2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a danger poem. There are various levels of danger out there–from physical danger to the danger of being discovered doing something you shouldn’t (or doing something that might embarrass you–or someone else). Even the act of writing and sharing a poem brings with it the potential for danger.

Here’s my attempt at a Danger Poem:

“crossed signals”

you’re a bell
& you signal danger to me
can’t you tell
why i am terrified to be

on your mind
it’s a truly dangerous place
where i’ll find
what is hiding behind your face

ring away
if that is what you need to do
i won’t play
because i’m scared to death of you

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He just recently found out he belongs to the Hufflepuff house on Pottermore.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

41 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

  1. trishwrites

    Warning

    Don’t go into a coffee shop
    Those colors can be
    seen as
    threatening when
    you sit
    one leg crossed
    over the other
    elbow propped
    thoughts lost in
    coffee swirls
    mocha
    flat white

    Don’t walk down the
    Street with a phone
    It might be the
    Last time you
    Raise your hand

    In surrender

  2. MET

    this is based on a story I heard in my years as social work

    Threaten

    He came upon her quickly.
    As his hands went around her waist…
    She was no longer a young woman
    But the young girl
    He had tied up and
    Assaulted with a knife.
    She was washing dishes…
    Felt the butcher knife
    In the water…
    Turned sticking that knife
    To his gut
    Threatening him
    As he had damaged her.
    He backed away
    Fear in his eyes
    Hate was in hers.
    She was suddenly very old.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 21, 2018

  3. Jrentler

    the fastest way to drown

    don’t think-i’m sinking
    think- i’m drinking
    & this debris
    champagne fizzy

    not the countless
    served & spilled
    nay
    your order’s filled
    a life line supply
    right now
    pouring fast
    so just relax

    fall back
    held
    in a halo
    of waves

  4. taylor graham

    SUMMER GAME

    Tahoe, 1800s, from Guy Nixon’s A River Divided

    The sky-lake sweeps white waves on sand,
    its wide expanse cold as snowmelt, clear
    as the heavens viewed through ice. Snowdrifts
    are gone. It’s summer. The waters beckon
    with Lahontan trout, forests with grouse
    and deer; above timberline, rocky escarpments
    for bighorn sheep. On the sandy beach,
    a group of horsemen. You can name them
    by the hoofprints of their mounts, and their own
    bandy-legged grip-girth footprints in sand.
    The local tribes travel on foot. But these men
    come here, summers, for game.
    Their favored prey is human.
    The Washoe – men, women, children –
    have found the telltale prints in sand,
    and scattered, silent and on foot. The Washoe
    aren’t mounted. These are their summer grounds,
    too. Alert for danger, they spot those hoofprints
    and skewed man-tracks, and they keep
    the rockier shores, places not good for horses.
    They won’t be captured beside the lake
    of blue heavens, to be led away to lowlands
    and sold as slaves. Not today.

  5. MET

    Encounter

    I felt the thin cold blade
    On my throat…
    Not what I expected
    When I sat down.
    She was a teen
    With followers at her command.
    I was a green caseworker
    She had met only once.
    The whites of her dark eyes
    Was all I saw
    In that lightless room.
    She spoke,
    “Do you believe
    He will cut you
    If I tell him to do it?”
    My eyes steady
    Never leaving hers.
    Yes, was all I said.
    She turned to the others
    “You can leave.
    I can talk to her.”
    She turned on a light, and
    We talked.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 21, 2018

  6. Eileen S

    Civilian War

    In the wake of terrible misfortune, gunshots sputter in the Middle East.
    Astonished spectators shutter at the suddenness. Before long, bodies
    lay among the rubble. Pools of blood seep into the potholes.
    Little boys, born into this world imitate the sounds of
    gunfire as they skip barefooted through the dusty
    streets. They pick up rocks and sticks that may
    one day be replaced with guns and grenades.
    Burka clothed women, weeping in
    hollowed out shelters wish for
    change knowing that
    it won’t happen
    due to forces
    beyond their
    control.

  7. Eileen S

    Broken Mirror

    The crashing of a mirror smashed.
    Charred glass all over the floor
    Pieces invisible to the naked eye.
    The mirror that was given on
    the wedding day as a joyous memento
    now useless.
    The empty frame sits near the wall
    While the nail that held up the mirror
    hangs precariously on the wall.
    Tears stream, sobbing is heard.
    The girl is sad for her mother
    and afraid of her father.
    To walk in that room could be
    dangerous for bare feet.
    Maybe a trip to the emergency
    room could bring mother and dad
    together she thinks.
    So, she starts walking
    across the floor.

  8. carolemt87

    At war

    I always want more of your
    touch, like nettles stinging
    under my skin; you are cyanide
    through veins, sweet arsenic
    pulsing through bones.
    Only you can quench
    my thirst, only you numb
    this hunger, this agony, but

    once again, we are at war, knives
    held tight to our throats, accelerating
    exceedingly fast over the edge
    of the world where sunlight bleeds
    into grenade pin forests, and love
    is a four letter word like bite
    and bomb, nail and pain.

  10. tripoet

    The Danger of Writing An Email In a Hurry and Sending It To The Wrong Person

    But
    Which “wrong” person?
    My parents who pay my tuition? I prefer
    keeping them on a “need to know basis”.
    My ex-girlfriend, who doesn’t guess
    about my current love? My professor?
    I’d just written him an essay begging
    exemption of my unexcused absences.
    My nana? I am her blue-eyed son, nothing
    good comes by showing her my off-color,
    colors. An email-misdirected is a road
    best not taken, more dangerous than
    dropping oneself “Into the Woods”
    after the play’s Intermission.

