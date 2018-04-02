2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

I hope you had a great first day of poeming. If you missed it, no worries; it’s still easy to catch up! If you did poem yesterday, let’s do it again!

For today’s prompt, write a portrait poem. You can use an actual portrait to write an ekphrastic poem. Or think up an image from real life. Or fake life. Or don’t be so literal; instead of writing a poem that describes a portrait, use the poem to frame a moment or lifestyle or whatever. By the way, how many times did I type “or” in this paragraph?

Remember: As mentioned yesterday, these prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Portrait Poem:

“evening”

she stands behind her man

with her hands upon his shoulders

he hides his face inside his hands

& she’s looking out a window

his elbows rest

on the table with his dinner

the sunset shadows stretch

across their thoughts concealed

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves a good portrait.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

