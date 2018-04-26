2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

Happy Poem in Your Pocket Day!
For today’s prompt, write a relationship poem. Of course, there are human relationships, but there are also plant-animal relationships, animal-animal relationships, and even mathematical relationships. Good, bad, healthy, and not-so-much. Dive deep today.
Here’s my attempt at a Relationship Poem:
“gifting”
the husband bought flowers
but they were the wrong kind
still the wife was not sour
nor delivered her mind
to the inept husband
who at least showed some thought
until he became mad
over what the wife got
I had to bleep the s-word, but here’s my relationship poem for today:
When I dream, I dream of real life, but sideways.
In my dreams, I am at business meetings
with people who live far away,
or I am walking to my car,
but it’s not my car, it’s my mom’s,
but it’s not my mom, it’s Raquel Welch,
or Bea Arthur,
and when I dream love and s*x,
or love
or s*x
I dream you.
Always you,
the one I lie down with at night,
the one I spend every day with.
Some things are off, like we’re in a barn
somewhere,
or doing things these fifty-something bodies
just won’t do,
but I dream you,
always you,
real,
but sideways.
Early Morning Revel
Blue newspaper flops on the stoop
Smudges of headlines call out keen
Instead I take in the morning din:
Young couples in red slither home
from some all-night fete. A giant
garbage truck rocks and rumbles
blocks in rows of sardine-smelling
cars, while a police siren wails
down the neighboring street. Athletes
gasp, grasping an early morning run.
Fumbling with my terrycloth rough
I savor the noises of another dawn.
Before the Disorder
There lies
A wide gulf
Between the me
I was
And the me
I am
Before the disorder
Arrived with
Little fanfare
Sneaked in quietly
And wrought
Its havoc
Chaos can take
On appearance
Of control
Facade that
Acts as
Perfect disguise
For the me
That was
Food played
A proper role
Nourish
And move on
For the me
That is
Angst about
Food’s impact
On weight, body
All consuming
That wide gulf
Between me I was
And me I am
I hope someday
To fearlessly swim
Across it
Sharing the Mundane
They’d had their crazy days,
When the simple act of meeting
Was in itself a wild thrill,
Time stolen and savoured,
That release from lonely routine
Lifted them both, as they sat together
Talking about nothing, quiet and serene.
But urges always simmered beneath
And in random silence, came that kiss,
Inevitably leading to the primal act,
The front room becoming a sheer jungle
Of sweaty, animalistic desire,
Both names moaned in tribal chant,
Love burning like a lustful fire.
Afternoons were then spent bare
Without a care, in cradling arms
The world and its worries could wait a while.
Years then faded and blurred together,
From crazy days, to comfortable stage
The other’s face seen everyday,
A single roof always shared,
The tedium of bills and chores
Now takes centre stage.
Acts of love have become routine,
The same expected ritual,
The familiar touch and rhythm,
Generally confined to the bedroom
When time and energy allows.
But the love is still alight inside,
Passing the test of initial attraction
Becoming something deeper, and more
Than a brief, fleeting satisfaction.
If I had relations with women
like I do with my books
the children I’d have sired
would be crawling out of books
If I’d have loved women
as I love my fountain pens
my yard would be full of kids
like a yard full of hungry hens
INCONVENIENT
Not everything is relative.
Truth and convenience
are often not related.
Depending on your view,
Truth may escape you.
It can often be
relatively hard to see.
It can be found
by cutting to the core,
looking for
Inconvenient
Truth.
Pen Pals
I rush to the post
And arriving remember
She’s been gone five years
I think this one will go through many revisions and maybe won’t ever be perfect. But I’ll put it in my pocket anyway. 🙂
Poem in a Pocket
A poem in a pocket about a relationship
is going to make a hole.
You’ll lose all your money, at least all your coin,
kind of the way you lost everything
you had but never did (you only thought you did)
when you got in, then got tossed
out of that imperfect joining,
that awkward assembly of imperfect people
loving each other off and on, pencilled-in,
diary appointments set in a schedule
as if the other was a never-quite-there hockey team,
your favourite, making the playoffs, but failing
to go all the way and win the big prize,
or a flower that almost, but never quite takes
time enough in the earth to sink roots
and flourish like nobody’s business.
Kind of like that, a poem in your pocket
about a relationship. It just makes a hole;
they all do, those poems in our pants
about two people trying to be one
but not knowing how, not trying their hardest,
and never understanding how use, unconsidered,
is how pockets are worn, becoming those pockets
that have holes, and have poems, but aren’t ever whole.
wlw
Good and Bad Angels on my Shoulders
Sitting between the two
of them, each wanting
my attention, each,
making strong arguments,
each, so strong-willed,
sometimes it’s easier to be
still, take a deep breath,
and just let them go at it.
Best excuse I ever heard!
Snicker Doodling
All alone Sally,
sitting in the backyard,
petting a snail, says to the snail,
“Do you want to play?
And the snail says, “Yes.”
And the snail says, “What’s your
name little human?”
Sally says, “Sally, and your name is?”
“Snickers, is what my friends call me but,
some people call me Gastropod. Please,
I want to be your friend so, if you would,
call me Snickers.”
“Why do they call you Snickers, Snickers?”
“Because I am a little shy. My laugh is quiet.
I had to talk because I loved your
touch, and you didn’t see me smile.
Why do they call you Sally, Sally”
“Don’t be silly. They call me Sally
because Sally is my name.
Come on Snickers let’s play a game.
You pick Snick.”
Snickers picked Freeze,
the game where you see
who can be still in one place
the longest.
Snickers shouted “Everyone Freeze.”
Sally and Snickers stood very still.
I hope you believe this but I doubt you will.
But for four years, they didn’t move.
Finally, Sally said, “You win at Freeze.
I’m hungry. Let’s go have a cookie.
Pick your cookie, Snick the Snail.”
He said, “Snicker Doodles.”
So they smiled,
she petted him,
they ate Snicker Doodles,
for four more years.
Charming!
A Schizophrenic’s Relationship to His Own Mind
I am Jesus Christ
no, I am
steve jobs,
no, i am
john lennon,
wait,
who am i
again?
I think
i can solve
the climate
change
crisis,
i think i’ve
figured out
how holstein
cows could be
bred to
be better,
i saw a picture
of a girl
on facebook,
i think i’m
going to marry
her
i have to send
her lots and lots
of messages
to tell her how much
i love her.
the doctor’s say
i have
to take
pills to get
better.
i don’t like
pills, what if
they’re poison?
i’m jesus christ,
no, i’m steve jobs,
no, i’m john lennon,
wait!!
who
am
i?
I
DON’T
KNOW…
🙁
The long form works so well here; a stream-of-thought thought.
the voices in my head told me “I” was Steve Jobs. Good piece
POLLY IS WAY PAST CRACKERS
My pet
parrot’s so smart,
she plays the stock market;
she makes me so proud to be called
bird brain.
This made me smile!
Two Shall Be One
The journey twisted along paths that crossed
over decades of growing and knowing.
We never intersected on the journey as youth,
but the aura of each other lingered,
leaving hints of what could be.
Then, like trees in a wood, growing close,
our lives joined, melding into one,
forever and a day.
I like that imagery; it makes me think of a grape vine intertwining a tree.
Lovely testament to the winding path of love!
Very nice.