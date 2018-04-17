2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

For experienced April PAD Challengers, today’s prompt will seem familiar. In fact, I kind of tipped my hand yesterday with my example poem of what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a love poem.
  2. Write an anti-love poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“conversation”

the husband says,
i want your love

but the wife says,
you haven’t been
taking what i’ve
been giving you

and the husband
quickly responds,
i want you love
the way i want

but that ain’t love,
she says, no way

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves love poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

13 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

  1. SymannthaRenn

    (I wrote both! the 2nd one is a palindrome)

    roses that won’t bloom
    there was water, soil, and sunlight
    but nothing grew

    My Rose
    mine love
    like red rose
    it for you, bloomed
    no wondering or wandering
    here
    wandering or wondering, no
    bloomed, you for it
    rose red, like love
    mine

  2. Walter J Wojtanik

    FOR THE LOVE OF LOVE

    To be a true believer in love
    one must believe in their own heart.
    Do not wish on the stars above
    to be a true believer in love.
    That’s the way that two hearts will move,
    for the love of love, right from the start.
    To be a true believer in love
    one must believe in their own heart.

  3. Anonymous Blue Herring

    Poem about a mothers love

    She works all day and sometimes at night
    She keeps you safe and sound, and tucked in at night.
    She’s loved you since you were born,
    And she will continue to love you from dusk until morn’.
    No matter what you do, she will always follow you,
    From the happiest of times, to your deepest slew.
    She yells at you for drawing on the walls,
    But in reality, you are drawing in her minds walls.
    Remembering everything you’ve done,
    From running around a grad party naked at 4 years old,
    To becoming a leader, of a huge organization.
    You’re mother will always love you all day and all night.
    And she will always make sure your safe and sound, and tucked in her arms.

  4. Anthony94

    Today I Want to Tell You

    When you never hear the words
    that say you look nice in a new shirt
    or that the meal was tasty the salad
    bright with greens from the whiskey
    barrel on the patio, the fresh herbs
    by the door, you begin to be sure

    you must be unlovable, confirm what
    you knew growing up, no waistline
    in home ec, flat feet even in saddle
    shoes, hair that refused to curl

    and now you leave a once favorite
    perfume in the cabinet, afraid
    to spritz for fear someone might
    notice, wear the same black slacks
    every weekend for fear someone
    might see you in a brighter color

    prefer walls and doorways where
    you can quickly flee to the safety
    of solitude refuse invitations
    celebrations the terror growing
    of not knowing how to be

    only now getting used to
    a hug from a church lady who
    hugs everyone so it doesn’t
    count but inside you still wish

    you knew what it was like
    to feel what everyone calls love.

  5. MaggieIrene

    A Poet Confesses

    “… in my life there’s a quiet place
    where hope and faith renew, where
    the busy world can’t reach me …
    that quiet place is you.” ~ anonymous

    Words from a greeting card
    written and given in the seventies,
    likely the thoughts of someone
    on a team of staff writers
    who spewed words of love
    daily, forever trying to change
    it up, make love sound fresh and new.

    I would like to meet the one
    who created these words of love.
    We share common threads, speak
    similar thoughts, would likely both
    want cream in our medium roast coffee,
    enjoy early morning hours, the quiet
    that never lasts long enough before
    the sun inevitably rises and
    another day of reality sets in.

    Lord, I wish I’d penned those words!

  6. HFWriter

    Pinkie-Promise

    Before I left her
    I made a pinkie-promise
    I’d bring her a stuffed animal

    Well
    I go home tomorrow
    and I have one

    It’s beat up and only has
    one button eye

    I found it in
    an abandon house

    As I board the plane
    from Iraq to Alabama

    I remember her face
    Her bright blue eyes
    And her bright smile

    7 hours pass slowly
    At the airport
    Her eyes meet mine
    and she runs

    I pull the tattered bear from my pocket
    She smiles
    a tear running from both of our cheeks
    I hug her small 3-year old body
    When i set her down
    she whispers

    “I’ll name her Survivor”

  7. Jason L. Martin

    The State of Kentucky

    Clock lifts open the night from the day, frogs
    cackle and taunt under acidic tints of the sky, dogs
    linger over leftover scents of lavender soil and mint grass, and you.

    I don’t recall what you said last night to complicate this love, ancient
    history is better left in textbooks and museum pamphlets. I am here.
    Alive. Don’t you let go of me before the moon and sun collide, a queer

    altercation of attractions, like Mars and Venus, astronomy in Kentucky
    is an after-thought. I love you. This daily cacophony isn’t going away.
    What would you rather have? I will make your morning coffee from here

    to eternity.

  8. Jennifer

    A many-splendored thing

    We’re doing this because we love you,
    they said as they excommunicated
    their sister, daughter, wife and mother of six.
    It’s better for you this way, they told her.
    You’ll see.
    She kept going to church, knelt for prayers,
    sang as if she were still a child
    wrapped in holy love.

    But her children played alone.
    The choir sang without them,
    and nobody came to dinner.

    She moved away. Enough of their
    Love.

  10. LCaramanna

    Love’s Last Journey

    How far will your weary feet carry you, Love?
    From ocean waves thunder crash
    foam on the Jersey Shore,
    salt spray on your sun-warmed skin,
    Through golden sunflower fields
    swayed to and fro on a watermelon breeze,
    ripe fruit sweet on your lips,
    To the summit of life’s mountain
    earthly treasures below,
    your sun at its zenith.
    How far will your weary feet carry you, Love?
    Only as far as you need to go.
    Your journey complete,
    weightless and burden free
    you rise into a cerulean sky
    on ethereal wings of marshmallow angels
    heaven-sent to carry you home.

    Lorraine Caramanna

  12. timphilippart

    My Toxin

    she smiled at the slightest provocation,
    laughed at the smallest joke,
    when she non-possessively touched
    your shoulder,
    you were none-the-less possessed,

    from all she could have chosen,
    it was me she held each night,
    while she looked at all with favor
    it was clear to all who watched,
    I reigned as favorite.

    after the tincture,
    the poison made me think
    she leaned toward others
    more than she inclined toward me,
    the jealously worked its work.

    I threw myself from the throne,
    quenched her laugh,
    erased her smile,
    all her joy, all her essence
    had to begin and end in me,

    when I came to my senses,
    tried to reignite our love,
    restore her aspect,
    I discovered I had killed
    what only I could put to death.

