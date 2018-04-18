2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

For today’s prompt, write a temptation poem. Nearly everyone is tempted by something: fame, glory, money, chocolate. Today is the perfect day to give in to the temptation to write about your (or “a friend’s”) temptation. Also, I totally understand the temptation to write about The Temptations today.

Here’s my attempt at a Temptation Poem:

“& so the husband gives in to the temptation”

& so the husband gives in to the temptation
to buy flowers for the one who’s been on his mind
every evening as he closed his eyes & began dreaming

& so the husband leaves work around lunch time
to give flowers to the one who’s sparked a new fire
in his heart & who gives him a new reason for dreaming

& so the husband meets this woman at a restaurant
& gives her the flowers & confesses his obsession
& she smiles & kisses him & confesses the same

& so the husband returns to work a little late
because he was distracted & the afternoon passes
& returns home to his wife who he kissed at lunch time

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is often tempted by all varieties of sugar.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

23 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

  1. KM

    Hands in the Well

    Tempted by still, blue water
    how long do we cup it in our hands
    before bringing it to our greedy mouths?

    Our solar system, even beyond
    awash in water they say,
    liquid planets.
    Life could be teeming
    in the smallest drop.

    Here it is not a maybe.
    What makes this home
    a home, welcoming water smile.

    When did we start
    to take it for granted?
    So humdrum it even falls from the sky.
    Pour in the dirt. Bottle up the clean.
    It doesn’t care if we dance
    in praise or thanks.

    Our eyes clouded by
    too much too much too much,
    we’ve forgotten the word sublime.
    Can’t see past the mirrored surface.

    Together, our hands panning for gold
    what can we get get get.

    Minds clogged
    like a pipe jammed with
    grease and hair.

    Future solutions,
    gummed up in there somewhere,
    if only we can rinse them free.

    – Kim Mannix
    http://www.makesmesodigress.com

  2. serenevannoy

    i live my life like oscar wilde
    no straining at my fingertips
    as I resist reaching for
    what they think I shouldnt be reaching for

    i can resist everything else
    the guilt of my upbringing
    chocolate cake
    the unwanted invitation
    to an event i will never enjoy

    i resist other things too
    things that would do me good
    the smoky death smell of the dentists drill
    the morning workout
    properly punctuated poems

    but come to me in the morning
    almost awake,
    your breath warm and fluttering on my skin
    your hand across my bare hip
    and it doesnt matter that its time to go to work

    i can resist anything
    except temptation

  3. HFWriter

    Rescue

    I live for the pain
    If it means someone else
    is happy
    Resist
    Resist
    No
    I can’t
    I have to listen
    I have to know

    Where are they?
    Are they okay?
    What if they need me?

    It’s going to be ok
    Some people you can’t save

  4. timphilippart

    I Yield

    If they all looked like liver,
    tasted like spinach,
    reeked of limburger,
    I could resist temptation but,
    my varietal confrontations
    are more like
    chocolate cake,
    chocolate cake,
    chocolate cake,
    so
    I can’t,
    won’t,
    don’t
    care about putting up a fight.

  5. Kateland

    Untitled 4-18-18

    As tension grows,
    There is a place that calls-
    Slowly, I am sucked in
    Down the hole I tumble, lay
    I watch the world turn dim
    Into a flight of fantasy called,
    I dream and roam these tortured halls
    Where memory beats and runs like rain
    Trickles down,and speaks of pains
    I fall into a daymare mode
    Of all the things that could go wrong
    Ways to fix what’s dead and past
    Questions that are late to ask
    I have conversations with myself
    Ghosts of friends I never see
    Conversations I will never have
    Heard by none, yet heard by me
    Heard until I am revived
    Plunged back into the present time
    Silent as a ghost I speak
    Present my words in curves of ink.

    Kateland Smith

  6. MET

    Legs

    It was not until college
    Until I realized
    That I loved the form
    Of a man’s legs…
    Especially playing soccer…
    There it was the early seventies,
    Watching my first soccer game,
    And the men came
    Running onto the field
    With very short shorts.
    I was mesmerized
    With the hinges of knees and
    Corded muscles
    Racing across a field
    While my heart raced faster….
    I use to love watching sports
    Until someone got the bright idea
    To make those shorts longer…
    Alas, now I guess
    I will have to go to the beach
    To see my biggest temptation.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 18, 2018

    I know one of my nephews will cringe reading this one.

