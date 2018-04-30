2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

Here we are again: the end of another challenge. Thank you so much for showing up and poeming along with me. It’s always a great deal of fun.
For today’s prompt, write a closing time poem. Or another way of coming at this prompt is to write a poem in which something is coming to an end–like this month’s poetry challenge. Could be the end of a concert, an era, or whatever else must come to a close.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Closing Time Poem:
“after hours”
as she finishes her shift
by clearing the tables
& wiping them down
methodically moving
chairs into their places
for tomorrow she thinks
about asking off for
Memorial Day & trading
shifts for next Thursday
& then she hears a hand
knock on the locked door
of the diner & she turns
before putting her hand
to her chest as he stands
there pleading to come in
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53). He had fun writing to a loose theme this month and trying to fit it to each day's prompt.
A Door No Longer Closed
I got
the call
on a
Tuesday
that my
mother
was
sick
and
she
disappeared
into
death
24
hours
later.
I hadn’t
seen her
for 30
years
because
of my
father’s
brutal
abuse,
and yet,
her
death
didn’t
close the
between
us.
When
she died,
death
cracked
open
something
new
between
us, an
emerging
language
I’m still
learning to
decipher
that
only
she
and I
speak.
An Aunt’s Prayer
April 29
was her last day
of being 19.
Oh, what my life
could have been
had I possessed
her beauty,
her confidence
back then.
Now that she has entered
a new decade
we are all excited to see
what passions
philosophies
careers
my niece
will pursue,
possibly conquer.
Dear God,
continue to guide
and keep her,
throughout
all these endeavors
she remains true
to herself.