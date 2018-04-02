2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

By: |

I hope you had a great first day of poeming. If you missed it, no worries; it’s still easy to catch up! If you did poem yesterday, let’s do it again!

For today’s prompt, write a portrait poem. You can use an actual portrait to write an ekphrastic poem. Or think up an image from real life. Or fake life. Or don’t be so literal; instead of writing a poem that describes a portrait, use the poem to frame a moment or lifestyle or whatever. By the way, how many times did I type “or” in this paragraph?

Remember: As mentioned yesterday, these prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Portrait Poem:

“evening”

she stands behind her man
with her hands upon his shoulders

he hides his face inside his hands
& she’s looking out a window

his elbows rest
on the table with his dinner

the sunset shadows stretch
across their thoughts concealed

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves a good portrait.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

29 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

  1. Nancy J

    Abraham Weeps

    marble worn by tears
    cannot close those weary eyes
    forced to look out on newly
    cultivated fields of sorrow and hate
    cannot look away from the tumult
    and the weaponry
    cannot rise from that massive chair
    to confront those who would destroy
    progress purchased with the blood
    of so many through time
    cannot recite again the sacred
    words carved in the walls all around
    can do nothing but sit in silence
    briefly comforted by those who
    come seeking hope
    those who reach up
    to rest their hand on his
    and look into the tired face
    of the one who believes
    better angels still exist within us

  2. Uma

    On blank skin, etched
    a word drought

    A mind devoid
    A sky sans cloud

    Is it doubt
    shackling thought

    or a heart wiped clean
    Emotions exhausted

    Feelings banished
    Too much living

    draining veins, existence
    consumes completely

    Words overrated
    in a portrait of silence

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    SLEEPING BEAUTY IN FLANNEL

    There she sleeps,
    all grace & charm at rest.

    I watch the rise & fall of her chest
    breathing in peace; a sedate rate
    at best. Snugged up, blanket to chin,
    holding within all the love
    that she keep boiling as she sleeps.

    The day’s toil sent lumbering
    as she lays slumbering deeply
    in dreams.

    A hint of a smile
    graces her face; a pleasant R.E.M.
    moment that fades as swiftly.
    Softly she snores (it is for sure
    that she does) because of the
    blockage that plagues her.

    A murmur.

    The coo of a dove.

    I love it when she peeks for an instant
    checking to reassure that I’m still near her.
    I hear her breathing change again
    as she is sure she has been heard.

    My gentle kiss does not awaken her,
    it has taken her to another dream.

    It seems a given as there she sleeps.

  4. Nancy J

    Well, it needs revising, but it’s a start. I have to go to work now, so ..

    Abraham Weeps

    marble worn by tears
    cannot close the weary eyes
    forced to look out on newly
    cultivated fields of sorrow and hate
    cannot look away from the tumult
    and the weaponry
    cannot rise from that massive chair
    to confront those who would destroy
    the progress purchased with the blood
    of so many throughout time
    cannot recite again the sacred
    words carved in the walls all around
    can do nothing but sit in silence
    briefly comforted by those who
    come seeking hope
    those who reach up
    to rest their hand on his
    and look into the tired face
    of the one who believes
    better angels still exist within us

  5. MET

    Technically I wrote this just before midnight….but it is a portrait of sorts…. My cousin David died early Saturday morning. He was ten years older than me. He was more like a brother to me than a cousin. His death has hit me hard… I wrote a coupe of prose pieces and in the process… I realized he was more like the Good Samaritan than anyone I knew. I will miss his storytelling…. So if you will forgive my intruding with a poem written as a portrait of a man I loved dearly and will miss for the rest of my days…

    The Cowboy Good Samaritan
    In Memory of David Todd Rainey(1942-2018)

    There I stood knee deep in weeds,
    Back turned to the road, and
    I heard a chuckle.
    “Now, what do you think you are doing?”
    I turned, “Picking poke salat.”
    He shook his head,
    “You are just like your mama.”
    I laughed, “She would say
    I am just my father.”
    “Well, she would be right.”
    He told me where I could find
    A better safer patch of poke;
    One that the copperheads
    Might not be hiding as much.
    I asked him what he was doing.
    He was checking on his cows, and
    He told me he was trying to help
    A young man stay out of trouble.
    So like him our cowboy good Samaritan.
    He told me he had to get on, and he drove off.
    I drove to find the other poke salat patch, and
    As I picked that huge patch.
    I was thankful for the man
    Who watched over us
    Without really doing it.

    When I heard he had died,
    I thought about our many conversations
    On the side of some country road, and
    How I would miss them, and
    How good of him to keep watch over me.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 1, 2018

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    PORTRAIT OF AN OLD MAN AND HIS GRANDSON

    MIO NONNO

    Teach me aged one,
    show me the ways of life!
    I am young and you are
    here to guide me in this world.

    Times are changing,
    yet it is all so new to me.
    I depend on you to be.
    Teach me aged one.