  7. Piddleville

    Allure

    What’s the allurement of being unwise?
    Why the desire to go sideways
    and veer from the path, to do something other,
    and know what we never have known?

    Why the will to do wrong, to break someone’s heart,
    to throw aside all we’ve received
    for the sake of a thrill, always ephemeral,
    and falling a little bit short?

    Christ was enticed in a dessert somewhere,
    as Eve by a snake, as Adam by Eve,
    as all of us are at one time or other,
    as we walk down a road that is forked.

    It’s desire we don’t mention; an itch we would scratch.
    It’s a promise that never is kept.
    It’s urgency answered in temptation’s wiles,
    and all its enjoyable ways.

    wlw

  9. carolemt87

    Warning: Adult Theme!

    Temptation

    Cold double mocha
    glides down my throat
    a single spoonful
    in haste
    you left behind
    to quench
    my hunger
    when all I want
    taste your lips
    drink your touch
    feast on your heat
    tingling across my skin.

    Oh darling please
    come back
    feed me sweet
    strawberry ice cream
    straight from the carton
    dripping slowly
    from your fingertips
    and make me melt
    in your mouth.

  10. Anthony94

    Cumulonimbus

    So many temptations
    interwoven into this dark
    cloud above Lil’ Abner’s Btsfplk
    (whose name I can
    still spell without looking
    my favorite character as
    a child and one that I felt
    kin to as he trotted around
    and sometimes slogged through
    what fell constantly from
    the cloud above his head)

    like old friends we walkrunracecreep
    beneath menacing formations
    even as the scent of bruised lavender
    rides wind that threatens to rip
    new leaves from trees
    batters blueberries as
    I try to weed winter’s detritus

    I watch my neighbor’s yellow house
    burn to the ground before
    rural fire trucks arrive
    hear the keening of bird dogs
    chanting their own dirge
    for those lost to the inferno
    that left only a blackened foundation

    later, it’s the scrape of limbs
    like an untuned violin that transport
    me into shadows, discord, darkness
    I can’t explain, first drops
    of rain on my face, the cloud
    seeming to tempt again

    into giving in to the black hole
    that sucks at my heart my soul
    so that I go in search of an anchor
    against such gravity
    a winter wizened prickly pear
    in need of resurrection
    a horse to whistle to the fence
    a tortoiseshell kitten in need of love

    all ways to counter temptations
    rampant in this wild territory
    named depression where so little
    magnifies to so much like this storm
    scouring my face as I head into the wind
    place feet securely on the trail
    healing somewhere ahead even as ash drifts.

  11. jennfel

    Feed the Disorder?

    How easy it would be
    To slip into old patterns
    Familiar behaviors
    Worn out slippers

    Dim it down
    Dull it a bit
    Bite the edges off
    This voice that clamors

    Feed the disorder
    Deprive my body
    Of what it needs
    To survive, thrive

    “Stop eating”
    “You’ll gain weight”
    “You need me”
    “Thin is all you have”

    The shrieks grow louder
    With every swallow
    Wise mind calls for
    Opposite action

    Six times a day
    In stark defiance
    Of the noise
    In my head

    Lift fork to mouth
    Feed body
    Nourish soul
    Starve the disorder

      1. jennfel

        Thank you. Sadly not fiction. Developed Anorexia in my 40s and after several years of it being life threatening, I am mostly in recovery from it, but still see a nutritionist and therapist regularly. The voice is still something I battle with every meal and snack, but I am getting better at tuning it out.

        1. Marie Elena

          How awful that this is something you must face many times per day, every single day. Lifting prayers for you right now, and asking God to bring you to mind in prayer often. You, and others who suffer the same condition. Thank you for being brave enough to share.

  13. tripoet

    His Lesser Half

    She flirts
    with temptation,
    needs
    the attention
    like the priest
    welcoming sinners
    to absolve.

    He learns
    patience
    and how to turn
    his head
    far the other way
    like an owl.
    She will leave
    him anyway.

