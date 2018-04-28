2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Wave,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Tidal Wave,” “Next Wave,” “Friendly Wave,” “Heat Wave,” and/or “Sound Wave.”
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank Wave Poem:
“A Final Wave”
she watched him leave the house
& stomp toward the car
tripping over his feet once
before turning around to give a final wave
which she didn’t return
or even consider
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He waves bye to the title poems today.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Longitudinal Waves
She broke his heart.
Bit my lip
so I wouldn’t say
I told you so.
He always chose
the flawlessly beautiful,
emotionally frigid, and
left his heartbreak
with me
our other friends
wondered
why I was never His One,
nudged me
towards seduction.
Though I loved him
I offered nothing more
than friendship.
When one is top shelf
one can never be
consolation prize
and the last time
our friends bemoaned
his melancholy
I said,
we are like
longitudinal waves:
in parallel motion
our paths destined
never to intersect
this poem so wonderfully and honestly describes a situation i have never been able to express properly. so bittersweet. i just love this moment so much and its redeeming:
When one is top shelf
one can never be
consolation prize
there is that sense of… well if it wasn’t meant to be more than friends then at least we won’t end up together fighting over dirty laundry.
Longitudinal Waves
She broke his heart.
Bit my lip
so I wouldn’t say
I told you so.
He always chose
the flawlessly beautiful,
emotionally frigid, and
left his heartbreak
with me
our other friends
wondered
why he didn’t
I was never His One,
nudge me
towards seduction.
Though I loved him
I offered nothing more
than friendship.
When one is top shelf
one can never be
a consolation prize
and the last time
our friends bemoaned
his melancholy
I said,
we are like
longitudinal waves:
in parallel motion
our paths destined
never to intersect
Waves
In and out they go
the waves hitting the shore back and forth against the grey smooth pebbles on the shore.
that divides me from them.
The rain comes down in sheets of gloom as I peer out of my sea view room
I shall go out in my mac with my lunch pack
and make my way in the wind
along a vast black ashphalt promenade towards the mist shrouded pier.
Then where a shiny grinning statue of The Mad March hare stands turn towards the seething sea and gingerly step upon a small strip of sand to paddle in the little bit of slate and shells
An annual ritual gratefully observed
preparing me for dinner at the hotel and then the so called entertainment
wave after wave of songs and jokes
year after year