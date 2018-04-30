2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

By: |

Here we are again: the end of another challenge. Thank you so much for showing up and poeming along with me. It’s always a great deal of fun.

For today’s prompt, write a closing time poem. Or another way of coming at this prompt is to write a poem in which something is coming to an end–like this month’s poetry challenge. Could be the end of a concert, an era, or whatever else must come to a close.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Closing Time Poem:

“after hours”

as she finishes her shift
by clearing the tables
& wiping them down
methodically moving
chairs into their places
for tomorrow she thinks
about asking off for
Memorial Day & trading
shifts for next Thursday
& then she hears a hand
knock on the locked door
of the diner & she turns
before putting her hand
to her chest as he stands
there pleading to come in

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had fun writing to a loose theme this month and trying to fit it to each day’s prompt.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

3 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

  1. Poetjo

    A Door No Longer Closed

    I got
    the call
    on a
    Tuesday
    that my
    mother
    was sick
    and she
    disappeared
    into death
    24 hours
    later.

    I hadn’t
    seen her
    in 30
    years
    because
    of my
    father’s
    brutal
    abuse,
    but death
    didn’t close
    the door
    between
    us.

    When
    she died,
    death
    cracked
    open
    something
    new, an
    emerging
    language
    I’m still
    trying
    to decipher
    that only
    she
    and I
    speak.

    Sorry to repost twice — needed to be edited!

  2. Poetjo

    A Door No Longer Closed

    I got
    the call
    on a
    Tuesday
    that my
    mother
    was
    sick
    and
    she
    disappeared
    into
    death
    24
    hours
    later.

    I hadn’t
    seen her
    for 30
    years
    because
    of my
    father’s
    brutal
    abuse,
    and yet,
    her
    death
    didn’t
    close the
    between
    us.

    When
    she died,
    death
    cracked
    open
    something
    new
    between
    us, an
    emerging
    language
    I’m still
    learning to
    decipher
    that
    only
    she
    and I
    speak.

  3. Carla Cherry

    An Aunt’s Prayer

    April 29
    was her last day
    of being 19.
    Oh, what my life
    could have been
    had I possessed
    her beauty,
    her confidence
    back then.

    Now that she has entered
    a new decade
    we are all excited to see
    what passions
    philosophies
    careers
    my niece
    will pursue,
    possibly conquer.
    Dear God,
    continue to guide
    and keep her,
    throughout
    all these endeavors
    she remains true
    to herself.

COMMENT