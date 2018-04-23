2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

By: |

For today’s prompt, write an action poem. So many actions are available to the poet: singing, running, clapping, working, and–umm–poeming. Yes, there’s a world of possibility today–all ready to act.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Action Poem:

“if you dance”

& if you dance, then i will too–
though i can’t tell my left from right,
all through the night, i’ll stay by you
& if you dance, then i will too,
because my faith in you is true
& i’m a moth drawn to your light–
so if you dance, then i will too,
though i can’t tell my left from right

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is a man of action.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

2 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

  1. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Dance!

    The melody of days cascades
    over spans of time –
    some infinitesimal, others gargantuan.
    The rhythm beats a cadence
    that crescendos, wanes, morphs –
    again, and again –
    two-step, waltz, polka, twist.
    Promenade with partners,
    or whirl with singular grace,
    The how is not important,
    just Dance!

  2. headintheclouds87

    Stand Up

    He put his foot firmly down
    Said enough was enough,
    Needed to sort his head out
    He had decided, with teary eyes
    And shaking hands, trembling
    From time and energy wasted
    On wrestling cruel, mocking demons.

    He’d speak thorny truths
    To those who had toyed with his mind,
    Pierce them with sharp refusal
    After countless cowerings before,
    Declare a decisive end
    To the twisting of his quiet words
    Now louder, unshakeable.

    He decided this as he rose up
    From his hard and heavy bed
    Which had wrapped him so tight,
    Dressing in considered clothes again
    And caring for his state of face,
    He sees a wry smile appear now,
    The mirror telling him his day has come.

COMMENT