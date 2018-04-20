2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

For today’s prompt, take a line from an earlier poem (preferably from this month) to begin your poem for today. For instance, I took the final few lines of my poem from day 12 to start my example poem below. So scan through your earlier stuff to figure out where to start today.

If you need to, try out Anders Bylund’s poem-a-day search tool to scan poems from earlier in the month. Click to continue.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Earlier Line Poem:

“if we don’t speak, there will be so much left unsaid”

if we don’t speak, there will be so much left unsaid,

because i don’t understand love, that dance & kiss

following me through sleepless nights pulling the thread

of memory reflecting what the others miss,

or do they? do i cling to things others release?

a dance? a kiss? there is so much we’ve left untold,

& i wonder if you wander the past with ease

or if you try to revive a love that’s grown cold–

maybe it doesn’t matter. & then, maybe it does

even if it’s never resurrected, never

returned from the dead. ghosts, like excited bees, buzz

through time & space–a current that can’t be severed–

& here i buzz; i hover. we may recover

again, lover, but for now, our song is over.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He knew he’d get around to writing a sonnet eventually this month.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

