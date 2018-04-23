2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, write an action poem. So many actions are available to the poet: singing, running, clapping, working, and–umm–poeming. Yes, there’s a world of possibility today–all ready to act.
Here’s my attempt at an Action Poem:
“if you dance”
& if you dance, then i will too–
though i can’t tell my left from right,
all through the night, i’ll stay by you
& if you dance, then i will too,
because my faith in you is true
& i’m a moth drawn to your light–
so if you dance, then i will too,
though i can’t tell my left from right
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is a man of action.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Dance!
The melody of days cascades
over spans of time –
some infinitesimal, others gargantuan.
The rhythm beats a cadence
that crescendos, wanes, morphs –
again, and again –
two-step, waltz, polka, twist.
Promenade with partners,
or whirl with singular grace,
The how is not important,
just Dance!
Stand Up
He put his foot firmly down
Said enough was enough,
Needed to sort his head out
He had decided, with teary eyes
And shaking hands, trembling
From time and energy wasted
On wrestling cruel, mocking demons.
He’d speak thorny truths
To those who had toyed with his mind,
Pierce them with sharp refusal
After countless cowerings before,
Declare a decisive end
To the twisting of his quiet words
Now louder, unshakeable.
He decided this as he rose up
From his hard and heavy bed
Which had wrapped him so tight,
Dressing in considered clothes again
And caring for his state of face,
He sees a wry smile appear now,
The mirror telling him his day has come.