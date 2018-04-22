2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, pick a plant, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Pick a favorite vegetable or fruit, a flower, a tree, even a shrubbery.

Here’s my attempt at a Plant Poem:

“Codariocalyx Motorius”

if a plant can dance
then a person can dance
even if fixed to one spot

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He makes these prompts before the month begins and honestly didn’t even realize how perfect today’s prompt was until just yesterday. Happy Earth Day!

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

37 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

  1. Brandi Noelle

    The Beauty of a Rose

    Many flowers are beautiful
    but, none hold the timeless mystique of
    The Rose
    Most flora needs to bloom
    for its true beauty to shine
    The Rose
    needs only to bud ever so slightly
    to enchant the beholder
    The Rose
    mesmerizes as its soft petals open
    revealing a flawless splendor that is unmatched
    The Rose
    flawless it is not, for just like a human
    its thorns prick through the façade
    The Rose
    bears a uniqueness unlike other blossoms
    for its elegance in death entices romance
    The Rose
    may be ripped apart petal by petal
    scattered across the soft down of a comforter, or
    The Rose
    may be left to drown in a pool of water
    inside a warm bath as candlelight captures its demise
    The Rose
    can be stripped of its lifeblood
    stems no longer taking in nourishment as
    The Rose
    is left hanging upside-down, draining its soul
    its once vibrant colors reduced to dry remnants
    The Rose
    epitomizes beauty from its budding birth
    to its gasping breath as a darkened corpse
    The Rose

  5. jennfel

    Tulips

    Tulips push their way
    Through springtime’s frozen tundra
    Shine jeweled in sunlight

    Two lips can’t describe
    This flower’s profound beauty
    I’ll use ink instead

    2. Brandi Noelle

      I love this picture you create and the play-on-words is perfection. Coming from an area that is amassed in tulip fields, this is a favorite image.

  7. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Lily of the Valley

    The pips seem to appear over night
    as if some alarm has signaled their ressurection
    from the cold sleep of winter.
    Within a span of weeks, leaves unfurl
    as tiny white bells ring in May’s arrival.
    The air smells of Momma,
    memories of other Mays long past –
    visits to the beach to wet our toes
    as others cry, “It’s too cold!”
    tea on the back stoop,
    the sun stirring up thoughts
    and sugaring the moments together,
    lessons learned with you in the garden,
    watching as pansies are planted,
    seeds sprinkled around.
    I breathe deeply the scent of May’s lily,
    letting it take me away to where Momma
    still lingers in the shadows.

  9. Daniel Paicopulos

    Hold That Rose and Pose

    for me, if you would,
    it would be great if you could,
    though I’m not as quick as I should
    be, I just hoped you’d understood
    that I have a reason for it all,
    why you can’t answer nature’s call,
    just keep your focus on the wall,
    the one leading to the hall,
    that place with the vase
    and the one thin rose I chose,
    giving pleasure to the nose,
    one way the muse in me still shows,
    how the aspiring artist in me grows,
    if you would simply hold that rose and pose.

  11. Daniel Paicopulos

    A Sappy Tale

    Elm Avenue, Small Town, WI
    has no elm trees,
    only the brittle twigs of our memories,
    much like, I suppose,
    Orange Tree Estates, Orange County, CA
    has no orange trees,
    only the faintly remembered aromas from youth,
    the sweet citrus dreams of SoCal hipsters.
    Many pines remain in Pine Top, AZ,
    and you can still find birches in Birch Tree, AR,
    but, for most of us,
    it’s scrapbooks and photo albums,
    taking us back to our roots.

    The elms might be gone,
    but those firs we planted are thriving,
    the ones my grandfather,
    the drunken Swedish carpenter,
    helped me plant.
    The one that was struck by lightning
    on its very first day – bam ! –
    like a spank on a newborn’s bottom,
    that one is the tallest, no sign of early scars.
    There’s a lesson there, I’m sure,
    and maybe I’ll get it one day.

    The elms might be gone,
    but there’s still a plank swing,
    dangling from a rope,
    tied way up high,
    around a thick oak branch,
    down by the lake.
    It’s been 55 years since I last saw it,
    so surely it’s been changed a few times.
    I wonder who does that changing,
    and I wonder how they get up there,
    and I wonder if their mom knows about it.

    The elms might be gone,
    but the lilac bushes remain hearty.
    Thank goodness there was no
    Dutch Lilac disease,
    although I’m pretty sure that
    it wasn’t Dutch Orange Tree disease
    that caused all those uprootings in SoCal.
    If this global warming thing,
    or some other planetary sickness
    gets to the palm trees,
    we’re in real trouble.
    but that will be for
    a different poet’s despair.

