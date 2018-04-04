2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

We’re now 4 days into this challenge, which means we’re developing a routine. Let’s keep the momentum going.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Case (blank);” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Case of Water,” “Case in Point,” “Case Study,” and “Case of the Missing Person.”

I hope everyone has a case of easy poeming today!

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a “Case (blank)” Poem:

“case of not sleeping again”

because you’re on my mind again

from the end to the start of day

& i just want to be your man

because you’re on my mind again

& i can’t get to sleep again

when there’s so much i want to say

because you’re on my mind again

from the start to the end of day

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is known to rock a poetic form from time to time; for instance, rolling with the triolet today.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: