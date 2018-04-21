2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a danger poem. There are various levels of danger out there–from physical danger to the danger of being discovered doing something you shouldn’t (or doing something that might embarrass you–or someone else). Even the act of writing and sharing a poem brings with it the potential for danger.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Danger Poem:

“crossed signals”

you’re a bell

& you signal danger to me

can’t you tell

why i am terrified to be

on your mind

it’s a truly dangerous place

where i’ll find

what is hiding behind your face

ring away

if that is what you need to do

i won’t play

because i’m scared to death of you

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He just recently found out he belongs to the Hufflepuff house on Pottermore.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

