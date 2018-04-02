2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

I hope you had a great first day of poeming. If you missed it, no worries; it’s still easy to catch up! If you did poem yesterday, let’s do it again!
For today’s prompt, write a portrait poem. You can use an actual portrait to write an ekphrastic poem. Or think up an image from real life. Or fake life. Or don’t be so literal; instead of writing a poem that describes a portrait, use the poem to frame a moment or lifestyle or whatever. By the way, how many times did I type “or” in this paragraph?
Remember: As mentioned yesterday, these prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Portrait Poem:
“evening”
she stands behind her man
with her hands upon his shoulders
he hides his face inside his hands
& she’s looking out a window
his elbows rest
on the table with his dinner
the sunset shadows stretch
across their thoughts concealed
*****
*****
Abraham Weeps
marble worn by tears
cannot close those weary eyes
forced to look out on newly
cultivated fields of sorrow and hate
cannot look away from the tumult
and the weaponry
cannot rise from that massive chair
to confront those who would destroy
progress purchased with the blood
of so many through time
cannot recite again the sacred
words carved in the walls all around
can do nothing but sit in silence
briefly comforted by those who
come seeking hope
those who reach up
to rest their hand on his
and look into the tired face
of the one who believes
better angels still exist within us
Hmmm, I did not mean to post this twice. Not sure what happened. Sorry.
On blank skin, etched
a word drought
A mind devoid
A sky sans cloud
Is it doubt
shackling thought
or a heart wiped clean
Emotions exhausted
Feelings banished
Too much living
draining veins, existence
consumes completely
Words overrated
in a portrait of silence
Poignant. Does it go with a painting?
SLEEPING BEAUTY IN FLANNEL
There she sleeps,
all grace & charm at rest.
I watch the rise & fall of her chest
breathing in peace; a sedate rate
at best. Snugged up, blanket to chin,
holding within all the love
that she keep boiling as she sleeps.
The day’s toil sent lumbering
as she lays slumbering deeply
in dreams.
A hint of a smile
graces her face; a pleasant R.E.M.
moment that fades as swiftly.
Softly she snores (it is for sure
that she does) because of the
blockage that plagues her.
A murmur.
The coo of a dove.
I love it when she peeks for an instant
checking to reassure that I’m still near her.
I hear her breathing change again
as she is sure she has been heard.
My gentle kiss does not awaken her,
it has taken her to another dream.
It seems a given as there she sleeps.
Charming, Walt.
Well, it needs revising, but it’s a start. I have to go to work now, so ..
Oh my goodness. The depth of this piece! So impressive, and it seems to me to need nothing more, nor nothing less.
Technically I wrote this just before midnight….but it is a portrait of sorts…. My cousin David died early Saturday morning. He was ten years older than me. He was more like a brother to me than a cousin. His death has hit me hard… I wrote a coupe of prose pieces and in the process… I realized he was more like the Good Samaritan than anyone I knew. I will miss his storytelling…. So if you will forgive my intruding with a poem written as a portrait of a man I loved dearly and will miss for the rest of my days…
The Cowboy Good Samaritan
In Memory of David Todd Rainey(1942-2018)
There I stood knee deep in weeds,
Back turned to the road, and
I heard a chuckle.
“Now, what do you think you are doing?”
I turned, “Picking poke salat.”
He shook his head,
“You are just like your mama.”
I laughed, “She would say
I am just my father.”
“Well, she would be right.”
He told me where I could find
A better safer patch of poke;
One that the copperheads
Might not be hiding as much.
I asked him what he was doing.
He was checking on his cows, and
He told me he was trying to help
A young man stay out of trouble.
So like him our cowboy good Samaritan.
He told me he had to get on, and he drove off.
I drove to find the other poke salat patch, and
As I picked that huge patch.
I was thankful for the man
Who watched over us
Without really doing it.
When I heard he had died,
I thought about our many conversations
On the side of some country road, and
How I would miss them, and
How good of him to keep watch over me.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 1, 2018
Oh, Mary … so very sorry for your loss. I know of cousins who seem more like siblings, and have experienced that loss. He sounds like a kind and caring soul. Beautiful poem.
PORTRAIT OF AN OLD MAN AND HIS GRANDSON
MIO NONNO
Teach me aged one,
show me the ways of life!
I am young and you are
here to guide me in this world.
Times are changing,
yet it is all so new to me.
I depend on you to be.
Teach me aged one.
Soon you will be
too old and I will be
prepared to care for you,
show me the ways of life!
I cherish your gentility.
You have given so much
and I wish to help you now.
I am young and you are
most deserving to be cared
for and celebrated. I am
elated that it was you who was
here to guide me in this world.
