2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

For experienced April PAD Challengers, today’s prompt will seem familiar. In fact, I kind of tipped my hand yesterday with my example poem of what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a love poem. Write an anti-love poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“conversation”

the husband says,

i want your love

but the wife says,

you haven’t been

taking what i’ve

been giving you

and the husband

quickly responds,

i want you love

the way i want

but that ain’t love,

she says, no way

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves love poems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

