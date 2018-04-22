2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, pick a plant, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Pick a favorite vegetable or fruit, a flower, a tree, even a shrubbery.
Here’s my attempt at a Plant Poem:
“Codariocalyx Motorius”
if a plant can dance
then a person can dance
even if fixed to one spot
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He makes these prompts before the month begins and honestly didn’t even realize how perfect today’s prompt was until just yesterday. Happy Earth Day!
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
The Beauty of a Rose
Many flowers are beautiful
but, none hold the timeless mystique of
The Rose
Most flora needs to bloom
for its true beauty to shine
The Rose
needs only to bud ever so slightly
to enchant the beholder
The Rose
mesmerizes as its soft petals open
revealing a flawless splendor that is unmatched
The Rose
flawless it is not, for just like a human
its thorns prick through the façade
The Rose
bears a uniqueness unlike other blossoms
for its elegance in death entices romance
The Rose
may be ripped apart petal by petal
scattered across the soft down of a comforter, or
The Rose
may be left to drown in a pool of water
inside a warm bath as candlelight captures its demise
The Rose
can be stripped of its lifeblood
stems no longer taking in nourishment as
The Rose
is left hanging upside-down, draining its soul
its once vibrant colors reduced to dry remnants
The Rose
epitomizes beauty from its budding birth
to its gasping breath as a darkened corpse
The Rose
among oxalis
and sanguinaria
our common names
its been
too long
pencil cactus
yards
of calico unfold
spring beauty
Tulips
Tulips push their way
Through springtime’s frozen tundra
Shine jeweled in sunlight
Two lips can’t describe
This flower’s profound beauty
I’ll use ink instead
really nice imagery. and i loved the wordplay of tulips/two lips. i really like how carefully you used few words to create powerful details!
I love this picture you create and the play-on-words is perfection. Coming from an area that is amassed in tulip fields, this is a favorite image.
Mountain Flower
To see a flower
hanging off a mountain slope
tight gripped, gives me hope
Ooh, this is really great.
A flower haiku on Earth Day just seems so tight
And right
lovely image!
Lily of the Valley
The pips seem to appear over night
as if some alarm has signaled their ressurection
from the cold sleep of winter.
Within a span of weeks, leaves unfurl
as tiny white bells ring in May’s arrival.
The air smells of Momma,
memories of other Mays long past –
visits to the beach to wet our toes
as others cry, “It’s too cold!”
tea on the back stoop,
the sun stirring up thoughts
and sugaring the moments together,
lessons learned with you in the garden,
watching as pansies are planted,
seeds sprinkled around.
I breathe deeply the scent of May’s lily,
letting it take me away to where Momma
still lingers in the shadows.
Arrgghh…I need to get myself an editor! *resurrection
so lush with detail and memories.
Palo Verde
Beauty takes a toll
For when Palo Verde blooms
The sneezing begins
haha!
Hold That Rose and Pose
for me, if you would,
it would be great if you could,
though I’m not as quick as I should
be, I just hoped you’d understood
that I have a reason for it all,
why you can’t answer nature’s call,
just keep your focus on the wall,
the one leading to the hall,
that place with the vase
and the one thin rose I chose,
giving pleasure to the nose,
one way the muse in me still shows,
how the aspiring artist in me grows,
if you would simply hold that rose and pose.
I like this a lot.
A Sappy Tale
Elm Avenue, Small Town, WI
has no elm trees,
only the brittle twigs of our memories,
much like, I suppose,
Orange Tree Estates, Orange County, CA
has no orange trees,
only the faintly remembered aromas from youth,
the sweet citrus dreams of SoCal hipsters.
Many pines remain in Pine Top, AZ,
and you can still find birches in Birch Tree, AR,
but, for most of us,
it’s scrapbooks and photo albums,
taking us back to our roots.
The elms might be gone,
but those firs we planted are thriving,
the ones my grandfather,
the drunken Swedish carpenter,
helped me plant.
The one that was struck by lightning
on its very first day – bam ! –
like a spank on a newborn’s bottom,
that one is the tallest, no sign of early scars.
There’s a lesson there, I’m sure,
and maybe I’ll get it one day.
The elms might be gone,
but there’s still a plank swing,
dangling from a rope,
tied way up high,
around a thick oak branch,
down by the lake.
It’s been 55 years since I last saw it,
so surely it’s been changed a few times.
I wonder who does that changing,
and I wonder how they get up there,
and I wonder if their mom knows about it.
The elms might be gone,
but the lilac bushes remain hearty.
Thank goodness there was no
Dutch Lilac disease,
although I’m pretty sure that
it wasn’t Dutch Orange Tree disease
that caused all those uprootings in SoCal.