  12. Carla Cherry

    Saintpaulia: The African Violet

    Green and purple,
    my favorite colors.

    My mother
    grew African violets.

    Used to stand at the window,
    hold its leaves between
    my thumb/index finger,
    tickled by their fuzziness.

    Never touched
    the purple petals.
    Too scared to ruin
    their delicate beauty.

    She used to tell me,
    Don’t get the leaves wet.

    I watched her water them
    through the bottom
    of the pot.

    They were
    the loveliest objects
    in our living room,
    except for my mother’s smile.

    I am redecorating
    and wanted to
    grow them,
    but I discovered
    some species
    are endangered.

    I will leave them
    to fight for survival
    in their native Tanzania,
    but I miss rubbing
    their fuzzy leaves
    between my thumb/index finger.

  13. k weber

    Begonias

    Most of the petals remained
    the skin of a cherry, unswerving
    all summer. Those months

    and their heat rose to humid
    heights of hateful expansion.
    The waxy leaves never wavered

    but bronzed themselves
    with or without water. Where
    there is no cooling, the plant

    still thrives, burning yellow
    dandelion fireworks at the center;
    a lesson in perseverance.

    *** yesterday i asked some friends to donate a word for my day 22 poem without knowing the prompt. several friends obliged and i had a really great experience when i saw the prompt this morning and had to use the words they supplied.

    *** thanks so much to patrick (unswerving), jenna (cherry), erin (expansion), ann-lene (water), and carla (perseverance) for thinking of such a bountiful variety of words to include today!

  14. taylor graham

    IN THE NATURE AREA

    This Earth Day, ponderosa forest
    and meadow green are gathered to see
    wild cherry in blooming blossom
    as white as snow puffs on the breeze.

    Three bark-slab tepees sit solid
    in a row. How many springs of cherry
    blossoming do they remember
    to soft beating of the drum, marrying

    dance with meadow grass, as
    we sit pondside, hunched over words
    of poetry? In the distance, uncanny
    hum of digeridoo. A girl

    is dancing with a streamer blue
    as sky and swirling, and someone is
    blowing bubbles and the cherry
    lets loose one petal white as cloud.

    1. Fanny Pad

      Dance to your dandelions to make you wet the bed
      dance to the solar lights that light your flower bed
      as twilight leads to evening, keep on your dancing shoes
      you hear an owl hoot and a cow moo in a field, so use
      your feet to plant a seed that earth needs.

    3. k weber

      everything is just bursting with vibrant detail in this poem! great personification with the ponderosa and meadow gathering as well as tepees remembering… so highly attuned are these natural wonders.

  15. Eileen S

    Forsythia Fence

    Cul-de-sac neighbor property lines
    spike out making narrow space
    in front of the house and
    yet fan out in the backyard.
    Wanting privacy from a neighbor,
    we planted a forsythia hedge many years ago.
    The thin, ragged leaves with canary blooms
    mark the property line each spring.
    Then this vast arch with spindly twigs
    turn into green leafy shrubs
    creating a foliage wall,
    dividing the yards.

  16. timphilippart

    My Dying Oak and Its Nymph

    Bigger than expected.
    In fact, since I never expected anything,
    anything would exceed expectations.
    In fact, since eyes seldom glimpse
    one of these little beasties,
    my description could range to fantasy.
    I rein that in.
    I’ll just tell what I saw.
    It was a nymph of the wood variety,
    a dyad somehow related
    to Eurydice, the nymph who,
    according to lore,
    got herself poisoned to death,
    when she stepped on a viper.
    Seems odd that a nymph
    could be so clumsy.
    The nymph in my oak tree
    levitated quite gracefully
    from branch to branch.
    She just wanted me to
    know my oak was ill,
    that she’d be homeless soon,
    and, “If you would be so kind sir
    to plant another oak
    so’s I could stay in your yard
    ’cause I like the neighborhood.”

  17. Poetjo

    Rose

    The first
    time
    I
    went
    to my
    mother’s
    grave,
    there was
    a fake
    rose
    poking
    out of
    a hole
    by
    her
    name,
    the day
    she was
    born
    and
    the
    day
    her heart
    said,
    “I give
    up.”

    It
    already
    looked
    sad,
    limp
    and
    faded,
    as if
    it even
    knew
    she
    deserved
    much
    better
    than a
    single
    plastic
    rose
    to
    remember
    her
    by.

    2. k weber

      this resonated deeply with me. for years our same fake flowers rested on my grandmothers headstone. i felt much guilt because she loved her garden and her flowers but we tried our best to find something lasting at the cemetery plot. but i wish we could grow a garden all around her!