  12. Cam Yee

    Past Mistakes

    I’m afraid of knives now.
    I lift them softly from the block,
    the drawn out sigh of steel sliding from the wounded wood
    sets my teeth on edge. Tang of metal on my tongue, nerves un-bolstered,
    handle loosely held, spine straight, edge abutting incautious flesh,
    the belly of the blade rolls forward,
    subtle curve unstable, rocks back on its heel,
    slices, slips, the tip
    tastes blood
    again.

    1. Poetjo

      Wow – this is very good! There’s so much to like in this piece — ‘the drawn out sigh of steel sliding from the wounded wood’ is a wonderful line. I also really like “handle loosely held, spine straight, edge abutting incautious flesh’.

  13. Carla Cherry

    Undertow

    Men and women can be friends,
    but when we hang,
    talk,
    I am looking away
    looking down.

    At lunch today
    he asked me why.
    With that ring
    on his finger.

    I cannot tell him
    how his eyes
    are still a dangerous
    shade of brown,
    like
    freshly tilled earth.
    They threaten
    to swallow me whole.

    That last time
    I caught myself looking,
    looking for chocolate flecks
    in each iris,
    remembering
    sheer gluttony,
    chocolate chips
    chocolate ice cream,
    then
    other sweet
    brown things in my mouth–
    his fingertips
    earlobes
    nibs of his nipples.

    We are friends now,
    but his eyes are
    a perilous shade
    of brown

  14. CMcGowan

    We met in obscure locations,

    cloaked in darkness for our

    first kiss. Spring air,

    whirling around a shield

    of tall trees, sweet with blossoms

    of youth, of dew, of twigs

    entwined in my hair.

    Two bodies both alike,

    spurning aching avarice

    anew among friends.

    A former lover scorned,

    but hurt without intent

    for how could we evade

    what we felt rising like

    the eternal burn of the sun?

    And yet we disguised our

    veiled movements until

    we couldn’t anymore.

    Until the balcony called

    out betwitched by charms

    unto which passion lead

    to paroxysms flooding our

    heart, our soul, our person.

    Raising questions:

    Can we go forward where

    our heart beats to be? Risking

    the threat of each other?

    Yes, go.

    Fear not the pluck of

    affection – shirk off thy

    peril of intimidation.

    Run towards the jeopardy

    of the storm, of a frenzied

    heated affair, discarding the

    exigency of exposure.

    And in that these violent delights

    meet not a violent end,

    but a satisfaction beyond doubt,

    a bounty as boundless as the sea –

    and thus we live with a kiss.

  15. Daniel Paicopulos

    Shared Quarters

    I awoke
    to see
    an NVA;
    or was he
    really a VC?

    He was
    only
    seven feet away;
    or was it
    merely three?

    He was
    badly wounded,
    wrapped and tied;
    or was he
    actually free?

    He was
    obviously
    a prisoner;
    or was it
    really me?

    Then he was
    suddenly
    convulsing,
    dying now,
    or trying to get free?

    Then I awoke
    to see
    my enemy,
    and he
    was simply me.

  16. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Peril

    Warnings ring out in chorus and verse.
    Take heed! Look out below! Be careful!
    Yet, we go where angels fear to tred,
    fully aware that the risk might signal
    our untimely demise.
    Closing our eyes, opening our hearts,
    we dive headlong into the abyss of love.

    2. k weber

      great poet minds are thinking alike this morning. love seeing these similar yet completely fresh perspectives on love as a danger. the last two lines are so freeing… making that decision to take that risk!

  18. Poetjo

    Read This At Your Own Risk

    I am
    a danger
    to myself
    and to
    others
    because
    I am
    a
    poet.

    Poets
    are dangerous
    because
    our
    words
    transform
    minds,
    hearts
    and
    beliefs
    into
    something
    new and
    fresh
    every time
    someone
    reads a
    poem.

    Our words
    give
    birth
    to
    revolutions,
    so if
    you want
    to stay
    safe,
    don’t
    write
    poems.

    4. pipersfancy

      Terrific! I love this idea of being a part of some covert counter-revolutionary cohort of poets!

      One thought – you begin with a warning to those about to READ the following poem, then go on to tell why READING the words of poets can be such a dangerous act! However, you conclude with the words, “if you want to stay safe, don’t WRITE poems.”

      Obviously, reading and writing go hand in hand. However, in the context of your work (and for the sake of continuity), perhaps you would want to consider switching back the focus to reading?

      Cheers!
      Christina

      1. Poetjo

        Thanks for your thoughts, Christina! You’re right – I should have had that last stanza read:

        “If you want to stay safe, don’t read poems.”

        I wish we had an edit button!

        1. pipersfancy

          Nah – I rarely (read, NEVER!) edit my poems on Poetic Asides, or any other site where I post. I do, however, keep a notebook of all the helpful reviews and critiques I get (even the ones that are hard to read the first time!). At some later point, when I’m in the mood to edit/revise my work, I’ll look over all the helpful hints I’ve received. Usually, I find I am my own harshest critic (don’t we all?). Revised works end up on my own blog, or sometimes (if I’m feeling lucky!) in an editor’s inbox.

          Keep up the great writing – much of your work is so poignant that it brings me to tears.
          Christina

