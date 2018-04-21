2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a danger poem. There are various levels of danger out there–from physical danger to the danger of being discovered doing something you shouldn’t (or doing something that might embarrass you–or someone else). Even the act of writing and sharing a poem brings with it the potential for danger.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Danger Poem:
“crossed signals”
you’re a bell
& you signal danger to me
can’t you tell
why i am terrified to be
on your mind
it’s a truly dangerous place
where i’ll find
what is hiding behind your face
ring away
if that is what you need to do
i won’t play
because i’m scared to death of you
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He just recently found out he belongs to the Hufflepuff house on Pottermore.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Warning
Don’t go into a coffee shop
Those colors can be
seen as
threatening when
you sit
one leg crossed
over the other
elbow propped
thoughts lost in
coffee swirls
mocha
flat white
Don’t walk down the
Street with a phone
It might be the
Last time you
Raise your hand
In surrender
this is based on a story I heard in my years as social work
Threaten
He came upon her quickly.
As his hands went around her waist…
She was no longer a young woman
But the young girl
He had tied up and
Assaulted with a knife.
She was washing dishes…
Felt the butcher knife
In the water…
Turned sticking that knife
To his gut
Threatening him
As he had damaged her.
He backed away
Fear in his eyes
Hate was in hers.
She was suddenly very old.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 21, 2018
the fastest way to drown
don’t think-i’m sinking
think- i’m drinking
& this debris
champagne fizzy
not the countless
served & spilled
nay
your order’s filled
a life line supply
right now
pouring fast
so just relax
fall back
held
in a halo
of waves
SUMMER GAME
Tahoe, 1800s, from Guy Nixon’s A River Divided
The sky-lake sweeps white waves on sand,
its wide expanse cold as snowmelt, clear
as the heavens viewed through ice. Snowdrifts
are gone. It’s summer. The waters beckon
with Lahontan trout, forests with grouse
and deer; above timberline, rocky escarpments
for bighorn sheep. On the sandy beach,
a group of horsemen. You can name them
by the hoofprints of their mounts, and their own
bandy-legged grip-girth footprints in sand.
The local tribes travel on foot. But these men
come here, summers, for game.
Their favored prey is human.
The Washoe – men, women, children –
have found the telltale prints in sand,
and scattered, silent and on foot. The Washoe
aren’t mounted. These are their summer grounds,
too. Alert for danger, they spot those hoofprints
and skewed man-tracks, and they keep
the rockier shores, places not good for horses.
They won’t be captured beside the lake
of blue heavens, to be led away to lowlands
and sold as slaves. Not today.
Encounter
I felt the thin cold blade
On my throat…
Not what I expected
When I sat down.
She was a teen
With followers at her command.
I was a green caseworker
She had met only once.
The whites of her dark eyes
Was all I saw
In that lightless room.
She spoke,
“Do you believe
He will cut you
If I tell him to do it?”
My eyes steady
Never leaving hers.
Yes, was all I said.
She turned to the others
“You can leave.
I can talk to her.”
She turned on a light, and
We talked.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 21, 2018
Civilian War
In the wake of terrible misfortune, gunshots sputter in the Middle East.
Astonished spectators shutter at the suddenness. Before long, bodies
lay among the rubble. Pools of blood seep into the potholes.
Little boys, born into this world imitate the sounds of
gunfire as they skip barefooted through the dusty
streets. They pick up rocks and sticks that may
one day be replaced with guns and grenades.
Burka clothed women, weeping in
hollowed out shelters wish for
change knowing that
it won’t happen
due to forces
beyond their
control.
Broken Mirror
The crashing of a mirror smashed.
Charred glass all over the floor
Pieces invisible to the naked eye.
The mirror that was given on
the wedding day as a joyous memento
now useless.
The empty frame sits near the wall
While the nail that held up the mirror
hangs precariously on the wall.
Tears stream, sobbing is heard.
The girl is sad for her mother
and afraid of her father.
To walk in that room could be
dangerous for bare feet.
Maybe a trip to the emergency
room could bring mother and dad
together she thinks.
So, she starts walking
across the floor.
At war
I always want more of your
touch, like nettles stinging
under my skin; you are cyanide
through veins, sweet arsenic
pulsing through bones.
Only you can quench
my thirst, only you numb
this hunger, this agony, but
once again, we are at war, knives
held tight to our throats, accelerating
exceedingly fast over the edge
of the world where sunlight bleeds
into grenade pin forests, and love
is a four letter word like bite
and bomb, nail and pain.
Interesting juxtaposition.
Don’t Look Back
Memory’s sharp tongues
Prod the past like missing tooth
Tease our wounds open
very true.. and that is what I find in your poems… truth…
The Danger of Writing An Email In a Hurry and Sending It To The Wrong Person
But
Which “wrong” person?
My parents who pay my tuition? I prefer
keeping them on a “need to know basis”.
My ex-girlfriend, who doesn’t guess
about my current love? My professor?
I’d just written him an essay begging
exemption of my unexcused absences.
My nana? I am her blue-eyed son, nothing
good comes by showing her my off-color,
colors. An email-misdirected is a road
best not taken, more dangerous than
dropping oneself “Into the Woods”
after the play’s Intermission.
LOL.
Striking Distance
Rattlesnake and me
Jockeying for position
On the desert trail
Oh yes. Stay away from that rattlesnake.
I know this one well… except I deal with those who don’t rattle a warning…
Past Mistakes
I’m afraid of knives now.
