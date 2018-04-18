2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, write a temptation poem. Nearly everyone is tempted by something: fame, glory, money, chocolate. Today is the perfect day to give in to the temptation to write about your (or “a friend’s”) temptation. Also, I totally understand the temptation to write about The Temptations today.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Temptation Poem:
“& so the husband gives in to the temptation”
& so the husband gives in to the temptation
to buy flowers for the one who’s been on his mind
every evening as he closed his eyes & began dreaming
& so the husband leaves work around lunch time
to give flowers to the one who’s sparked a new fire
in his heart & who gives him a new reason for dreaming
& so the husband meets this woman at a restaurant
& gives her the flowers & confesses his obsession
& she smiles & kisses him & confesses the same
& so the husband returns to work a little late
because he was distracted & the afternoon passes
& returns home to his wife who he kissed at lunch time
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is often tempted by all varieties of sugar.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
Hands in the Well
Tempted by still, blue water
how long do we cup it in our hands
before bringing it to our greedy mouths?
Our solar system, even beyond
awash in water they say,
liquid planets.
Life could be teeming
in the smallest drop.
Here it is not a maybe.
What makes this home
a home, welcoming water smile.
When did we start
to take it for granted?
So humdrum it even falls from the sky.
Pour in the dirt. Bottle up the clean.
It doesn’t care if we dance
in praise or thanks.
Our eyes clouded by
too much too much too much,
we’ve forgotten the word sublime.
Can’t see past the mirrored surface.
Together, our hands panning for gold
what can we get get get.
Minds clogged
like a pipe jammed with
grease and hair.
Future solutions,
gummed up in there somewhere,
if only we can rinse them free.
– Kim Mannix
http://www.makesmesodigress.com
i live my life like oscar wilde
no straining at my fingertips
as I resist reaching for
what they think I shouldnt be reaching for
i can resist everything else
the guilt of my upbringing
chocolate cake
the unwanted invitation
to an event i will never enjoy
i resist other things too
things that would do me good
the smoky death smell of the dentists drill
the morning workout
properly punctuated poems
but come to me in the morning
almost awake,
your breath warm and fluttering on my skin
your hand across my bare hip
and it doesnt matter that its time to go to work
i can resist anything
except temptation
Rescue
I live for the pain
If it means someone else
is happy
Resist
Resist
No
I can’t
I have to listen
I have to know
Where are they?
Are they okay?
What if they need me?
It’s going to be ok
Some people you can’t save
I Yield
If they all looked like liver,
tasted like spinach,
reeked of limburger,
I could resist temptation but,
my varietal confrontations
are more like
chocolate cake,
chocolate cake,
chocolate cake,
so
I can’t,
won’t,
don’t
care about putting up a fight.
Untitled 4-18-18
As tension grows,
There is a place that calls-
Slowly, I am sucked in
Down the hole I tumble, lay
I watch the world turn dim
Into a flight of fantasy called,
I dream and roam these tortured halls
Where memory beats and runs like rain
Trickles down,and speaks of pains
I fall into a daymare mode
Of all the things that could go wrong
Ways to fix what’s dead and past
Questions that are late to ask
I have conversations with myself
Ghosts of friends I never see
Conversations I will never have
Heard by none, yet heard by me
Heard until I am revived
Plunged back into the present time
Silent as a ghost I speak
Present my words in curves of ink.
Kateland Smith
My poem is a little melodramatic, maybe with more coffee I’ll come up with something better.
Legs
It was not until college
Until I realized
That I loved the form
Of a man’s legs…
Especially playing soccer…
There it was the early seventies,
Watching my first soccer game,
And the men came
Running onto the field
With very short shorts.
I was mesmerized
With the hinges of knees and
Corded muscles
Racing across a field
While my heart raced faster….
I use to love watching sports
Until someone got the bright idea
To make those shorts longer…
Alas, now I guess
I will have to go to the beach
To see my biggest temptation.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 18, 2018
I know one of my nephews will cringe reading this one.
Allure
What’s the allurement of being unwise?
