2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, write a temptation poem. Nearly everyone is tempted by something: fame, glory, money, chocolate. Today is the perfect day to give in to the temptation to write about your (or “a friend’s”) temptation. Also, I totally understand the temptation to write about The Temptations today.

Here’s my attempt at a Temptation Poem:

“& so the husband gives in to the temptation”

& so the husband gives in to the temptation

to buy flowers for the one who’s been on his mind

every evening as he closed his eyes & began dreaming

& so the husband leaves work around lunch time

to give flowers to the one who’s sparked a new fire

in his heart & who gives him a new reason for dreaming

& so the husband meets this woman at a restaurant

& gives her the flowers & confesses his obsession

& she smiles & kisses him & confesses the same

& so the husband returns to work a little late

because he was distracted & the afternoon passes

& returns home to his wife who he kissed at lunch time

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is often tempted by all varieties of sugar.