I lift them softly from the block,
the drawn out sigh of steel sliding from the wounded wood
sets my teeth on edge. Tang of metal on my tongue, nerves un-bolstered,
handle loosely held, spine straight, edge abutting incautious flesh,
the belly of the blade rolls forward,
subtle curve unstable, rocks back on its heel,
slices, slips, the tip
tastes blood
again.
Wow – this is very good! There’s so much to like in this piece — ‘the drawn out sigh of steel sliding from the wounded wood’ is a wonderful line. I also really like “handle loosely held, spine straight, edge abutting incautious flesh’.
Well crafted.
wow… sucked me into the fear….
Undertow
Men and women can be friends,
but when we hang,
talk,
I am looking away
looking down.
At lunch today
he asked me why.
With that ring
on his finger.
I cannot tell him
how his eyes
are still a dangerous
shade of brown,
like
freshly tilled earth.
They threaten
to swallow me whole.
That last time
I caught myself looking,
looking for chocolate flecks
in each iris,
remembering
sheer gluttony,
chocolate chips
chocolate ice cream,
then
other sweet
brown things in my mouth–
his fingertips
earlobes
nibs of his nipples.
We are friends now,
but his eyes are
a perilous shade
of brown
Lovely description of the dangers of temptation!
We met in obscure locations,
cloaked in darkness for our
first kiss. Spring air,
whirling around a shield
of tall trees, sweet with blossoms
of youth, of dew, of twigs
entwined in my hair.
Two bodies both alike,
spurning aching avarice
anew among friends.
A former lover scorned,
but hurt without intent
for how could we evade
what we felt rising like
the eternal burn of the sun?
And yet we disguised our
veiled movements until
we couldn’t anymore.
Until the balcony called
out betwitched by charms
unto which passion lead
to paroxysms flooding our
heart, our soul, our person.
Raising questions:
Can we go forward where
our heart beats to be? Risking
the threat of each other?
Yes, go.
Fear not the pluck of
affection – shirk off thy
peril of intimidation.
Run towards the jeopardy
of the storm, of a frenzied
heated affair, discarding the
exigency of exposure.
And in that these violent delights
meet not a violent end,
but a satisfaction beyond doubt,
a bounty as boundless as the sea –
and thus we live with a kiss.
Shared Quarters
I awoke
to see
an NVA;
or was he
really a VC?
He was
only
seven feet away;
or was it
merely three?
He was
badly wounded,
wrapped and tied;
or was he
actually free?
He was
obviously
a prisoner;
or was it
really me?
Then he was
suddenly
convulsing,
dying now,
or trying to get free?
Then I awoke
to see
my enemy,
and he
was simply me.
Peril
Warnings ring out in chorus and verse.
Take heed! Look out below! Be careful!
Yet, we go where angels fear to tred,
fully aware that the risk might signal
our untimely demise.
Closing our eyes, opening our hearts,
we dive headlong into the abyss of love.
Aargh! *tread
My spell check seems to be on holiday!!
great poet minds are thinking alike this morning. love seeing these similar yet completely fresh perspectives on love as a danger. the last two lines are so freeing… making that decision to take that risk!
Wonderful description of falling in love!
Ha ha! Yes, we seem to have been on the same road. I like this, especially the final line.
Warning Signs
Move with some care.
Tread cautiously.
Do not proceed.
Danger ahead.
Look all around.
Be sure to yield.
Stop. Do not go.
Love is ahead.
wlw
We seem to be on the same wavelength! Nicely said.
i kept waiting for falling rocks or road construction… then there it was… the thing that even a hard hat or radiation suit can’t protect against! LOVE. well done!!!
I agree with k weber – I thought of roads and construction and then bam! A poem about love – nice surprise!
Read This At Your Own Risk
I am
a danger
to myself
and to
others
because
I am
a
poet.
Poets
are dangerous
because
our
words
transform
minds,
hearts
and
beliefs
into
something
new and
fresh
every time
someone
reads a
poem.
Our words
give
birth
to
revolutions,
so if
you want
to stay
safe,
don’t
write
poems.
great poem to start off this morning! enjoyed the surprise of the first stanza. it feels exciting to be a little dangerous!
Love this! Yes, poetry is the language of the people and HAS inspired revolutions throughout the ages! Write on, my friend, write on!!
I especially love the first verse too. And the Title is also excellent.
So true.
Terrific! I love this idea of being a part of some covert counter-revolutionary cohort of poets!
One thought – you begin with a warning to those about to READ the following poem, then go on to tell why READING the words of poets can be such a dangerous act! However, you conclude with the words, “if you want to stay safe, don’t WRITE poems.”
Obviously, reading and writing go hand in hand. However, in the context of your work (and for the sake of continuity), perhaps you would want to consider switching back the focus to reading?
Cheers!
Christina
Thanks for your thoughts, Christina! You’re right – I should have had that last stanza read:
“If you want to stay safe, don’t read poems.”
I wish we had an edit button!
Nah – I rarely (read, NEVER!) edit my poems on Poetic Asides, or any other site where I post. I do, however, keep a notebook of all the helpful reviews and critiques I get (even the ones that are hard to read the first time!). At some later point, when I’m in the mood to edit/revise my work, I’ll look over all the helpful hints I’ve received. Usually, I find I am my own harshest critic (don’t we all?). Revised works end up on my own blog, or sometimes (if I’m feeling lucky!) in an editor’s inbox.
Keep up the great writing – much of your work is so poignant that it brings me to tears.
Christina