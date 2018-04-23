2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, write an action poem. So many actions are available to the poet: singing, running, clapping, working, and–umm–poeming. Yes, there’s a world of possibility today–all ready to act.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Action Poem:

“if you dance”

& if you dance, then i will too–

though i can’t tell my left from right,

all through the night, i’ll stay by you

& if you dance, then i will too,

because my faith in you is true

& i’m a moth drawn to your light–

so if you dance, then i will too,

though i can’t tell my left from right

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is a man of action.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: