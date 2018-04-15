2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

For today’s prompt, write a metaphor poem. That is, write a poem built around a metaphor. Remember: Metaphors actually take on another object (like “I am a Tree” or “I am a Rock“). This is not to be confused with similes, which are like metaphors (for instance, “I am like a tree” or “I am like a rock”), but not quite. Dig? If so, then you are a shovel or spade or bulldozer. Now poem the heck out of metaphors today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Metaphor Poem:

“i am a bell”

i am a bell ready to ring

with just a touch for you i’ll sing

throughout the day into the night

ringing for you with all my might

but when you leave me on a shelf

i collect dust all by myself

so tie me to a piece of thread

& i’ll ring wherever i’m led

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is a bell.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

