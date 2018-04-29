2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

For today’s prompt, write a response poem. Respond to whatever helps you get your poem written, but my thought is that you should respond to one of your poems from earlier in this challenge. For instance, my example below responds to my Day 1 poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:
“kiss”
how i hoped you’d unlock
my secretive hair
but you never understood
the smile framed there
A Gentle Touch
(A response to Slain)
You stroll up here full of doubt
Want to see what it’s all about
No expectations to fall or speak
Slinking through life with no left cheek
All you really want is to turn and leave
To mingle with the women on this summer eve
Your eyes are empty distant shells
Your fingers caress your Samsung cell
I touch you gently for your fear is real
You fall and flail, and I bow and kneel
Burning the White Flag
I
don’t
surrender.
I
don’t
give
up.
I refuse
to
believe
you
when
you say
you
love me
when
I see
the
bruises
on my
face
and
your
fingerprints
on
my
throat.
I will
not
give
up my
definition
of love
and
accept
yours.
You
will
never
‘correct’
me
again
and
hitting
me is
“not
for
my
own
good.”
I
will
never
accept
your
version
of
love.
You
do
not
love
me,
but
I will
learn
to love
myself.
p.s.
I
will
find
my
hidden
strength,
gather
my
resources
and
walk,
run
or
crawl
away
from
you.
Whatever
it
takes,
I
will
take
up
space
in this
world
again.
Response to my Day 28 Poem — Waving the White Flag
