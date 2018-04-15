2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

For today’s prompt, write a metaphor poem. That is, write a poem built around a metaphor. Remember: Metaphors actually take on another object (like “I am a Tree” or “I am a Rock“). This is not to be confused with similes, which are like metaphors (for instance, “I am like a tree” or “I am like a rock”), but not quite. Dig? If so, then you are a shovel or spade or bulldozer. Now poem the heck out of metaphors today.
Here’s my attempt at a Metaphor Poem:
“i am a bell”
i am a bell ready to ring
with just a touch for you i’ll sing
throughout the day into the night
ringing for you with all my might
but when you leave me on a shelf
i collect dust all by myself
so tie me to a piece of thread
& i’ll ring wherever i’m led
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is a bell.
Identity
I am the gentle touch reaching across tables, beds and crowded places
I am the voice whispering softly in the night
I am the scent of cinnamon roses and soda bread fresh from the oven
I am the eyes that see the colors of love, pain and hope
I am the taste of calm and peace with a hint of Assam tea
I am the knowing intuited womb to womb
I am the problem and the solution
I am a metaphor for life