Portrait seen at:
https://wojisme.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/ritratto_di_vecchio_con_nipote.jpg?w=640
I clicked to see the portrait. Your words do it justice, Walt. Beautiful!
Robert: Yours this morning is altogether haunting and loving and lovely and sad and hopeful and intriguing. It could easily fit with yesterday’s prompt as well.
Caroline #2
Black hair. Brown skin. Soft eyes.
Described, you are unknown
with vague, remembered details.
Did I know who you were?
I used to think I did.
But then I pictured you
in deceitful memory
where you and I still play.
Short hair. Tan skin. Kind eyes
are what I best recall,
adopted child next door
with whom I used to play.
I still can see your face
and how it would collapse
in upon itself
whenever you would cry.
Straight hair. New skin. Eyes shy,
as if with an apology
for being in the world,
little girl next door.
Black hair, brown skin, soft eyes,
pretending you were animal
when we played ‘pretend.’
Which one was your spirit?
Black hair. Brown skin. Soft eyes:
None of these describe
the first friend that I had,
and was too young to know.
wlw
So much personality, poemed. So much to ponder.
She draws conclusions.
Though they’re all a bit sketchy,
They’re sized for her frame.
#seventeenineighteen
made me smile
Portrait
A shaft of sun striking the face
Darkness crouching in the edges and corners
Contrast drawing attention
Away from the spots and blemishes.
Folds of cloth emphasised with light
A flowing waterfall
Covering the lines and contours of embarrassing excesses.
The bowl of fruit reflecting the window
Still life just off centre
Colours and textures distracting the focus.
The flower on the floor
Carelessly discarded or dropped unknowingly?
Creating questions;
Who was this lady?
How did she live?
What is she thinking?
Why is she there?
A display of anonymity
Revealing nothing.
“Still life just off centre” somehow speaks volumes.
lovely
SELF-PORTRAIT
I. THE FAÇADE
Calming serenity.
Congenial, affable,
peacefully coexisting.
Short of stature, but,
full of gargantuan dreams.
Mid-aged middle,
slightly round posterior,
roundly slight physique.
Rather myopic; presbyopic,
hair line in gradual retreat,
but never in full surrender.
Nicked, chipped, rough
and calloused hands.
Laid back and cool under
pressure and fire.
Observant and loyal;
were I a bird, your falcon;
were I a dog, your beagle.
Flat feet, reconstructed knees,
bum shoulder on my left,
always a right-hand man.
Never let ‘em see your sweat,
Walt.
II. BENEATH THE SURFACE
Fanatically frantic.
Undeniably, laughable,
quietly resistant.
Short of temper, but,
full of fire.
Simmering kettle.
Passionate, compassionate,
always thinking.
Cranium churning, never
burning out on words,
expressive, descriptive.
Nicked, chipped, rough
and calloused heart.
Writing from my soul,
my pain, my want and my need.
Comically unforgettable;
sometimes quite regrettable;
always “romantical”.
Productive, prolific.
fertile, fruitful,
deceptively youthful,
always a write-hand man.
Ever searching for the real
Walt.
Oh my. Exceptionally penned. Balanced. Transparent.
Don’t know how you do it time and time and time again. Wow…
I love this
Olive Trees with Yellow Sky and Sun
You must have sat thrusting,
Sun so bright it blinded the azure vault,
as your manic strokes formed each limb –
each leaf – in the olive grove
that stood before the majesty
of craggy, dry mountains
caught kissing the golden hem of sky.
Beautiful. Especially your last line!
Self-Doubt Portrait
Crooked smile
Bulbous, misshapen nose
Bags and lines under eyes
Flaws he can’t help but focus on
When faced with his own
Staring back at him
With its human skin
Apologetic, cringing
In its sheer imperfection
But it is nonetheless his
The awkward covering
Of a caring soul
Who shirks from this skin
But still grins and bears it
Knowing he can’t change it
Or fake wearing another one.
Filled-to-overflowing with word play and meaning. Wonderful.
My Mother Takes a Trip
She sits
on a train,
going to
see my
brother,
who lives
far away
from her,
like all
her
children.
She’s wearing
a striped
sweater
and you
can see
a cross,
gold and
delicate,
that
I hope
gave her
some sort
of comfort
when she
died,
three years
later.
She
barely
smiles,
and it
never
reaches
her eyes
because
there’s
too much
sadness
in her.
She aches
with a
rock solid
sadness,
probably
because she
lived just
shy of
sixty years
with a
husband
who raised
his fists
against her
instead of
ever
loving
her.
No woman
can smile
with her
eyes
when they
have to
live
like
that.
The downward style works well with the sad nature of this piece. Well done.