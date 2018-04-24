2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

Closing in on the finish line of another April Poem-A-Day Challenge, so today I’m upping the stakes for anyone who wants an extra challenge!
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a roundelay. Guidelines here. Or…
- Write an anti-form poem.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Roundelay:
“two wrongs to write”
because my faith in you is true
& i’m a moth drawn to your light
i’ll do what the others won’t do
& i’ll sing love instead of fight
after all the love i’ve been through
i know two wrongs don’t make a right
i’ll do what the others won’t do
& i’ll sing love instead of fight
though it might not make sense to you
it’s what helps me get through the night
after all the love i’ve been through
i know two wrongs don’t make a right
though it might not make sense to you
it’s what helps me get through the night
singing for the ekphrastic few
who understand the words i write
after all the love i’ve been through
i know two wrongs don’t make a right
singing for the ekphrastic few
who understand the words i write
i confess that you are the glue
that holds me to this place so tight
after all the love i’ve been through
i know two wrongs don’t make a right
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t believe there won’t be any more two-for-Tuesday prompts until November.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
My first attempt at one…
Hiding Behind Glass
I ask who I am, because I don’t know
Maybe I’ve been living a lie
In time the truth will show
If I take that first step outside
And still I sit by the window
Seeking an answer from the sky
In time the truth will show
If I take that first step outside
I’d find a path where the wind blows
See the world with grounded eyes
And still I sit by the window
Seeking an answer from the sky
I’d find a path where the wind blows
See the world with grounded eyes
I’d dispel the distracting clouds
By clearing them from my mind
And still I sit by the window
Seeking an answer from the sky
I’d dispel the distracting clouds
By clearing them from my mind
I ask who I am, because I don’t know
Maybe I’ve been living a lie
And still I sit by the window
Seeking an answer from the sky