2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, pick a plant, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Pick a favorite vegetable or fruit, a flower, a tree, even a shrubbery.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Plant Poem:

“Codariocalyx Motorius”

if a plant can dance

then a person can dance

even if fixed to one spot

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He makes these prompts before the month begins and honestly didn’t even realize how perfect today’s prompt was until just yesterday. Happy Earth Day!

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

