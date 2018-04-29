2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

For today’s prompt, write a response poem. Respond to whatever helps you get your poem written, but my thought is that you should respond to one of your poems from earlier in this challenge. For instance, my example below responds to my Day 1 poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:

“kiss”

how i hoped you’d unlock
my secretive hair
but you never understood
the smile framed there

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t believe tomorrow is the final day of this April’s challenge.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

4 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 29

  1. PowerUnit

    A Gentle Touch
    (A response to Slain)
    http://www.writersdigest.com/whats-new/2018-april-pad-challenge-day-7/comment-page-1#comment-3962757

    You stroll up here full of doubt
    Want to see what it’s all about

    No expectations to fall or speak
    Slinking through life with no left cheek

    All you really want is to turn and leave
    To mingle with the women on this summer eve

    Your eyes are empty distant shells
    Your fingers caress your Samsung cell

    I touch you gently for your fear is real
    You fall and flail, and I bow and kneel

  2. Poetjo

    Burning the White Flag

    I
    don’t
    surrender.

    I
    don’t
    give
    up.

    I refuse
    to
    believe
    you
    when
    you say
    you
    love me
    when
    I see
    the
    bruises
    on my
    face
    and
    your
    fingerprints
    on
    my
    throat.

    I will
    not
    give
    up my
    definition
    of love
    and
    accept
    yours.

    You
    will
    never
    ‘correct’
    me
    again
    and
    hitting
    me is
    “not
    for
    my
    own
    good.”

    I
    will
    never
    accept
    your
    version
    of
    love.

    You
    do
    not
    love
    me,
    but
    I will
    learn
    to love
    myself.

    p.s.
    I
    will
    find
    my
    hidden
    strength,
    gather
    my
    resources
    and
    walk,
    run
    or
    crawl
    away
    from
    you.

    Whatever
    it
    takes,
    I
    will
    take
    up
    space
    in this
    world
    again.

    Response to my Day 28 Poem — Waving the White Flag

  3. Fanny Pad

    ‘the moving finger writes and then moves on’ my mother said that Omar Khyam wrote that.
    As we come to the end of our lollipops let our hearts not go plop
    Hop on the bus Gus, says Paul Simon.
    There are fifty ways to end our poems..
    Don’t stop the carnival…