If this global warming thing,
or some other planetary sickness
gets to the palm trees,
we’re in real trouble.
but that will be for
a different poet’s despair.
Saintpaulia: The African Violet
Green and purple,
my favorite colors.
My mother
grew African violets.
Used to stand at the window,
hold its leaves between
my thumb/index finger,
tickled by their fuzziness.
Never touched
the purple petals.
Too scared to ruin
their delicate beauty.
She used to tell me,
Don’t get the leaves wet.
I watched her water them
through the bottom
of the pot.
They were
the loveliest objects
in our living room,
except for my mother’s smile.
I am redecorating
and wanted to
grow them,
but I discovered
some species
are endangered.
I will leave them
to fight for survival
in their native Tanzania,
but I miss rubbing
their fuzzy leaves
between my thumb/index finger.
I love the tactile imagery in this one. I was able to immerse myself in the sensory experience.
i love the really vivid aspects remembered. great detail and multiple senses engaged.
You painted such a vivid picture of those African violets — lovely work!
Begonias
Most of the petals remained
the skin of a cherry, unswerving
all summer. Those months
and their heat rose to humid
heights of hateful expansion.
The waxy leaves never wavered
but bronzed themselves
with or without water. Where
there is no cooling, the plant
still thrives, burning yellow
dandelion fireworks at the center;
a lesson in perseverance.
*** yesterday i asked some friends to donate a word for my day 22 poem without knowing the prompt. several friends obliged and i had a really great experience when i saw the prompt this morning and had to use the words they supplied.
*** thanks so much to patrick (unswerving), jenna (cherry), erin (expansion), ann-lene (water), and carla (perseverance) for thinking of such a bountiful variety of words to include today!
I love ‘dandelion fireworks at the center’ – great work!
IN THE NATURE AREA
This Earth Day, ponderosa forest
and meadow green are gathered to see
wild cherry in blooming blossom
as white as snow puffs on the breeze.
Three bark-slab tepees sit solid
in a row. How many springs of cherry
blossoming do they remember
to soft beating of the drum, marrying
dance with meadow grass, as
we sit pondside, hunched over words
of poetry? In the distance, uncanny
hum of digeridoo. A girl
is dancing with a streamer blue
as sky and swirling, and someone is
blowing bubbles and the cherry
lets loose one petal white as cloud.
Dance to your dandelions to make you wet the bed
dance to the solar lights that light your flower bed
as twilight leads to evening, keep on your dancing shoes
you hear an owl hoot and a cow moo in a field, so use
your feet to plant a seed that earth needs.
this is exquisite!
everything is just bursting with vibrant detail in this poem! great personification with the ponderosa and meadow gathering as well as tepees remembering… so highly attuned are these natural wonders.
Forsythia Fence
Cul-de-sac neighbor property lines
spike out making narrow space
in front of the house and
yet fan out in the backyard.
Wanting privacy from a neighbor,
we planted a forsythia hedge many years ago.
The thin, ragged leaves with canary blooms
mark the property line each spring.
Then this vast arch with spindly twigs
turn into green leafy shrubs
creating a foliage wall,
dividing the yards.
My Dying Oak and Its Nymph
Bigger than expected.
In fact, since I never expected anything,
anything would exceed expectations.
In fact, since eyes seldom glimpse
one of these little beasties,
my description could range to fantasy.
I rein that in.
I’ll just tell what I saw.
It was a nymph of the wood variety,
a dyad somehow related
to Eurydice, the nymph who,
according to lore,
got herself poisoned to death,
when she stepped on a viper.
Seems odd that a nymph
could be so clumsy.
The nymph in my oak tree
levitated quite gracefully
from branch to branch.
She just wanted me to
know my oak was ill,
that she’d be homeless soon,
and, “If you would be so kind sir
to plant another oak
so’s I could stay in your yard
’cause I like the neighborhood.”
Very poetic tribute to a dying oak. Funny how our trees become like family members.
Very sweet!
Rose
The first
time
I
went
to my
mother’s
grave,
there was
a fake
rose
poking
out of
a hole
by
her
name,
the day
she was
born
and
the
day
her heart
said,
“I give
up.”
It
already
looked
sad,
limp
and
faded,
as if
it even
knew
she
deserved
much
better
than a
single
plastic
rose
to
remember
her
by.
Beautiful. Next time, you’ll bring a nice bouquet and add another stanza to this poem!
this resonated deeply with me. for years our same fake flowers rested on my grandmothers headstone. i felt much guilt because she loved her garden and her flowers but we tried our best to find something lasting at the cemetery plot. but i wish we could grow a garden all around her!