Why the desire to go sideways
and veer from the path, to do something other,
and know what we never have known?
Why the will to do wrong, to break someone’s heart,
to throw aside all we’ve received
for the sake of a thrill, always ephemeral,
and falling a little bit short?
Christ was enticed in a dessert somewhere,
as Eve by a snake, as Adam by Eve,
as all of us are at one time or other,
as we walk down a road that is forked.
It’s desire we don’t mention; an itch we would scratch.
It’s a promise that never is kept.
It’s urgency answered in temptation’s wiles,
and all its enjoyable ways.
wlw
Robert, I loved your poem!
Warning: Adult Theme!
Temptation
Cold double mocha
glides down my throat
a single spoonful
in haste
you left behind
to quench
my hunger
when all I want
taste your lips
drink your touch
feast on your heat
tingling across my skin.
Oh darling please
come back
feed me sweet
strawberry ice cream
straight from the carton
dripping slowly
from your fingertips
and make me melt
in your mouth.
Cumulonimbus
So many temptations
interwoven into this dark
cloud above Lil’ Abner’s Btsfplk
(whose name I can
still spell without looking
my favorite character as
a child and one that I felt
kin to as he trotted around
and sometimes slogged through
what fell constantly from
the cloud above his head)
like old friends we walkrunracecreep
beneath menacing formations
even as the scent of bruised lavender
rides wind that threatens to rip
new leaves from trees
batters blueberries as
I try to weed winter’s detritus
I watch my neighbor’s yellow house
burn to the ground before
rural fire trucks arrive
hear the keening of bird dogs
chanting their own dirge
for those lost to the inferno
that left only a blackened foundation
later, it’s the scrape of limbs
like an untuned violin that transport
me into shadows, discord, darkness
I can’t explain, first drops
of rain on my face, the cloud
seeming to tempt again
into giving in to the black hole
that sucks at my heart my soul
so that I go in search of an anchor
against such gravity
a winter wizened prickly pear
in need of resurrection
a horse to whistle to the fence
a tortoiseshell kitten in need of love
all ways to counter temptations
rampant in this wild territory
named depression where so little
magnifies to so much like this storm
scouring my face as I head into the wind
place feet securely on the trail
healing somewhere ahead even as ash drifts.
Feed the Disorder?
How easy it would be
To slip into old patterns
Familiar behaviors
Worn out slippers
Dim it down
Dull it a bit
Bite the edges off
This voice that clamors
Feed the disorder
Deprive my body
Of what it needs
To survive, thrive
“Stop eating”
“You’ll gain weight”
“You need me”
“Thin is all you have”
The shrieks grow louder
With every swallow
Wise mind calls for
Opposite action
Six times a day
In stark defiance
Of the noise
In my head
Lift fork to mouth
Feed body
Nourish soul
Starve the disorder
Oh my. What a punch your words have! I’m hoping this is fiction. Take care!
Thank you. Sadly not fiction. Developed Anorexia in my 40s and after several years of it being life threatening, I am mostly in recovery from it, but still see a nutritionist and therapist regularly. The voice is still something I battle with every meal and snack, but I am getting better at tuning it out.
How awful that this is something you must face many times per day, every single day. Lifting prayers for you right now, and asking God to bring you to mind in prayer often. You, and others who suffer the same condition. Thank you for being brave enough to share.
I’m tempted to lie.
Or tell the truth. But sometimes
There’s just no good choice.
#seventeenineighteen
His Lesser Half
She flirts
with temptation,
needs
the attention
like the priest
welcoming sinners
to absolve.
He learns
patience
and how to turn
his head
far the other way
like an owl.
She will leave
him anyway.
Ouch. Great, deep poem in very few words. Good work!
Sandwiched
The nuttier ones
Are my greatest temptation
Peanut butter bliss
Very cute.
Yumm!
I love your poem, Robert Lee. It reminds me of The Pina Colada Song. 🙂
Yes! I love it, too! And “knowing” you, I knew it was Tammy all along. Great, uplifting poem to start my morning!