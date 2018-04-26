2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

Happy Poem in Your Pocket Day!

For today’s prompt, write a relationship poem. Of course, there are human relationships, but there are also plant-animal relationships, animal-animal relationships, and even mathematical relationships. Good, bad, healthy, and not-so-much. Dive deep today.

Here’s my attempt at a Relationship Poem:

“gifting”

the husband bought flowers
but they were the wrong kind
still the wife was not sour
nor delivered her mind

to the inept husband
who at least showed some thought
until he became mad
over what the wife got

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has a poem in his pocket most days.

21 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

  1. serenevannoy

    I had to bleep the s-word, but here’s my relationship poem for today:

    When I dream, I dream of real life, but sideways.
    In my dreams, I am at business meetings
    with people who live far away,
    or I am walking to my car,
    but it’s not my car, it’s my mom’s,
    but it’s not my mom, it’s Raquel Welch,
    or Bea Arthur,

    and when I dream love and s*x,
    or love
    or s*x
    I dream you.
    Always you,
    the one I lie down with at night,
    the one I spend every day with.
    Some things are off, like we’re in a barn
    somewhere,
    or doing things these fifty-something bodies
    just won’t do,
    but I dream you,
    always you,
    real,
    but sideways.

  2. Margot Suydam

    Early Morning Revel

    Blue newspaper flops on the stoop
    Smudges of headlines call out keen

    Instead I take in the morning din:
    Young couples in red slither home

    from some all-night fete. A giant
    garbage truck rocks and rumbles

    blocks in rows of sardine-smelling
    cars, while a police siren wails

    down the neighboring street. Athletes
    gasp, grasping an early morning run.

    Fumbling with my terrycloth rough
    I savor the noises of another dawn.

  3. jennfel

    Before the Disorder

    There lies
    A wide gulf
    Between the me
    I was
    And the me
    I am

    Before the disorder
    Arrived with
    Little fanfare
    Sneaked in quietly
    And wrought
    Its havoc

    Chaos can take
    On appearance
    Of control
    Facade that
    Acts as
    Perfect disguise

    For the me
    That was
    Food played
    A proper role
    Nourish
    And move on

    For the me
    That is
    Angst about
    Food’s impact
    On weight, body
    All consuming

    That wide gulf
    Between me I was
    And me I am
    I hope someday
    To fearlessly swim
    Across it

  4. headintheclouds87

    Sharing the Mundane

    They’d had their crazy days,
    When the simple act of meeting
    Was in itself a wild thrill,
    Time stolen and savoured,
    That release from lonely routine
    Lifted them both, as they sat together
    Talking about nothing, quiet and serene.
    But urges always simmered beneath
    And in random silence, came that kiss,
    Inevitably leading to the primal act,
    The front room becoming a sheer jungle
    Of sweaty, animalistic desire,
    Both names moaned in tribal chant,
    Love burning like a lustful fire.
    Afternoons were then spent bare
    Without a care, in cradling arms
    The world and its worries could wait a while.

    Years then faded and blurred together,
    From crazy days, to comfortable stage
    The other’s face seen everyday,
    A single roof always shared,
    The tedium of bills and chores
    Now takes centre stage.
    Acts of love have become routine,
    The same expected ritual,
    The familiar touch and rhythm,
    Generally confined to the bedroom
    When time and energy allows.
    But the love is still alight inside,
    Passing the test of initial attraction
    Becoming something deeper, and more
    Than a brief, fleeting satisfaction.

  5. PowerUnit

    If I had relations with women
    like I do with my books
    the children I’d have sired
    would be crawling out of books

    If I’d have loved women
    as I love my fountain pens
    my yard would be full of kids
    like a yard full of hungry hens

  6. Tom Hayes

    INCONVENIENT

    Not everything is relative.
    Truth and convenience
    are often not related.
    Depending on your view,
    Truth may escape you.
    It can often be
    relatively hard to see.
    It can be found
    by cutting to the core,
    looking for
    Inconvenient
    Truth.

