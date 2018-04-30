2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

Here we are again: the end of another challenge. Thank you so much for showing up and poeming along with me. It’s always a great deal of fun.

For today’s prompt, write a closing time poem. Or another way of coming at this prompt is to write a poem in which something is coming to an end–like this month’s poetry challenge. Could be the end of a concert, an era, or whatever else must come to a close.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Closing Time Poem:

“after hours”

as she finishes her shift

by clearing the tables

& wiping them down

methodically moving

chairs into their places

for tomorrow she thinks

about asking off for

Memorial Day & trading

shifts for next Thursday

& then she hears a hand

knock on the locked door

of the diner & she turns

before putting her hand

to her chest as he stands

there pleading to come in

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had fun writing to a loose theme this month and trying to fit it to each day’s prompt.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

