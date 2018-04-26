2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

Happy Poem in Your Pocket Day!

For today’s prompt, write a relationship poem. Of course, there are human relationships, but there are also plant-animal relationships, animal-animal relationships, and even mathematical relationships. Good, bad, healthy, and not-so-much. Dive deep today.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Relationship Poem:

“gifting”

the husband bought flowers

but they were the wrong kind

still the wife was not sour

nor delivered her mind

to the inept husband

who at least showed some thought

until he became mad

over what the wife got

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He has a poem in his pocket most days.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: