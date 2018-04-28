2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Wave,” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Tidal Wave,” “Next Wave,” “Friendly Wave,” “Heat Wave,” and/or “Sound Wave.”

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank Wave Poem:

“A Final Wave”

she watched him leave the house
& stomp toward the car
tripping over his feet once
before turning around to give a final wave
which she didn’t return
or even consider

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He waves bye to the title poems today.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

4 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

  1. Carla Cherry

    Longitudinal Waves

    She broke his heart.
    Bit my lip
    so I wouldn’t say
    I told you so.

    He always chose
    the flawlessly beautiful,
    emotionally frigid, and
    left his heartbreak
    with me

    our other friends
    wondered
    why I was never His One,
    nudged me
    towards seduction.

    Though I loved him
    I offered nothing more
    than friendship.

    When one is top shelf
    one can never be
    consolation prize

    and the last time
    our friends bemoaned
    his melancholy
    I said,
    we are like
    longitudinal waves:
    in parallel motion
    our paths destined
    never to intersect

    1. k weber

      this poem so wonderfully and honestly describes a situation i have never been able to express properly. so bittersweet. i just love this moment so much and its redeeming:

      When one is top shelf
      one can never be
      consolation prize

      there is that sense of… well if it wasn’t meant to be more than friends then at least we won’t end up together fighting over dirty laundry.

  2. Carla Cherry

    Longitudinal Waves

    She broke his heart.
    Bit my lip
    so I wouldn’t say
    I told you so.

    He always chose
    the flawlessly beautiful,
    emotionally frigid, and
    left his heartbreak
    with me

    our other friends
    wondered
    why he didn’t
    I was never His One,
    nudge me
    towards seduction.

    Though I loved him
    I offered nothing more
    than friendship.

    When one is top shelf
    one can never be
    a consolation prize

    and the last time
    our friends bemoaned
    his melancholy
    I said,
    we are like
    longitudinal waves:
    in parallel motion
    our paths destined
    never to intersect

  3. Fanny Pad

    Waves
    In and out they go
    the waves hitting the shore back and forth against the grey smooth pebbles on the shore.
    that divides me from them.
    The rain comes down in sheets of gloom as I peer out of my sea view room
    I shall go out in my mac with my lunch pack
    and make my way in the wind
    along a vast black ashphalt promenade towards the mist shrouded pier.
    Then where a shiny grinning statue of The Mad March hare stands turn towards the seething sea and gingerly step upon a small strip of sand to paddle in the little bit of slate and shells
    An annual ritual gratefully observed
    preparing me for dinner at the hotel and then the so called entertainment
    wave after wave of songs and jokes
    year after year

COMMENT