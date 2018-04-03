2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

Before we get to today’s prompts (Two-for-Tuesday prompts today!), I just want to note a couple things: First, long-time April PAD Challenger Anders Bylund reports his free search tool for the April PAD Challenge is still functional. Just go to http://gowrite.me/pad.pl throughout the month to look up poems/comments by yourself or other favorite poets. Thank you, Anders!
Second, a few folks have had problems getting the comment function to work specifically for the Poetic Asides blog. One solution that’s worked for a couple poets already is to try using a different browser (for instance, Chrome instead of Firefox or Safari–or vice versa). Another is to try clearing your cache (Google it) and/or rebooting the computer. Now, back to the poeming!
As mentioned above, today is a Two-for-Tuesday prompt, which means you can pick one prompt or the other, do both separately, or mix both together. Do whatever makes you feel good. Here are the prompts:
- Write a stop poem.
- Write a don’t stop poem.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Here’s my attempt at a Stop and/or Don’t Stop Poem:
“non”
stop playing games with my heart
eternal sunshine
& smother me in nothings
sweetened by your french kisses
refracting the light
surrounding our soft embrace
& kiss me bonbon kiss me
don’t you ever stop
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is lucky to be married to someone who he can write poems to throughout the year and over the years without end.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
stop don’t stop
by Patrick J. Walsh
she knew she could
stop talking
the instant she was
certain
that he didn’t
want her to be quiet
but in the meantime
she hoped
he was smiling
because he liked
the sound
of her voice
he wondered
if anyone else
noticed the quiet
way she laughed
when he said
something funny
but as much as
he hoped it was true
he stopped just
short
of thinking it was
because of him
Big Freeze, Big Crunch, Big Change and Big Rip, flip
a coin, which way the universe will end.
The Yes/No oracle pen says:
…well, actually, it can’t say.
when Stephen Hawking died
he took the universe
down with him, a billowing curtain, as he fell
through the space/time rabbit hole
to the other side of something
that has no sides, just all at once.
every day more i believe in loops.
leading back to where we have always already been,
flip a coin and it lands on crunch.
when the universe ends
something else, that already has,
will begin
A Belly Full of Love
I wish
I could
stop
thinking
that
food
is
love
but
I can’t.
Maybe
what I
can
do
is
start
thinking
I am
love
and
start
eating
my
own
poetry
instead.
what a wonderful poem to wake up to this morning. taking a relatable frustration and throwing in a thought-proviking, endearing twist as a solution was quite clever.