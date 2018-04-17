2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

For experienced April PAD Challengers, today’s prompt will seem familiar. In fact, I kind of tipped my hand yesterday with my example poem of what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem.
- Write an anti-love poem.
*****
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“conversation”
the husband says,
i want your love
but the wife says,
you haven’t been
taking what i’ve
been giving you
and the husband
quickly responds,
i want you love
the way i want
but that ain’t love,
she says, no way
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves love poems.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
*****
(I wrote both! the 2nd one is a palindrome)
roses that won’t bloom
there was water, soil, and sunlight
but nothing grew
My Rose
mine love
like red rose
it for you, bloomed
no wondering or wandering
here
wandering or wondering, no
bloomed, you for it
rose red, like love
mine
FOR THE LOVE OF LOVE
To be a true believer in love
one must believe in their own heart.
Do not wish on the stars above
to be a true believer in love.
That’s the way that two hearts will move,
for the love of love, right from the start.
To be a true believer in love
one must believe in their own heart.
Poem about a mothers love
She works all day and sometimes at night
She keeps you safe and sound, and tucked in at night.
She’s loved you since you were born,
And she will continue to love you from dusk until morn’.
No matter what you do, she will always follow you,
From the happiest of times, to your deepest slew.
She yells at you for drawing on the walls,
But in reality, you are drawing in her minds walls.
Remembering everything you’ve done,
From running around a grad party naked at 4 years old,
To becoming a leader, of a huge organization.
You’re mother will always love you all day and all night.
And she will always make sure your safe and sound, and tucked in her arms.
Today I Want to Tell You
When you never hear the words
that say you look nice in a new shirt
or that the meal was tasty the salad
bright with greens from the whiskey
barrel on the patio, the fresh herbs
by the door, you begin to be sure
you must be unlovable, confirm what
you knew growing up, no waistline
in home ec, flat feet even in saddle
shoes, hair that refused to curl
and now you leave a once favorite
perfume in the cabinet, afraid
to spritz for fear someone might
notice, wear the same black slacks
every weekend for fear someone
might see you in a brighter color
prefer walls and doorways where
you can quickly flee to the safety
of solitude refuse invitations
celebrations the terror growing
of not knowing how to be
only now getting used to
a hug from a church lady who
hugs everyone so it doesn’t
count but inside you still wish
you knew what it was like
to feel what everyone calls love.
A Poet Confesses
“… in my life there’s a quiet place
where hope and faith renew, where
the busy world can’t reach me …
that quiet place is you.” ~ anonymous
Words from a greeting card
written and given in the seventies,
likely the thoughts of someone
on a team of staff writers
who spewed words of love
daily, forever trying to change
it up, make love sound fresh and new.
I would like to meet the one
who created these words of love.
We share common threads, speak
similar thoughts, would likely both
want cream in our medium roast coffee,
enjoy early morning hours, the quiet
that never lasts long enough before
the sun inevitably rises and
another day of reality sets in.
Lord, I wish I’d penned those words!
Pinkie-Promise
Before I left her
I made a pinkie-promise
I’d bring her a stuffed animal
Well
I go home tomorrow
and I have one
It’s beat up and only has
one button eye
I found it in
an abandon house
As I board the plane
from Iraq to Alabama
I remember her face
Her bright blue eyes
And her bright smile
7 hours pass slowly
At the airport
Her eyes meet mine
and she runs
I pull the tattered bear from my pocket
She smiles
a tear running from both of our cheeks
I hug her small 3-year old body
When i set her down
she whispers
“I’ll name her Survivor”
The State of Kentucky
Clock lifts open the night from the day, frogs
cackle and taunt under acidic tints of the sky, dogs
linger over leftover scents of lavender soil and mint grass, and you.
I don’t recall what you said last night to complicate this love, ancient
history is better left in textbooks and museum pamphlets. I am here.
Alive. Don’t you let go of me before the moon and sun collide, a queer
altercation of attractions, like Mars and Venus, astronomy in Kentucky
is an after-thought. I love you. This daily cacophony isn’t going away.
What would you rather have? I will make your morning coffee from here
to eternity.
A many-splendored thing
We’re doing this because we love you,
they said as they excommunicated
their sister, daughter, wife and mother of six.
It’s better for you this way, they told her.
You’ll see.
She kept going to church, knelt for prayers,
sang as if she were still a child
wrapped in holy love.
But her children played alone.
The choir sang without them,
and nobody came to dinner.
She moved away. Enough of their
Love.
Shortfall
When you loathe yourself
Kindness for others becomes
Scarce commodity
Love’s Last Journey
How far will your weary feet carry you, Love?
From ocean waves thunder crash
foam on the Jersey Shore,
salt spray on your sun-warmed skin,
Through golden sunflower fields
swayed to and fro on a watermelon breeze,
ripe fruit sweet on your lips,
To the summit of life’s mountain
earthly treasures below,
your sun at its zenith.
How far will your weary feet carry you, Love?
Only as far as you need to go.
Your journey complete,
weightless and burden free
you rise into a cerulean sky
on ethereal wings of marshmallow angels
heaven-sent to carry you home.
Lorraine Caramanna
Fonder
Your absence, present
I thought of you yesterday
Again tomorrow
My Toxin
she smiled at the slightest provocation,
laughed at the smallest joke,
when she non-possessively touched
your shoulder,
you were none-the-less possessed,
from all she could have chosen,
it was me she held each night,
while she looked at all with favor
it was clear to all who watched,
I reigned as favorite.
after the tincture,
the poison made me think
she leaned toward others
more than she inclined toward me,
the jealously worked its work.
I threw myself from the throne,
quenched her laugh,
erased her smile,
all her joy, all her essence
had to begin and end in me,
when I came to my senses,
tried to reignite our love,
restore her aspect,
I discovered I had killed
what only I could put to death.
Oh my word. One of the most powerful pieces I’ve ever read. Goodness …