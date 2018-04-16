2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

For today’s prompt, write a favorite poem. Maybe that sounds a bit silly, but what I mean is to write a poem about something that’s your favorite. A favorite teacher. Favorite movie. Favorite ice cream flavor. I don’t know, because I have my own list of favorites. Only you can do you…and your favorites. Who knows? Maybe this will end up being your favorite prompt this month.

Here’s my attempt at a Favorite Poem:

“love is my favorite”

love is my favorite, my favorite is love

whether i’m falling into the bliss of it

or falling out into the void of losing it

love is my favorite, my favorite is love

because i feel more alive or alone or

because i feel

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).