    Soon you will be
    too old and I will be
    prepared to care for you,
    show me the ways of life!

    I cherish your gentility.
    You have given so much
    and I wish to help you now.
    I am young and you are

    most deserving to be cared
    for and celebrated. I am
    elated that it was you who was
    here to guide me in this world.

    Portrait seen at:
    https://wojisme.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/ritratto_di_vecchio_con_nipote.jpg?w=640

  8. Piddleville

    Caroline #2

    Black hair. Brown skin. Soft eyes.
    Described, you are unknown
    with vague, remembered details.
    Did I know who you were?

    I used to think I did.
    But then I pictured you
    in deceitful memory
    where you and I still play.

    Short hair. Tan skin. Kind eyes
    are what I best recall,
    adopted child next door
    with whom I used to play.

    I still can see your face
    and how it would collapse
    in upon itself
    whenever you would cry.

    Straight hair. New skin. Eyes shy,
    as if with an apology
    for being in the world,
    little girl next door.

    Black hair, brown skin, soft eyes,
    pretending you were animal
    when we played ‘pretend.’
    Which one was your spirit?

    Black hair. Brown skin. Soft eyes:
    None of these describe
    the first friend that I had,
    and was too young to know.

    wlw

  10. DaveIst

    Portrait

    A shaft of sun striking the face
    Darkness crouching in the edges and corners
    Contrast drawing attention
    Away from the spots and blemishes.
    Folds of cloth emphasised with light
    A flowing waterfall
    Covering the lines and contours of embarrassing excesses.
    The bowl of fruit reflecting the window
    Still life just off centre
    Colours and textures distracting the focus.
    The flower on the floor
    Carelessly discarded or dropped unknowingly?
    Creating questions;
    Who was this lady?
    How did she live?
    What is she thinking?
    Why is she there?
    A display of anonymity
    Revealing nothing.

  11. Walter J Wojtanik

    SELF-PORTRAIT

    I. THE FAÇADE

    Calming serenity.
    Congenial, affable,
    peacefully coexisting.
    Short of stature, but,
    full of gargantuan dreams.
    Mid-aged middle,
    slightly round posterior,
    roundly slight physique.
    Rather myopic; presbyopic,
    hair line in gradual retreat,
    but never in full surrender.
    Nicked, chipped, rough
    and calloused hands.
    Laid back and cool under
    pressure and fire.
    Observant and loyal;
    were I a bird, your falcon;
    were I a dog, your beagle.
    Flat feet, reconstructed knees,
    bum shoulder on my left,
    always a right-hand man.
    Never let ‘em see your sweat,
    Walt.

    II. BENEATH THE SURFACE

    Fanatically frantic.
    Undeniably, laughable,
    quietly resistant.
    Short of temper, but,
    full of fire.
    Simmering kettle.
    Passionate, compassionate,
    always thinking.
    Cranium churning, never
    burning out on words,
    expressive, descriptive.
    Nicked, chipped, rough
    and calloused heart.
    Writing from my soul,
    my pain, my want and my need.
    Comically unforgettable;
    sometimes quite regrettable;
    always “romantical”.
    Productive, prolific.
    fertile, fruitful,
    deceptively youthful,
    always a write-hand man.
    Ever searching for the real
    Walt.

  12. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Olive Trees with Yellow Sky and Sun

    You must have sat thrusting,
    Sun so bright it blinded the azure vault,
    as your manic strokes formed each limb –
    each leaf – in the olive grove
    that stood before the majesty
    of craggy, dry mountains
    caught kissing the golden hem of sky.

  13. headintheclouds87

    Self-Doubt Portrait

    Crooked smile
    Bulbous, misshapen nose
    Bags and lines under eyes
    Flaws he can’t help but focus on
    When faced with his own
    Staring back at him
    With its human skin
    Apologetic, cringing
    In its sheer imperfection
    But it is nonetheless his
    The awkward covering
    Of a caring soul
    Who shirks from this skin
    But still grins and bears it
    Knowing he can’t change it
    Or fake wearing another one.

    http://scribblingsofstu.wordpress.com

  14. Poetjo

    My Mother Takes a Trip

    She sits
    on a train,
    going to
    see my
    brother,
    who lives
    far away
    from her,
    like all
    her
    children.

    She’s wearing
    a striped
    sweater
    and you
    can see
    a cross,
    gold and
    delicate,
    that
    I hope
    gave her
    some sort
    of comfort
    when she
    died,
    three years
    later.

    She
    barely
    smiles,
    and it
    never
    reaches
    her eyes
    because
    there’s
    too much
    sadness
    in her.

    She aches
    with a
    rock solid
    sadness,
    probably
    because she
    lived just
    shy of
    sixty years
    with a
    husband
    who raised
    his fists
    against her
    instead of
    ever
    loving
    her.

    No woman
    can smile
    with her
    eyes
    when they
    have to
    live
    like
    that.

COMMENT