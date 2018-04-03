2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Before we get to today’s prompts (Two-for-Tuesday prompts today!), I just want to note a couple things: First, long-time April PAD Challenger Anders Bylund reports his free search tool for the April PAD Challenge is still functional. Just go to http://gowrite.me/pad.pl throughout the month to look up poems/comments by yourself or other favorite poets. Thank you, Anders!

Second, a few folks have had problems getting the comment function to work specifically for the Poetic Asides blog. One solution that’s worked for a couple poets already is to try using a different browser (for instance, Chrome instead of Firefox or Safari–or vice versa). Another is to try clearing your cache (Google it) and/or rebooting the computer. Now, back to the poeming!

As mentioned above, today is a Two-for-Tuesday prompt, which means you can pick one prompt or the other, do both separately, or mix both together. Do whatever makes you feel good. Here are the prompts:

Write a stop poem. Write a don’t stop poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem:

“non”

stop playing games with my heart

eternal sunshine

& smother me in nothings

sweetened by your french kisses

refracting the light

surrounding our soft embrace

& kiss me bonbon kiss me

don’t you ever stop

*****

*****

