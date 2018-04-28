2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Wave,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Tidal Wave,” “Next Wave,” “Friendly Wave,” “Heat Wave,” and/or “Sound Wave.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank Wave Poem:

“A Final Wave”

she watched him leave the house

& stomp toward the car

tripping over his feet once

before turning around to give a final wave

which she didn’t return

or even consider

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He waves bye to the title poems today.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

