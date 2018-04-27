2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

For today’s prompt, write a story poem. Think of a story, could be a long, complicated, winding story, but for a poem, it may make more sense to make it a short, direct story.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Story Poem:

“what matters”

so they fought over leftovers

& other things that didn’t matter

like flowers & three-leaf clovers

& they fought over leftovers

as if they were hopeless lovers

distracted by useless chatter–

still they fight over leftovers

& trivial things that don’t matter

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He used to write stories in college.

*****

