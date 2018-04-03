2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Before we get to today’s prompts (Two-for-Tuesday prompts today!), I just want to note a couple things: First, long-time April PAD Challenger Anders Bylund reports his free search tool for the April PAD Challenge is still functional. Just go to http://gowrite.me/pad.pl throughout the month to look up poems/comments by yourself or other favorite poets. Thank you, Anders!

Second, a few folks have had problems getting the comment function to work specifically for the Poetic Asides blog. One solution that’s worked for a couple poets already is to try using a different browser (for instance, Chrome instead of Firefox or Safari–or vice versa). Another is to try clearing your cache (Google it) and/or rebooting the computer. Now, back to the poeming!

As mentioned above, today is a Two-for-Tuesday prompt, which means you can pick one prompt or the other, do both separately, or mix both together. Do whatever makes you feel good. Here are the prompts:

  1. Write a stop poem.
  2. Write a don’t stop poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem:

“non”

stop playing games with my heart
eternal sunshine
& smother me in nothings

sweetened by your french kisses
refracting the light
surrounding our soft embrace

& kiss me bonbon kiss me
don’t you ever stop

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is lucky to be married to someone who he can write poems to throughout the year and over the years without end.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

4 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

  1. Pat Walsh

    stop don’t stop
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    she knew she could
    stop talking
    the instant she was
    certain
    that he didn’t
    want her to be quiet

    but in the meantime
    she hoped
    he was smiling
    because he liked
    the sound
    of her voice

    he wondered
    if anyone else
    noticed the quiet
    way she laughed
    when he said
    something funny

    but as much as
    he hoped it was true
    he stopped just
    short
    of thinking it was
    because of him

  2. claudia marie clemente

    Big Freeze, Big Crunch, Big Change and Big Rip, flip
    a coin, which way the universe will end.
    The Yes/No oracle pen says:
    …well, actually, it can’t say.

    when Stephen Hawking died
    he took the universe
    down with him, a billowing curtain, as he fell
    through the space/time rabbit hole

    to the other side of something
    that has no sides, just all at once.
    every day more i believe in loops.
    leading back to where we have always already been,

    flip a coin and it lands on crunch.
    when the universe ends
    something else, that already has,
    will begin

  3. Poetjo

    A Belly Full of Love

    I wish
    I could
    stop
    thinking
    that
    food
    is
    love
    but
    I can’t.

    Maybe
    what I
    can
    do
    is
    start
    thinking
    I am
    love
    and
    start
    eating
    my
    own
    poetry
    instead.

