2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

Closing in on the finish line of another April Poem-A-Day Challenge, so today I’m upping the stakes for anyone who wants an extra challenge!

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a roundelay. Guidelines here. Or… Write an anti-form poem.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Roundelay:

“two wrongs to write”

because my faith in you is true

& i’m a moth drawn to your light

i’ll do what the others won’t do

& i’ll sing love instead of fight

after all the love i’ve been through

i know two wrongs don’t make a right

i’ll do what the others won’t do

& i’ll sing love instead of fight

though it might not make sense to you

it’s what helps me get through the night

after all the love i’ve been through

i know two wrongs don’t make a right

though it might not make sense to you

it’s what helps me get through the night

singing for the ekphrastic few

who understand the words i write

after all the love i’ve been through

i know two wrongs don’t make a right

singing for the ekphrastic few

who understand the words i write

i confess that you are the glue

that holds me to this place so tight

after all the love i’ve been through

i know two wrongs don’t make a right

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He can’t believe there won’t be any more two-for-Tuesday prompts until November.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: