office,
        he said, picking up his menu and peering
        out, eyes-only, over the rim,

        we learned fast.
        we always keep
        our backs to the wall.

        1. claudia marie clemente

          I will stop this instantaneous tweaking. i swear i will. but before i do…. just one more little tweak and then i’ll let this go.

          ********************************************

          And now, cleaning up a few words….
          ***************************************************************************************************************
          *never not case a joint in brooklyn*

          once, long ago at a not-quite-greasy spoon
          on court street
          my half-brother took me to lunch.

          i was giddy, still just in high school,
          guided by his one cufflink
          through that cramped jungle-gym of tables and suits

          to the farthest corner of the room
          where he pulled out a chair and waved me to sit.
          and i sat. expectantly.

          at the district attorney’s office,
          he said, picking up his menu and peering
          out, eyes-only, over the rim,

          we learned fast:
          always keep
          your back to the wall.

          *********************************

  6. PowerUnit

    His apartment is empty of life
    with no TV to fill in the empty spaces
    or radio to keep on top of things
    Walls of boxes
    Papers he will never read
    Pencils that have run out of math
    The last novel he saw was left on a park bench,
    the unopened mysteries of the bigger world.
    Walking the street would be less lonely
    if he had a case of beer in his hand.

COMMENT