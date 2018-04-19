2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Thread;” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “New Thread,” “Old Thread,” “Twitter Thread,” and “Blue Thread.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a (Blank) Thread Poem:

“Tie Me to a Piece of Thread”

please tie me to a piece of thread

& i will ring both night & day

happy to go wherever led–

so tie me to a piece of thread

or lay me on your lonely bed

& tell me what i need to say

for you to pull this piece of thread

held tight for you both night & day

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). When in doubt, he writes a triolet.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