  8. Piddleville

    I think this one will go through many revisions and maybe won’t ever be perfect. But I’ll put it in my pocket anyway. 🙂

    Poem in a Pocket

    A poem in a pocket about a relationship
    is going to make a hole.
    You’ll lose all your money, at least all your coin,
    kind of the way you lost everything
    you had but never did (you only thought you did)
    when you got in, then got tossed
    out of that imperfect joining,
    that awkward assembly of imperfect people
    loving each other off and on, pencilled-in,
    diary appointments set in a schedule
    as if the other was a never-quite-there hockey team,
    your favourite, making the playoffs, but failing
    to go all the way and win the big prize,
    or a flower that almost, but never quite takes
    time enough in the earth to sink roots
    and flourish like nobody’s business.

    Kind of like that, a poem in your pocket
    about a relationship. It just makes a hole;
    they all do, those poems in our pants
    about two people trying to be one
    but not knowing how, not trying their hardest,
    and never understanding how use, unconsidered,
    is how pockets are worn, becoming those pockets
    that have holes, and have poems, but aren’t ever whole.

    wlw

  9. tripoet

    Good and Bad Angels on my Shoulders

    Sitting between the two
    of them, each wanting
    my attention, each,
    making strong arguments,
    each, so strong-willed,
    sometimes it’s easier to be
    still, take a deep breath,
    and just let them go at it.

  10. timphilippart

    Snicker Doodling

    All alone Sally,
    sitting in the backyard,
    petting a snail, says to the snail,
    “Do you want to play?

    And the snail says, “Yes.”
    And the snail says, “What’s your
    name little human?”
    Sally says, “Sally, and your name is?”

    “Snickers, is what my friends call me but,
    some people call me Gastropod. Please,
    I want to be your friend so, if you would,
    call me Snickers.”

    “Why do they call you Snickers, Snickers?”

    “Because I am a little shy. My laugh is quiet.
    I had to talk because I loved your
    touch, and you didn’t see me smile.
    Why do they call you Sally, Sally”

    “Don’t be silly. They call me Sally
    because Sally is my name.
    Come on Snickers let’s play a game.
    You pick Snick.”

    Snickers picked Freeze,
    the game where you see
    who can be still in one place
    the longest.

    Snickers shouted “Everyone Freeze.”
    Sally and Snickers stood very still.
    I hope you believe this but I doubt you will.
    But for four years, they didn’t move.

    Finally, Sally said, “You win at Freeze.
    I’m hungry. Let’s go have a cookie.
    Pick your cookie, Snick the Snail.”
    He said, “Snicker Doodles.”

    So they smiled,
    she petted him,
    they ate Snicker Doodles,
    for four more years.

  11. Poetjo

    A Schizophrenic’s Relationship to His Own Mind

    I am Jesus Christ
    no, I am
    steve jobs,
    no, i am
    john lennon,
    wait,
    who am i
    again?
    I think
    i can solve
    the climate
    change
    crisis,
    i think i’ve
    figured out
    how holstein
    cows could be
    bred to
    be better,
    i saw a picture
    of a girl
    on facebook,
    i think i’m
    going to marry
    her
    i have to send
    her lots and lots
    of messages
    to tell her how much
    i love her.
    the doctor’s say
    i have
    to take
    pills to get
    better.
    i don’t like
    pills, what if
    they’re poison?
    i’m jesus christ,
    no, i’m steve jobs,
    no, i’m john lennon,
    wait!!
    who
    am
    i?

    I
    DON’T
    KNOW…
    🙁

  13. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Two Shall Be One

    The journey twisted along paths that crossed
    over decades of growing and knowing.
    We never intersected on the journey as youth,
    but the aura of each other lingered,
    leaving hints of what could be.
    Then, like trees in a wood, growing close,
    our lives joined, melding into one,
    forever and a day.

COMMENT