2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, pick an intriguing and/or seldom-used word, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. If you have a limited vocabulary, try out brabble, dandle, feracious, impavid, lippitude, or vulgus. Or pick up a dictionary or thesaurus.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Interesting Word Poem:

“reboation”

hear me howl & yelp

into the darkness

over this moment

receiving your kiss

with the lonely moon

our only witness

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He took the word for his example poem and the example words above all from the book: The Gilded Tongue, by Rod L. Evans, Ph. D.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: